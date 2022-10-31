Moody's assigns a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to GE HealthCare; outlook stable

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to GE Healthcare Holding LLC ("GE HealthCare"). The rating outlook is stable.

In connection with GE HealthCare's spinoff from General Electric Company ("GE"), GE HealthCare plans to raise new unsecured debt, consisting of a mix of senior notes and term loans (per the company's announcement). GE HealthCare will use the majority of proceeds from newly issued debt to fund a cash distribution to GE. GE HealthCare's beginning balance sheet is expected to include $1.8 billion of cash.

Assignments:

Issuer: GE Healthcare Holding LLC

Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: GE Healthcare Holding LLC

Outlook, Stable

ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Social risk considerations include risks around responsible production which include matters such as product liability and compliance with regulatory requirements. Governance risk considerations reflect GE Healthcare's lack of a track record as a stand-alone public company, partially mitigated by its publicly articulated intention to prioritize deleveraging in the near-term.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GE HealthCare's Baa2 Issuer Rating broadly reflects its significant scale in the global medical device industry with revenues projected by Moody's to approach $19 billion for the year ending 12/31/22. GE HealthCare benefits from its leading market position and established track record in the medical imaging industry, as well as its global presence with the majority of its revenue generated outside the United States. The company also benefits from a material level of service-related revenues which Moody's believes will generally be more stable and predictable than equipment sales. To that end, GE HealthCare has a sizable installed base of equipment (over 4 million installed devices), driving contractual and recurring annual service demand. Moody's expects that GE HealthCare will continue to benefit from favorable long-term demographic trends including the aging of the global population and rising incomes in emerging markets.

In the near term, Moody's expects some volatility in GE HealthCare's profitability driven by supply chain constraints and/or operating cost inflation. Moody's expects that the company will improve gross margins over time, tempered by the need to incur incremental operating costs as GE HealthCare becomes a stand-alone public company, as well as increased focus on R&D initiatives. Moody's expects GE HealthCare's revenues will grow in the mid single-digit range over the next 12-24 months, broadly in-line with underlying growth rates in its key end-markets such as Imaging and Ultrasound. In sum, Moody's expects that GE HealthCare will reduce leverage in the first two years following the spin-off from GE, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA projected to approach 3.5x by the end of 2024. Management has publicly articulated that it expects to prioritize deleveraging in the near-term, which Moody's believes will be driven by both voluntary debt repayment and earnings growth. Moody's believes GE HealthCare will produce strong free cash flow to fund its capital allocation initiatives, including any potential voluntary debt repayment and dividend payments.

GE HealthCare's ratings are constrained by its moderately high financial leverage with pro-forma debt/EBITDA projected at approximately 4.2x (as of 12/31/22) on Moody's adjusted basis. Notably, Moody's adjusted debt incorporates approximately $4.6 billion from assumed net pension obligations allocated to GE HealthCare from GE at 12/31/22. GE HealthCare's rating is also constrained by the risks associated with the separation of the company from GE (Baa1/Negative). GE has executed similar spin-offs in the past which Moody's believes will mitigate, but not eliminate, this risk. Finally, Moody's expects that the global medical device industry will continue to consolidate, and that GE HealthCare will be active in pursuing acquisition opportunities. That said, Moody's expects the company to take a measured approach to M&A in the near-term as it establishes itself as a standalone entity over the first 12-24 months following the spin-off.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GE HealthCare will successfully execute the separation from GE, and that GE HealthCare will be able to deliver earnings growth with strong and consistent free cash flow throughout the projection period. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will deleverage and sustain credit metrics that are supportive of the Baa2 rating within 12-24 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

GE HealthCare's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The score primarily reflects moderately negative exposure to governance risks driven by GE HealthCare's lack of a track record as a stand-alone public company, partially mitigated by its publicly articulated intention to prioritize deleveraging in the near-term. The score also reflects moderately negative exposure to social risks - notably to potential product recalls, regulatory actions or product liability litigation. Finally, the score reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental risks driven by waste and pollution, including the risk of rising production costs driven by global environmental regulations, as well as the risk from potential cleanup liabilities from its manufacturing operations.

GE HealthCare has moderately negative credit exposure to environmental considerations (E-3), driven by risks from waste and pollution. As a manufacturer of large imaging devices, GE HealthCare may be impacted by increased environmental regulation associated with pollution - potentially driving higher production costs. At the same time and similar to all manufacturers, GE HealthCare is at risk of potential waste cleanup costs as required by regulators. This risk is partially mitigated by GE HealthCare's track record with limited environmental liabilities historically.

Credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3) and arise from risks associated with responsible production. The company's devices are subject to potential product recalls, regulatory actions or product liability litigation. That said, we view the risks associated with the majority of GE HealthCare's portfolio, such as imaging and ultrasound equipment, to have less risk than medical devices inserted in the body.

Governance risk is moderately negative (G-3). The score reflects GE HealthCare's lack of a track record as a stand-alone public company, including a new management team. The company's publicly articulated commitment to maintain investment grade ratings, as well as its intention to prioritize deleveraging in the near-term partially mitigates governance risks. As the company establishes itself as a standalone entity, we expect that management will utilize a measured approach to M&A in the first 12-24 months following the spin-off.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if GE HealthCare is successful in its transition to an independent company, with minimal disruption to business operations alongside consistent profitable growth with strong free cash flow. An upgrade would also be contingent upon effectively managing internal strategic initiatives and acquisition-led growth under more conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0 times on Moody's adjusted basis.

Ratings could be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive, or if ongoing supply chain headwinds drive a sustained and material decline in operating margins. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to successfully manage the transition to a standalone entity and/or faces operating disruptions related to the separation from GE. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.75 times on Moody's adjusted basis for an extended period.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, GE HealthCare is a leading global manufacturer of medical devices, with four primary business segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. GE HealthCare has a global installed base of more than 4 million medical devices that are used in over 2 billion procedures annually. The company has a sales presence in over 160 counties, with a diversified manufacturing footprint with 43 sites located in 17 countries. Moody's expects GE HealthCare to have revenues approaching $19 billion for the year ending 12/31/22.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

