Moody's assigns a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Rexford Industrial Realty; stable outlook

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Rexford Industrial Realty ("Rexford Industrial"). The rating outlook is stable.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rexford Industrial will maintain its conservative credit profile and adequate liquidity position as it continues to grow its portfolio.

The following rating was assigned:

Rexford Industrial Realty

- Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Action:

- Outlook, Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 issuer rating reflects Rexford Industrial's prudent financial policy supported by its modest use of leverage on an unsecured basis and strong fixed charge coverage ratio of over 4x. The rating also reflects the REIT's growing industrial portfolio in supply constrained Southern California in-fill markets, diversified tenant profile and solid leasing spreads which are among peer group's best. These credit strengths are offset by the company's geographically concentrated portfolio which is exclusive to Southern California, making it relatively more vulnerable to economic and environmental risks than it would be if it had a geographically diverse portfolio. Other key credit challenges includes the REIT's modest size and limited operating history as a public company when compared to similarly-rated industrial REITs. The rating also considers the REIT's acquisition-driven strategy which is partially offset by management's disciplined approach in identifying assets that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns with a strong and growing cash flow profile.

Rexford Industrial's healthy operating metrics reflect the continued resiliency in industrial fundamentals. The limited supply of distribution and fulfillment centers near large population areas are contributing to strong rental growth and high occupancy rates across the industrial sector. The REIT's occupancy stood at 98.4% for 3Q and same-store property cash NOI was up 5% for the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago. Moreover, tenant demand remains strong across the portfolio with leasing spreads at 17.4% on a cash basis for September 30.

Rexford Industrial's balance sheet is well-positioned in the current environment and we expect the REIT to maintain its conservative capital structure even as it seeks continued growth. Effective leverage and net debt to EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) was 24% and 4.2x, respectively, for 3Q20. Moody's notes that Rexford's leverage on a debt to EBITDA basis has historically been higher in the mid 5x range and can fluctuate due to timing of acquisitions. Still, we expect Rexford to fund its growth with a combination of cash, debt and equity and maintain leverage targets that are appropriate for the rating category.

The REIT maintains an adequate liquidity position which is supported by $243 million of cash and cash equivalents at September 30. Rexford's unsecured credit facility of $500 million had zero outstanding as of the end of the third quarter. The credit revolver matures in February 2024. The REIT's has no debt maturities until 2022 when its $100 million unsecured term loan matures. Lastly, Rexford's portfolio is almost entirely unencumbered which offers further financial flexibility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings movement is unlikely in the intermediate term and would require maintenance of net debt to EBITDA closer to 5.0x (including Moody's standard adjustments), gross assets exceeding $6 billion, and fixed charge coverage above 5.0x, all on a sustained basis. Demonstrated access to the public unsecured debt markets would also be required.

Downward rating pressure would result from net debt to EBITDA above 7.0x (including Moody's standard adjustments), same-property occupancy falling below 90%, and or fixed charge coverage below 3.5x.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. [NYSE: REXR], headquartered in Los Angeles, California is an industrial REIT that invests and operates industrial properties in Southern California's infill markets. As of September 30, 2020, Rexford owns 231 properties with approximately 27.7 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1 million of rentable square feet.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alice Chung

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

