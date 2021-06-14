Moody's assigns a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Sun Communities; stable outlook

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Sun Communities Operating Ltd. Partnership, the operating subsidiary of Sun Communities, Inc. (collectively " Sun Communities "). In the same rating action, Moody's also assigned shelf ratings of (P) Baa3 to Sun Communities' senior unsecured debt shelf and (P) Ba1 to its subordinated debt shelf. The rating outlook is stable.

The stable rating outlook reflects Sun Communities' large scale and good operational performance. The outlook incorporates the expectation that the REIT will maintain its disciplined approach towards the balance sheet and continue to reduce its secured debt level.

The following ratings were assigned:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Sun Communities Operating Ltd. Partnership

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

....Subordinate Shelf, Assigned (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Sun Communities Operating Ltd. Partnership

--Stable Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates Sun Communities' dominant size and scale as the industry leading owner and operator of manufactured homes, RV resorts and marinas, supported by a low leveraged balance sheet with strong fixed charge coverage and ample funding sources to support growth. Sun Communities' portfolio has a solid occupancy rate, low operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, and good embedded growth through rental increases. Manufactured homes represent a material share of the US housing market, and limited supply of land zoned for manufacturing housing limits the risk of overbuilding. Additionally, the business' operating performance has been very resilient during the COVID crisis, as well as in past real estate cycles. The rating also considers the REIT's experienced management team that maintains a prudent financial policy.

These credit strengths are offset by Sun Communities' reliance on secured debt, its comparatively low unencumbered portfolio compared to same rated peers and geographic concentration with over 50% of the portfolio located in Florida and Michigan. The RV and marinas portfolios (46% of ABR) are more susceptible to economic cycles given their recreational nature. Furthermore, the marinas portfolio may not be as easily pledged for collateral in financings as manufactured homes. Its growing marinas portfolio represents approximately 18% of the total ABR, which are assets that may not be readily adaptable to other uses is also a credit negative. Nonetheless mitigating some of the concern is the fact that approximately 90% of the marinas portfolio's NOI comes from recurring sources such as wet slip and dry storage rental and services. On average, the REIT's members maintain leases in its marinas for approximately eight years.

Moody's expects the REIT to operate with net debt plus preferred/EBITDA in the range of 5.0x to 5.5x long-term, which is meaningfully lower than its historical level driven by a prudent capital management policy. The REIT has issued approximately $6.5 billion of common equity since 2012, including the settlement of the forward equity offering in October 2020 to fund the cash acquisition of Safe Harbor. Its total debt plus preferred stock over gross assets was approximately 30% at the end of 2020 and Moody's expects it to operate between 30% to 35% long-term.

With $3.4 billion of property-level mortgage loans, the REIT's secured debt levels are elevated at approximately 26% of gross assets at the end of 2020. Positively, secured debt levels are expected to gradually decline in the next three years to less than 20%, driven by the REIT's plan to increase the share of unsecured funding in its capital structure to reduce refinancing risk and to increase its unencumbered asset pool. The REIT's financial flexibility is supported by a very strong fixed charge coverage ratio at 4.5x and Moody's expects the REIT to operate in the range of 4.5x to 5.0x, providing ample cushion against unexpected cash flow declines or spikes in interest expense.

Moody's considers Sun Communities to have adequate liquidity to meet its near-term obligations and to fund growth. The REIT's primary source of liquidity is its $2.0 billion senior unsecured revolver maturing in June 2025, which can be extended for two additional six-month periods. Sun Communities has $1.8 billion available on the revolver, while its debt maturities in the next three years are modest, consisting of $70 million, $158 million and $271 million of mortgage debt maturing in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. The next meaningful debt maturity is in 2024 when its $500 million term loan is due. Moreover, Sun Communities has demonstrated willingness to match-fund growth initiatives with equity. In early March 2021, it executed a $1.1 billion equity raise to secure capital to fund its growing acquisition pipeline and other opportunities, including approximately half of the shares were sold on a forward basis, of which 2.5 million shares or approximately $335 million have not yet settled.

The stable rating outlook reflects Sun Communities' large scale and good operational performance. The outlook incorporates the expectation that the REIT will maintain its disciplined approach towards the balance sheet and continue to reduce its secured debt level. It is also expected that management will continue to selectively grow the portfolio while maintaining the positive trends in its same-community NOI growth, rent growth and occupancy rate. The stable outlook also incorporates the expectation that Sun Communities will continue to prudently manage its liquidity while deepening its access to capital as it transitions to a more unsecured borrowing strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating movement would be predicated upon the REIT achieving, on a sustained basis, unencumbered assets greater than 75% of gross assets, secured debt approaching 15% of gross assets, total debt to gross assets below 30% , net debt to EBITDA below 5.5x while demonstrating consistent access to the public capital markets.

Ratings could be downgraded if total debt to gross assets approaches 40%, net debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x or a reversal trend in the secured debt level such that secured debt to gross assets approaches 30%. An acquisition that would present integration challenge or increases the REIT's leverage profile, significant liquidity challenges or a meaningful decrease in the valuation of the unencumbered asset base would also place pressure on the ratings.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that was established in 1975. It owns, operates and develops manufactured housing ("MH") communities and recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. In October 2020, the REIT also acquired Safe Harbor and its portfolio of marinas throughout the United States for approximately $2.1 billion. Predominantly, all of the business is conducted through its consolidated operating subsidiary, Sun Communities Operating Ltd. Partnership. The company owned, operated, or had an interest in 562 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 151,600 developed sites and nearly 38,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

