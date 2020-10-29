Moody's assigns a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Rexford Industrial Realty; stable outlook

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first-time Baa3
issuer rating to Rexford Industrial Realty ("Rexford Industrial").
The rating outlook is stable.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rexford Industrial will
maintain its conservative credit profile and adequate liquidity position
as it continues to grow its portfolio.
The following rating was assigned:
Rexford Industrial Realty
- Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3
Outlook Action:
- Outlook, Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 issuer rating reflects Rexford Industrial's prudent financial
policy supported by its modest use of leverage on an unsecured basis and
strong fixed charge coverage ratio of over 4x. The rating also
reflects the REIT's growing industrial portfolio in supply constrained
Southern California in-fill markets, diversified tenant profile
and solid leasing spreads which are among peer group's best.
These credit strengths are offset by the company's geographically
concentrated portfolio which is exclusive to Southern California,
making it relatively more vulnerable to economic and environmental risks
than it would be if it had a geographically diverse portfolio.
Other key credit challenges includes the REIT's modest size and limited
operating history as a public company when compared to similarly-rated
industrial REITs. The rating also considers the REIT's acquisition-driven
strategy which is partially offset by management's disciplined approach
in identifying assets that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns
with a strong and growing cash flow profile.
Rexford Industrial's healthy operating metrics reflect the continued
resiliency in industrial fundamentals. The limited supply of distribution
and fulfillment centers near large population areas are contributing to
strong rental growth and high occupancy rates across the industrial sector.
The REIT's occupancy stood at 98.4% for 3Q and same-store
property cash NOI was up 5% for the third quarter compared to the
same period a year ago. Moreover, tenant demand remains strong
across the portfolio with leasing spreads at 17.4% on a
cash basis for September 30.
Rexford Industrial's balance sheet is well-positioned in
the current environment and we expect the REIT to maintain its conservative
capital structure even as it seeks continued growth. Effective
leverage and net debt to EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments)
was 24% and 4.2x, respectively, for 3Q20.
Moody's notes that Rexford's leverage on a debt to EBITDA
basis has historically been higher in the mid 5x range and can fluctuate
due to timing of acquisitions. Still, we expect Rexford to
fund its growth with a combination of cash, debt and equity and
maintain leverage targets that are appropriate for the rating category.
The REIT maintains an adequate liquidity position which is supported by
$243 million of cash and cash equivalents at September 30.
Rexford's unsecured credit facility of $500 million had zero
outstanding as of the end of the third quarter. The credit revolver
matures in February 2024. The REIT's has no debt maturities
until 2022 when its $100 million unsecured term loan matures.
Lastly, Rexford's portfolio is almost entirely unencumbered
which offers further financial flexibility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings movement is unlikely in the intermediate term and would
require maintenance of net debt to EBITDA closer to 5.0x (including
Moody's standard adjustments), gross assets exceeding $6
billion, and fixed charge coverage above 5.0x, all
on a sustained basis. Demonstrated access to the public unsecured
debt markets would also be required.
Downward rating pressure would result from net debt to EBITDA above 7.0x
(including Moody's standard adjustments), same-property
occupancy falling below 90%, and or fixed charge coverage
below 3.5x.
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. [NYSE: REXR],
headquartered in Los Angeles, California is an industrial REIT that
invests and operates industrial properties in Southern California's
infill markets. As of September 30, 2020, Rexford owns
231 properties with approximately 27.7 million rentable square
feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1 million
of rentable square feet.
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alice Chung
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653