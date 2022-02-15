Moody's assigns a first time B3 CFR to veonet, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a first time B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Blitz F21-433 GmbH (veonet), the
new top entity of veonet's restricted group. Concurrently,
Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the proposed €795 million senior
secured term loan B (split in two EUR and GBP tranches), the proposed
€150 million senior secured revolving credit facility and the proposed
€50 million senior secured capex facility borrowed by Blitz F21-433
GmbH. The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the proposed senior secured term loan B along with €170
million second lien notes (unrated) and an equity injection from the new
sponsors (Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and PAI Partners)
and the management, will be used to finance the acquisition of veonet.
RATINGS RATIONALE
veonet's B3 CFR is supported by (1) its good market positioning
as #1 private operator of ophthalmology clinics in Germany,
#1 in the UK, #1 in Switzerland, and #2 in the
Netherlands, (2) its good diversification across different regulatory
regimes in Europe that mitigates the risk of potential negative impact
of any regulatory change or reimbursement decline, (3) defensive
demand drivers since medical procedures are necessary and services mostly
reimbursed and positive underlying trends supporting volumes such as ageing
population and outsourcing towards private operators in the UK and the
Netherlands, (4) barriers to entry and (5) high margin level which
should translate into positive free cash flow generation going forward
despite the high interest burden and planned growth capex.
veonet's rating is constrained by (1) its high opening leverage
reaching 7.1x under company definition or 8.6x as adjusted
by Moody's (8.3x without the earn-out adjustment),
the main difference being the treatment of some of the management normalizations
and opening losses that Moody's includes as recurring costs in its
definition of EBITDA, (2) the relative short track record of the
group in its current size since the company undertook a large amount of
M&A over the recent 2019-21 period, (3) the risk of future
debt-funded acquisitions given the company's M&A history,
its ambitious growth plans, the fragmented market structure,
its private equity ownership and the flexibility in the debt documentation
when it comes to raise future incremental debt and (4) the execution risks
linked to its ambitious growth plans especially in the UK. The
high level of M&A activity translated into a gap between pro forma
and latest available audited credit metrics, a credit negative in
Moody's view since it limits the rating agency's ability to
track the past organic performance and the integration of past acquisitions.
On balance, veonet is well positioned in the B3 rating category.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assumes that the demand drivers and the regulatory
environment will remain mostly favorable, that the company will
successfully integrate the large number of acquisitions closed over the
last years and that it will smoothly execute on its ambitious growth plans.
The stable outlook also assumes that any future debt-funded acquisitions
will not translate into an increase in the leverage from the already high
opening level.
LIQUIDITY
veonet's liquidity is adequate and it is supported by €20 million
of cash on balance pro forma for the contemplated transaction, a
new and fully undrawn €150 million senior secured revolving credit
facility, a new fully available €50 million senior secured
capex facility, a new fully available €50 million second lien
capex facility (unrated) and long dated debt maturities once the proposed
financing transaction is closed.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 ratings assigned to the senior secured instruments are one notch
above the B3 CFR, reflecting the loss absorption buffer from the
second lien debt (unrated).
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
veonet is predominantly exposed to social risks, given the highly
regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to societal
pressures related to the affordability of, access to and quality
of healthcare services. veonet is mostly exposed to regulation
and reimbursement schemes in Europe, which are important drivers
of its credit profile. Human capital is also an important social
consideration since veonet's business is labor intensive (personnel costs
represented around 45% of revenue). Any legislative measures,
such as an increase in minimum wages or collective bargaining pressure
to significantly increase wages could exert pressure on veonet's margins.
Moreover, veonet's revenue generation depends on its ability
to attract and retain skilled physicians and assistants. Most of
veonet's physicians in Germany and Switzerland are employed by the
group and get fixed salaries with some incentive fees. This is
to some extent different from the UK and Netherlands market structure
where most of the doctors would be freelancers. The average staff
tenure at veonet is 6 years in Germany and 7 years in Switzerland and
the Netherlands. The company indicated that it experienced low
churn rates of physicians in recent years. In case turnover would
increase, there is the risk that veonet might not be able to answer
the market demand or that quality standards might suffer. veonet
should benefit from positive demographic trends, given the continued
aging of the population.
Governance considerations are important drivers of veonet's credit
profile. Governance risks include any potential failure in internal
control that could result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage
and, as a result, could harm veonet's credit profile.
veonet has a good track record in terms of quality of services provided
as illustrated by a lower level of complication post cataract surgery
than the market, according to the company. Moody's
considers that veonet has an aggressive financial strategy as illustrated
by its tolerance for high financial leverage, which is common for
companies under private equity ownership.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could arise over time if (1) the Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA falls below 6.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the
Moody's-adjusted free cash flow / debt improves to 5% on
a sustained basis.
Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA remains above 8.0x on a sustained basis; (2) free
cash flow remains negative for a prolonged period or (3) liquidity deteriorates.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
veonet, headquartered in Munich, is a pan-European
ophthalmology platform, operating c.190 clinics across Germany,
the UK, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The company focuses
on outpatient cataract and intravitreal injection procedures treating
more than 1.2 million patients every year. Veonet generated
€401.7m of net sales for the twelve months that ended in November
2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Perrine Bajolle
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454