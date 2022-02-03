Moody's assigns a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund; outlook stable

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDLF). MSDLF is a private business development company (BDC) externally managed by MS Capital Partners Adviser Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (MS, A1 Stable). MSDLF had $1.8 billion in investments at fair value as of 30 September 2021, up from $637 million as of year-end 2020. The rating outlook for MSDLF is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MSDLF's Baa3 long-term issuer rating is based on the company's standalone assessment of ba1 and one notch of uplift due to affiliate support based on Moody's view that there is a low probability that Morgan Stanley would provide support to MSDLF if necessary to prevent a default.

MSDLF's standalone assessment of ba1 reflects the benefits to creditors from the company's conservative leverage target of 1.0x-1.25x gross debt to equity, which translates into an expected asset coverage cushion of at least 20%, based on minimum required coverage of 150%, comparable with rated BDC peers. It also reflects the company's largely senior secured portfolio (98% of the portfolio was in first lien and second lien securities as of 30 September 2021) and Moody's expectation that the company's ability to source investments and its due diligence efforts will benefit from being part of the larger Morgan Stanley organization.

MSDLF's credit challenges include its largely secured and concentrated funding structure, which encumbers its investments and constrains its access to alternative sources of liquidity, particularly in times of stress. However, Moody's expects the company to expand its borrowing relationships over time and build a more diversified funding profile. The ba1 standalone assessment also incorporates Moody's assumption that MSDLF will seek to sustain a secured debt to gross tangible assets ratio below 35%.

A further credit challenge is the company's limited operating history, having commenced investment operations only in January 2020 and grown quickly thereafter. MSDLF's fast growth and limited operating history results in less performance transparency and predictability through a credit cycle compared to more established BDCs with higher standalone assessments.

MSDLF's rating also incorporates risks common to BDCs, including the illiquidity of private direct lending investments, covenant compliance and liquidity risks associated with the requirement that investments be marked to fair value, and high dividend payouts that reduce BDCs ability to retain equity capital.

Governance is highly relevant for MSDLF, as it is for all finance companies. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with respect to the MSDLF's governance.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating conditions for MSDLF will remain relatively favorable over the next 12-18 months, supporting stable asset quality, profitability and leverage metrics. It also incorporates our expectation that MSDLF will maintain sound underwriting discipline amid growing competition for middle market loans, that its diversity of funding sources will increase to include a higher proportion of unsecured funding over the next 12-18 months, and that debt to equity leverage will be sustained at or below 1.25x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

MSDLF's standalone assessment could be upgraded if the company: 1) successfully manages its fast growth and generates consistent and strong financial performance, with low amounts of realized losses; 2) consistently operates with leverage within its target range; 3) improves its liquidity and funding by reducing reliance on secured funding to less than 30% of tangible assets and diversifying its funding sources; 4) maintains a high level of its portfolio in first lien investments.

However, absent a strengthening of support from Morgan Stanley, Moody's would not expect that an increase in MSDLF's standalone assessment to baa3 would lead to a ratings upgrade. This reflects Moody's expectation that it would likely cease incorporating Morgan Stanley support uplift in MSDLF's ratings once MSDLF's standalone assessment reached baa3.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases debt-to-tangible equity to more than 1.5x; 2) increases funding concentrations or does not maintain adequate committed revolving borrowing capacity with a remaining availability period of at least two years, or liquidity otherwise materially weakens; 3) generates materially weaker or more volatile profitability than rated peers; 4) pays dividends that exceed net investment income on a regular basis.

Absent any increase in the standalone assessment, the ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's were to reduce its expectation of the probability of affiliate support from Morgan Stanley.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

