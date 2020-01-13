Moody's assigns a first-time Ba2 corporate family rating to Air Transport Services Group; outlook stable

|
|
13 Jan 2020
New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned new ratings to Air Transport Services Group, Inc.
(NASDAQ: ATSG), including a Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
and a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes
due 2028, issued by subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management,
Inc. (CAM). The outlook for both entities is stable.
The following rating have been assigned:
Air Transport Services Group, Inc.:
Corporate Family Rating, assigned Ba2
Outlook, assigned stable
Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.:
$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2028, assigned Ba3
Outlook, assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
ATSG's Ba2 CFR is supported by its position as one of the leading
providers of air cargo fleet leasing and related services, including
crew, maintenance and insurance (CMI) services. The rating
is also supported by ATSG's good earnings growth, solid operating
execution exhibited by high margins and a good liquidity profile,
and a funding structure that is augmented by the new senior unsecured
notes issuance. Credit challenges include ATSG's high customer
concentrations and negative tangible equity, which limits the company's
ability to absorb unexpected losses in the event of deteriorating economic
or operating conditions.
ATSG engages in diverse business activities that strengthen its competitive
position within the cargo aircraft leasing sector. ATSG's
aircraft leasing, conducted through CAM, provides strong predictable
earnings and cash flows from the company's fleet of 92 aircraft
as at 30 September 2019. Leasing accounts for about two thirds
of ATSG's consolidated pre-tax earnings. 74 of ATSG's
aircraft are freighters, ranking the company as the largest lessor
of cargo aircraft globally. ATSG's leasing generates free
cash flows that tend to be countercyclical because the company can curtail
fleet expansion when customer demand softens. Additionally,
lease expirations on the company's aircraft are well distributed
over a number of years and in any given year are manageable. ATSG
is implementing an aircraft investment strategy that Moody's expects
will continue to result in strong demand and high utilization of its fleet.
Through its ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance)
segment, ATSG provides ACMI, CMI and charter services through
three airline subsidiaries, two of which (ABX Air and Air Transport
International) specialize in cargo transport and one (Omni Air International)
in passenger transport. Earnings from this segment account for
approximately 23% of ATSG's consolidated pre-tax earnings.
The remaining 12% of ATSG's pre-tax earnings are generated
through several subsidiaries that provide aircraft maintenance,
aircraft conversions, and other operating and leasing services.
In Moody's view, ATSG's breadth of services strengthens
its relationships with customers that desire to outsource many of their
critical air cargo transport and related service requirements.
A key credit challenge is ATSG's concentrated customer relationships
with Amazon, DHL and the US Department of Defense, which together
accounted for about 70% of ATSG's total revenues in the first
three quarters of 2019. A loss of any of these key relationships
would have significantly negative consequences for ATSG's financial
condition. This concern is offset by the high credit quality of
these customers, their long-term need for the essential services
that ATSG provides, and the strength of their relationships with
ATSG. Additionally, the multi-year nature of the contractual
arrangements with Amazon and DHL means that revenue losses could occur
only gradually over time.
A further credit challenge is ATSG's negative tangible capital position,
reflecting nearly $500 million of goodwill associated with the
company's acquisition of Omni Air. As a result, ATSG's
debt to tangible net worth leverage does not compare well with the current
2.9x median for Moody's rated aircraft leasing companies.
In contrast, ATSG's ratio of debt to EBITDA, which measured
3.7x at 30 September 2019 (last twelve months, incorporating
Moody's standard adjustments and pro-forma for the acquisition
of Omni Air) is stronger than most aircraft leasing companies, reflecting
the strength of ATSG's operating margins. Moody's expects
that ATSG's debt to EBITDA leverage will slightly decline and its
debt to tangible net worth to significantly improve as the company strengthens
earnings. Moody's further expects that ATSG will utilize
its cash flow to appropriately balance fleet growth with measures to strengthen
its financial position over coming periods.
ATSG has a good liquidity position anchored by predictable operating cash
flow and availability under a $750 million secured revolving credit
facility, pro forma for repayments from proceeds of the proposed
senior notes offering. The company currently pays no dividend,
which enhances its flexibility. The company's new senior
notes issuance increases its funding diversity and reduces its secured
debt reliance, but further diversification of funding that reduces
encumbered assets would be positive for the company's credit profile.
Moody's has rated ATSG's senior notes one notch lower than the CFR,
reflecting the notes' relative priority and proportion in ATSG's capital
structure, and the strength of the notes' asset coverage.
The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by ATSG and certain
restricted subsidiaries of ATSG. The indenture will include certain
covenants restricting ATSG's ability to, among other things,
incur additional debt, pay dividends, create certain liens,
merge and sell assets. ATSG intends to use the proceeds of the
notes to repay debt outstanding under its secured revolving credit facility
and issuance expenses.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of growth of 6%-8%
in the next 18 months while maintaining current profitability.
It also anticipates that ATSG will continue to successfully integrate
the acquisition of Omni as well as achieve reduction in debt / EBITDA
leverage to less than 3.5x and a strengthening of tangible capital.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Moody's could upgrade ATSG's ratings if the company achieves
and maintains profitability measured as the ratio of net income to average
assets that is stronger than peer average, significantly strengthens
its tangible equity to tangible assets ratio while maintaining debt to
EBITDA leverage of less than 3.5x, and effectively manages
its customer concentrations.
Moody's could downgrade ATSG's ratings if the company's
operating results deteriorate, its capital or liquidity profiles
weaken as a result of debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder
dividends, or if the company loses a material customer or suffers
a business disruption that weakens its financial prospects.
Headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio, ATSG had $2.7
billion in total assets and managed a fleet of 92 aircraft at 30 September
2019. ATSG has been a publicly traded company since 2007.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mark L. Wasden
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.