Moody's assigns a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Regal Rexnord Corporation; outlook stable

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Regal Rexnord Corporation ("Regal Rexnord"). The rating outlook is stable.

Regal Rexnord intends to acquire Altra Industrial Motion Corp. ("Altra"), for $4.95 billion. In order to finance the acquisition, which is expected to close during the first half of 2023, Regal Rexnord plans to raise new debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Regal Rexnord Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Regal Rexnord Corporation

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Regal Rexnord's Baa3 Issuer Rating benefits from its well-established market position in the electronic motors, air moving subsystems, automation components and powertrain markets. Its pricing power and brand strength are reflected in its strong EBITDA margins that approximate 20% annually. Pro forma for the acquisition of Altra, the company will have significant scale, with revenue nearing $7 billion, and it will generate strong and consistent annual free cash flow. The company's exposure to diversified end markets and favorable secular tailwinds in certain end markets helps mitigate its exposure to other, more macro-economically sensitive, customers and end-markets.

The ratings are primarily constrained by Moody's expectation for initially high leverage following the close of the Altra acquisition. The rating is also constrained by execution and integration risk.

While there are strategic benefits of the acquisition, the Altra transaction represents a meaningfully sized acquisition for the company, one that is largely debt funded. In addition, the recency of the $3.7 billion acquisition of Rexnord's Process & Motion Control (PMC) business adds to execution risk given the concurrent integration of these businesses expected over the next two years. At the same time, Regal Rexnord is not immune to the current and near term inflationary cost pressures, as well as supply chain challenges. Moody's expects demand for the company's products to remain resilient and margins to improve due to cost efficiencies and synergies stemming from the acquisitions. That said, the weak economic outlook, particularly in Europe, adds additional risk to the company's ability to deleverage.

A key underpinning of the Baa3 Issuer Rating is Moody's view that the company is committed to reducing leverage and maintaining corporate governance and financial policies supportive of an investment grade rating. Although the company's financial leverage will be high initially, at over 4.5x (excluding synergies), Moody's expects the company to actively prepay debt with excess cash flow. Combined with earnings growth, Moody's forecasts that debt/EBITDA will trend towards 3.5x by the end of 2024 (about 18 months post-close). Beyond that, Moody's anticipates that the company will work to fulfill its public net leverage target of 2.0x - 2.5x, moderating shareholder returns until this threshold has been met. The company has a track record of maintaining low leverage and also has demonstrated margin improvement and solid acquisition execution.

Regal Rexnord's ESG credit impact score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2). This reflects the company's moderate environmental and social risk, balanced against low governance risk.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for a relatively smooth integration of Rexnord PMC and Altra, leading to earnings expansion and debt repayment from free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A ratings upgrade could be considered if the company is able to successfully integrate Altra and Rexnord PMC. Consistent, profitable growth with strong free cash flow would exert upward ratings pressure. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA were to decline below 3.0x and EBITDA margins were to be maintained in the 20% range.

The ratings could be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive, or if macroeconomic headwinds materially slow the pace of deleveraging. Further, material disruption from integration or failure to achieve anticipated cost and revenue benefits from the acquisitions could lead to a downgrade. Specifically, if debt/EBITDA does not improve towards 3.5x, or the company's pro forma free cash flow were to meaningfully weaken, there could be downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, Regal Rexnord Corporation, is a leading global manufacturer and engineer of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems. Pro forma for the pending Altra acquisition, revenues are expected to exceed $7 billion.

