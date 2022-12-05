Moody's assigns a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Apartment Income REIT; stable outlook

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Apartment Income REIT, L.P., the operating subsidiary of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (collectively "AIR"). In the same rating action, Moody's also assigned shelf ratings of (P)Baa2 to Apartment Income REIT, L.P.'s senior unsecured debt shelf and (P)Baa3 to its subordinated debt shelf. The rating outlook is stable.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AIR will gradually reduce its net debt plus preferred to EBITDA to its long-term target below 6.0x while maintaining its prudent approach to capital management.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Apartment Income REIT, L.P.

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2

....Gtd Subordinate Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa3

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Apartment Income REIT, L.P.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's Baa2 issuer rating reflects AIR's solid operating metrics on its portfolio of multifamily assets with 80 communities spreading across eight core markets, strong fixed charge coverage and adequate liquidity. These strengths are offset by the REIT's high reliance on secured debt, elevated net debt plus preferred to EBITDA, and geographically concentrated in California markets. This makes the REIT more vulnerable to local government's policy actions on rent controls and affordability of rentals, which could limit rent increases over a one-year period. The rating also considers AIR's short operating history as a public REIT and its limited track record to a more conservative long-term financial policy of net debt + preferred to EBITDA below 6.0x.

AIR's same store NOI increased by 13.3% for Q3 2022 from prior year, 4.6% sequentially, and 14.1% YTD Q3 2022. Its average daily occupancy was 95.9% for Q3, 96.3% for the month of September and improved to 96.7% for October and AIR anticipates continued occupancy gains throughout the fourth quarter. Its rent increases for signed new leases were up 17.0% from the prior leases and renewals were up 11.8%, resulting in a weighted-average increase of 14.5%.

Since its separation from Apartment Investment & Management Co. ("Aimco") in December 2020, AIR has strengthened its balance sheet, including reducing net debt/EBITDA to 7.3x at Q3 2022 LTM from 10.8x at YE 2020 and secured debt/gross assets to 22.2% from 41.8% over the same period. Its fixed charge coverage ratio has also nearly doubled. AIR's management has publicly committed to achieving a long-term target leverage range of 5.0x – 6.0x through equity issuance, asset sales, and growth in property NOI.

AIR's portfolio of apartment communities is also diversified across primarily class A and B price points, with an average household income of $251,000 in Q3 (up from $165,000 in 2019 under Aimco). The portfolio has an average revenue per apartment home of approximately $2,700, which increased from approximately $2,300 in 2019. AIR has no development/redevelopment risk.

Nonetheless, while AIR's portfolio spreads across eight markets, three of those are in California representing 35.4% of Q3 2022 total NOI – Los Angeles 17.8%, San Diego 9.8%, and the Bay Area 7.8%. Many local and state regulatory authorities have announced new policies or are considering new policies that address high housing costs in some markets such as California.

Moreover, AIR remains highly reliant on secured debt with a lower unencumbered asset pool relative to its multifamily peers. Moody's projects that it will take the REIT beyond the outlook period to achieve its long-term leverage target.

Moody's considers AIR to have adequate liquidity to meet its near-term obligations and to fund growth. The REIT's primary source of liquidity is its $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolver maturing on April 14, 2025, which can be extended for two additional six-month periods. AIR had $510 million available on the revolver as of Q3 2022 and $88 million unrestricted cash. Moreover, AIR anticipates using the net proceeds from the November property sales of approximately $460 million to reduce its borrowings on the revolving credit facility, which will bring AIR's total liquidity to approximately $1 billion.

The stable rating outlook reflects AIR's large scale, good operational performance and Moody's expectation that the REIT will maintain its disciplined approach towards the balance sheet and continue to reduce its leverage. The stable outlook also incorporates the expectation that AIR will continue to prudently manage its liquidity while deepening its access to capital as it transitions to a more unsecured borrowing strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings upgrades would be predicated upon the REIT achieving, on a sustained basis, net debt to EBITDA well below 5.5x, secured debt to gross assets below 10% and effective leverage closer to 35%. The rating upgrade will also require that AIR continues to maintain its fixed charge coverage well above 4x, steady growth in same-store NOI while demonstrating consistent access to the public capital markets.

Ratings could be downgraded if net debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, fixed coverage falls below 3.5x, effective leverage is above 40% or a reversed trend in secured debt level to gross assets. Material decline in operating performance could also lead to negative rating actions.

Apartment Income REIT, L.P., a subsidiary of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIR) AIR is a multifamily real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, CO, that focuses on the ownership and management of apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR was formed by the separation from Apartment Investment & Management Co. ("Aimco") in December 2020, becoming an independent, self-managed REIT and one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments with 80 communities and 23,499 apartment homes (including AIR's share of apartment homes in joint ventures) diversified across eight core markets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Thuy Nguyen

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

