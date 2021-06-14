Moody's assigns a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Sun Communities; stable outlook

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a first-time
Baa3 issuer rating to Sun Communities Operating Ltd. Partnership,
the operating subsidiary of Sun Communities, Inc. (collectively
" Sun Communities "). In the same rating action, Moody's
also assigned shelf ratings of (P) Baa3 to Sun Communities' senior
unsecured debt shelf and (P) Ba1 to its subordinated debt shelf.
The rating outlook is stable.
The stable rating outlook reflects Sun Communities' large scale
and good operational performance. The outlook incorporates the
expectation that the REIT will maintain its disciplined approach towards
the balance sheet and continue to reduce its secured debt level.
The following ratings were assigned:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Sun Communities Operating Ltd. Partnership
.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3
....Subordinate Shelf, Assigned (P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned
(P)Baa3
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Sun Communities Operating Ltd. Partnership
--Stable Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates Sun Communities' dominant
size and scale as the industry leading owner and operator of manufactured
homes, RV resorts and marinas, supported by a low leveraged
balance sheet with strong fixed charge coverage and ample funding sources
to support growth. Sun Communities' portfolio has a solid
occupancy rate, low operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements,
and good embedded growth through rental increases. Manufactured
homes represent a material share of the US housing market, and limited
supply of land zoned for manufacturing housing limits the risk of overbuilding.
Additionally, the business' operating performance has been
very resilient during the COVID crisis, as well as in past real
estate cycles. The rating also considers the REIT's experienced
management team that maintains a prudent financial policy.
These credit strengths are offset by Sun Communities' reliance on
secured debt, its comparatively low unencumbered portfolio compared
to same rated peers and geographic concentration with over 50%
of the portfolio located in Florida and Michigan. The RV and marinas
portfolios (46% of ABR) are more susceptible to economic cycles
given their recreational nature. Furthermore, the marinas
portfolio may not be as easily pledged for collateral in financings as
manufactured homes. Its growing marinas portfolio represents approximately
18% of the total ABR, which are assets that may not be readily
adaptable to other uses is also a credit negative. Nonetheless
mitigating some of the concern is the fact that approximately 90%
of the marinas portfolio's NOI comes from recurring sources such
as wet slip and dry storage rental and services. On average,
the REIT's members maintain leases in its marinas for approximately
eight years.
Moody's expects the REIT to operate with net debt plus preferred/EBITDA
in the range of 5.0x to 5.5x long-term, which
is meaningfully lower than its historical level driven by a prudent capital
management policy. The REIT has issued approximately $6.5
billion of common equity since 2012, including the settlement of
the forward equity offering in October 2020 to fund the cash acquisition
of Safe Harbor. Its total debt plus preferred stock over gross
assets was approximately 30% at the end of 2020 and Moody's
expects it to operate between 30% to 35% long-term.
With $3.4 billion of property-level mortgage loans,
the REIT's secured debt levels are elevated at approximately 26%
of gross assets at the end of 2020. Positively, secured debt
levels are expected to gradually decline in the next three years to less
than 20%, driven by the REIT's plan to increase the
share of unsecured funding in its capital structure to reduce refinancing
risk and to increase its unencumbered asset pool. The REIT's
financial flexibility is supported by a very strong fixed charge coverage
ratio at 4.5x and Moody's expects the REIT to operate in
the range of 4.5x to 5.0x, providing ample cushion
against unexpected cash flow declines or spikes in interest expense.
Moody's considers Sun Communities to have adequate liquidity to meet its
near-term obligations and to fund growth. The REIT's
primary source of liquidity is its $2.0 billion senior unsecured
revolver maturing in June 2025, which can be extended for two additional
six-month periods. Sun Communities has $1.8
billion available on the revolver, while its debt maturities in
the next three years are modest, consisting of $70 million,
$158 million and $271 million of mortgage debt maturing
in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. The next
meaningful debt maturity is in 2024 when its $500 million term
loan is due. Moreover, Sun Communities has demonstrated willingness
to match-fund growth initiatives with equity. In early March
2021, it executed a $1.1 billion equity raise to secure
capital to fund its growing acquisition pipeline and other opportunities,
including approximately half of the shares were sold on a forward basis,
of which 2.5 million shares or approximately $335 million
have not yet settled.
The stable rating outlook reflects Sun Communities' large scale
and good operational performance. The outlook incorporates the
expectation that the REIT will maintain its disciplined approach towards
the balance sheet and continue to reduce its secured debt level.
It is also expected that management will continue to selectively grow
the portfolio while maintaining the positive trends in its same-community
NOI growth, rent growth and occupancy rate. The stable outlook
also incorporates the expectation that Sun Communities will continue to
prudently manage its liquidity while deepening its access to capital as
it transitions to a more unsecured borrowing strategy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating movement would be predicated upon the REIT achieving,
on a sustained basis, unencumbered assets greater than 75%
of gross assets, secured debt approaching 15% of gross assets,
total debt to gross assets below 30% , net debt to EBITDA
below 5.5x while demonstrating consistent access to the public
capital markets.
Ratings could be downgraded if total debt to gross assets approaches 40%,
net debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x or a reversal trend
in the secured debt level such that secured debt to gross assets approaches
30%. An acquisition that would present integration challenge
or increases the REIT's leverage profile, significant liquidity
challenges or a meaningful decrease in the valuation of the unencumbered
asset base would also place pressure on the ratings.
Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is a fully integrated
real estate investment trust that was established in 1975. It owns,
operates and develops manufactured housing ("MH") communities
and recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts throughout the United
States and Ontario, Canada. In October 2020, the REIT
also acquired Safe Harbor and its portfolio of marinas throughout the
United States for approximately $2.1 billion. Predominantly,
all of the business is conducted through its consolidated operating subsidiary,
Sun Communities Operating Ltd. Partnership. The company
owned, operated, or had an interest in 562 developed MH,
RV and marina properties comprising over 151,600 developed sites
and nearly 38,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states
and Ontario, Canada.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Thuy Nguyen
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653