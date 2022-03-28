Moody's assigns a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Workday; outlook stable

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Workday, Inc. ("Workday"). The rating outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Workday, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Workday, Inc.

....Outlook, Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Workday's issuer rating is strongly positioned in the Baa2 category and reflects the company's rapidly growing scale, increasing product revenue diversification, and Moody's expectations for growing profitability that will drive strong free cash flow growth over the next 2 to 3 years.

Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "Workday's unified data and security model and native cloud applications have significant technology advantages relative to legacy on-premise software applications. The company has rapidly grown to become the market share leader in the Human Capital Management (HCM) applications segment and its cloud Financial Management products are well-regarded in the industry." Workday benefits from the large opportunity to replace legacy, on-premise software products with its modern, cloud-based applications and increasing adoption of business applications to drive higher productivity in organizations.

Moody's expects Workday's subscription revenue growth of 20% or higher over the next 2 to 3 years and free cash flow to increase from $1.2 billion in Fiscal Year (FY) ending January 2023 to $1.8 billion in FY '24. Workday expects operating margins to decline in FY '23 over prior year as a result of higher investments, increase in compensation expense, and "normalized" growth rates in variable expenses that were curtailed during the pandemic. But Moody's believes that a rapidly expanding base of recurring subscription revenues with high gross margins and operating leverage can support increases in operating margin (non-GAAP basis) of 150 basis points or more annually after FY Â‘23. Workday's subscription revenues with more than 95% of gross revenue retention rates and the 24-month subscription revenue backlog of $8 billion provide high cash flow visibility over the intermediate term.

Governance considerations incorporate Moody's expectations for conservative financial policies. Moody's expects Workday to maintain robust liquidity, including net cash position, balance growth with increasing profitability, and refrain from initiating common dividends or share repurchases over the next 2 to 3 years. Workday's co-founders have significant voting control from the dual class structure of the company's common stock. But the risks to creditors are mitigated by management's strong track record of innovation, organic growth, and increasing profitability, and Moody's expectations for conservative financial policies.

Workday's adjusted EBITDA under Moody's conventional definition of EBITDA will remain weak over the next 2 to 3 years. This is mainly due to the large stock-based compensation expense (21.6% of revenues in FY '22), which enables the company to attract and retain talent (with its rapidly growing headcount) in a highly competitive industry. As a result, total debt to EBITDA ratio will not be meaningful. However, total debt to EBITDA (incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments and when adjusted for growth in unearned revenues and cash costs to acquire sales contracts) was 2.8x at FYE '22, with expensing of stock-based compensation increasing this ratio by 1.7x. The Baa2 rating incorporates Moody's expectations that Workday will maintain this leverage ratio below 4x over the next 12 to 24 months, while maintaining a strong cash position relative to debt.

The key risks to the rating stem from potential execution challenges in sustaining the high expected growth rates with growing scale. Workday also operates in intensely competitive segments of the enterprise software industry that are further characterized by rapid innovation. As a growth-oriented company with large addressable markets, Moody's believes that there is potential for debt-financed acquisitions over time that could also increase integration risks. At the same time, Workday's strong liquidity and growing free cash flow provide increasing capacity to fund acquisitions with internal cash resources.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for revenue growth over 20% or higher and strong liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Workday's rating if the company continues to diversify its revenues and generate free cash flow growth. The rating could be upgraded if Workday establishes a track record of conservative financial strategies such that Moody's expects total debt to EBITDA (incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments and when adjusted for growth in unearned revenues and cash costs to acquire sales contracts) will be sustained near 3x, while maintaining strong liquidity. Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if revenue growth decelerates meaningfully below expectations or operating margins face sustained pressure. In addition, a shift toward a financial policy that favors shareholders or debt-funded acquisitions that erode strong liquidity and free cash flow falls to below 30% of total debt (Moody's adjusted) could pressure the rating.

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for human resources and finance.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raj Joshi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

