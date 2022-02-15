Moody's assigns a first time B3 CFR to veonet, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first time B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Blitz F21-433 GmbH (veonet), the new top entity of veonet's restricted group. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the proposed €795 million senior secured term loan B (split in two EUR and GBP tranches), the proposed €150 million senior secured revolving credit facility and the proposed €50 million senior secured capex facility borrowed by Blitz F21-433 GmbH. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed senior secured term loan B along with €170 million second lien notes (unrated) and an equity injection from the new sponsors (Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and PAI Partners) and the management, will be used to finance the acquisition of veonet.

RATINGS RATIONALE

veonet's B3 CFR is supported by (1) its good market positioning as #1 private operator of ophthalmology clinics in Germany, #1 in the UK, #1 in Switzerland, and #2 in the Netherlands, (2) its good diversification across different regulatory regimes in Europe that mitigates the risk of potential negative impact of any regulatory change or reimbursement decline, (3) defensive demand drivers since medical procedures are necessary and services mostly reimbursed and positive underlying trends supporting volumes such as ageing population and outsourcing towards private operators in the UK and the Netherlands, (4) barriers to entry and (5) high margin level which should translate into positive free cash flow generation going forward despite the high interest burden and planned growth capex.

veonet's rating is constrained by (1) its high opening leverage reaching 7.1x under company definition or 8.6x as adjusted by Moody's (8.3x without the earn-out adjustment), the main difference being the treatment of some of the management normalizations and opening losses that Moody's includes as recurring costs in its definition of EBITDA, (2) the relative short track record of the group in its current size since the company undertook a large amount of M&A over the recent 2019-21 period, (3) the risk of future debt-funded acquisitions given the company's M&A history, its ambitious growth plans, the fragmented market structure, its private equity ownership and the flexibility in the debt documentation when it comes to raise future incremental debt and (4) the execution risks linked to its ambitious growth plans especially in the UK. The high level of M&A activity translated into a gap between pro forma and latest available audited credit metrics, a credit negative in Moody's view since it limits the rating agency's ability to track the past organic performance and the integration of past acquisitions.

On balance, veonet is well positioned in the B3 rating category.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that the demand drivers and the regulatory environment will remain mostly favorable, that the company will successfully integrate the large number of acquisitions closed over the last years and that it will smoothly execute on its ambitious growth plans. The stable outlook also assumes that any future debt-funded acquisitions will not translate into an increase in the leverage from the already high opening level.

LIQUIDITY

veonet's liquidity is adequate and it is supported by €20 million of cash on balance pro forma for the contemplated transaction, a new and fully undrawn €150 million senior secured revolving credit facility, a new fully available €50 million senior secured capex facility, a new fully available €50 million second lien capex facility (unrated) and long dated debt maturities once the proposed financing transaction is closed.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings assigned to the senior secured instruments are one notch above the B3 CFR, reflecting the loss absorption buffer from the second lien debt (unrated).

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

veonet is predominantly exposed to social risks, given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to societal pressures related to the affordability of, access to and quality of healthcare services. veonet is mostly exposed to regulation and reimbursement schemes in Europe, which are important drivers of its credit profile. Human capital is also an important social consideration since veonet's business is labor intensive (personnel costs represented around 45% of revenue). Any legislative measures, such as an increase in minimum wages or collective bargaining pressure to significantly increase wages could exert pressure on veonet's margins. Moreover, veonet's revenue generation depends on its ability to attract and retain skilled physicians and assistants. Most of veonet's physicians in Germany and Switzerland are employed by the group and get fixed salaries with some incentive fees. This is to some extent different from the UK and Netherlands market structure where most of the doctors would be freelancers. The average staff tenure at veonet is 6 years in Germany and 7 years in Switzerland and the Netherlands. The company indicated that it experienced low churn rates of physicians in recent years. In case turnover would increase, there is the risk that veonet might not be able to answer the market demand or that quality standards might suffer. veonet should benefit from positive demographic trends, given the continued aging of the population.

Governance considerations are important drivers of veonet's credit profile. Governance risks include any potential failure in internal control that could result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage and, as a result, could harm veonet's credit profile. veonet has a good track record in terms of quality of services provided as illustrated by a lower level of complication post cataract surgery than the market, according to the company. Moody's considers that veonet has an aggressive financial strategy as illustrated by its tolerance for high financial leverage, which is common for companies under private equity ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise over time if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 6.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's-adjusted free cash flow / debt improves to 5% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 8.0x on a sustained basis; (2) free cash flow remains negative for a prolonged period or (3) liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

veonet, headquartered in Munich, is a pan-European ophthalmology platform, operating c.190 clinics across Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The company focuses on outpatient cataract and intravitreal injection procedures treating more than 1.2 million patients every year. Veonet generated €401.7m of net sales for the twelve months that ended in November 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Perrine Bajolle

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

