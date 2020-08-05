Moody's assigns a first-time Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating to Barings BDC; outlook stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to
Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC), a business development company
(BDC) externally managed by Barings LLC (Barings), a subsidiary
of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual; Aa3 stable).
The outlook is stable.
The rapid and widening pandemic and corresponding deterioration in the
global and US economic outlooks are leading to significant declines in
commercial activity, eroding the financial strength of a wide swath
of enterprises, including the US middle market businesses that are
the focus of BDC's lending and investing. As a result, Moody's
expects deterioration in asset quality, profitability and capital
in 2020 across the BDC sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Barings BDC, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
Outlook:
Issuer: Barings BDC, Inc.
.....Outlook, Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
BBDC's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings
reflect the company's standalone profile of ba1 and one notch of
rating uplift based on Moody's expectation that MassMutual,
the parent of BBDC's external manager Barings, will provide
support to BBDC if necessary to prevent a default. BBDC's ba1 standalone
profile is based on the financial and operational benefits to the company
from its management by Barings, the company's investment focus
on high quality first-lien senior secured loans and its conservative
net debt-to-equity leverage. BBDC's credit
challenges include a funding structure that is highly reliant on secured
debt, which encumbers its investments and constrains its liquidity.
Additionally, BBDC's earnings reflect the risks to asset quality
and earnings from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. BBDC
has a limited operating history, resulting in untested performance
during the downturn, though this is partially offset by the more
extensive investing and asset management histories of Barings and MassMutual
in global private finance.
Moody's assignment of a Baa3 rating to BBDC's long-term senior
unsecured notes, privately placed with MassMutual, reflects
the notes' priority within BBDC's capital structure. Moody's
expects that proceeds will be used to repay debt and for other corporate
purposes.
BBDC's senior notes placement is a positive step in the evolution
of the company's funding structure. As of 30 June 2020,
BBDC's funding was comprised solely of secured sources, including
$343 million owing under an $800 million secured revolving
credit facility maturing in February 2024 and two CLO tranches with total
amounts outstanding of $226 million maturing in 2027. The
company's high reliance on secured funding encumbers its assets
and results in creditor and debt maturity concentrations, elevating
liquidity risks compared to BDCs that have more evolved and diverse funding
structures. However, Moody's views BBDC's liquidity
as strong given the company's manageable debt maturities and unfunded
investment commitments over the outlook horizon of 12-18 months.
Additionally, Moody's expects that BBDC will pursue liability
management actions that will strengthen its funding structure and liquidity
position.
BBDC's investment portfolio has a higher percentage of first lien
senior secured loans compared to Moody's-rated peers,
which should result in less volatile credit performance over time compared
to BDC's with more subordinate investments. BBDC's investments
at fair value totaled $1,034 million at 30 June 2020.
First lien loans have accounted for more than 95% of BBDC's total
portfolio for the past several quarters. Moody's expects
that BBDC will maintain a very high proportion of its investments in first
lien investments as it continues to transition investments away from broadly
syndicated loans toward direct lending over the next several quarters.
However, Moody's expects that even the highest quality investment
portfolios will experience credit deterioration in the current economic
environment.
BBDC has a strong capital position, considering its high quality
investment portfolio. BBDC's net debt-to-equity
ratio as of 30 June 2020 was 1.0x, up slightly from 0.9x
at 31 December 2019. The coronavirus pandemic resulted in significant
negative fair value marks against the company's investment portfolio
during the first quarter of 2020, but credit spread narrowing during
the second quarter led BBDC to report unrealized appreciation that helped
to strengthen its net asset value in the quarter. BBDC management
intends to maintain a debt-to-equity ratio of less than
1.25x, resulting in an asset coverage ratio cushion of at
least 20% versus the company's 150% statutory asset
coverage and bank credit agreement covenant requirements.
BBDC has a short record of operating performance dating to August 2018,
when Barings became advisor to the company. Because of the recency
of BBDC's operating results and relatively low seasoning of its
investments, it is unclear how stable its financial performance
will be during the current economic downturn compared to rated peers with
a longer operating history. Nevertheless, Moody's expects
that the strength and stability of BBDC's income will be aided by
Barings's focus on operating and funding efficiency as well as its
strong credit discipline and experience in private finance.
BBDC's ratings also incorporate risks common to BDCs, including
the illiquidity of private direct lending investments, covenant
compliance and liquidity risks associated with the requirement that investments
be marked to fair value, and high dividend payouts that increase
its reliance on equity capital markets for growth capital.
BBDC's ratings incorporate one notch of uplift by applying Moody's Joint
Default Analysis, reflecting Moody's assumption of low probability
of support from MassMutual.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BBDC's asset
quality and portfolio fair values will remain under pressure because of
the coronavirus pandemic, increasing earnings volatility and weakening
asset coverage, but that Barings' oversight and MassMutual's
support will forestall a material decline in the company's credit profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
BBDC's ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves a higher
standalone credit profile and if Moody's determines that support
from MassMutual continues at the same level (i.e. one-notch
uplift) or if Moody's assesses that MassMutual's support of
BBDC increases from the current level.
BBDC's standalone credit profile could improve if the company:
1) strengthens its funding profile by reducing its reliance on secured
debt to less than 30% of tangible assets; 2) maintains a ratio
of debt to tangible net worth of less than 1.25x; 3) demonstrates
effective management of asset quality performance as the company's
direct lending expands; and 4) generates profitability that consistently
compares well with rated BDC peers.
If BBDC's standalone assessment improves to Baa3, and in the absence
of a strengthening of MassMutual's support, Moody's
would likely cease incorporating MassMutual support uplift in BBDC's ratings.
BBDC's ratings could be downgraded if the company's standalone
credit profile weakens and if Moody's determines that support from
MassMutual continues at the same level (i.e. one-notch
uplift) or if Moody's assesses that MassMutual's support of
BBDC decreases from the current level.
BBDC's standalone assessment could be downgraded if the company:
1) increases debt-to-tangible equity to more than 1.5x;
2) increases funding concentrations or does not maintain adequate committed
revolving borrowing availability with a remaining availability period
of at least two years, or liquidity otherwise materially weakens;
3) generates weaker or more volatile net investment income or realized
losses compared to peers; or 4) pays dividends that exceed net investment
income on a regular basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mark L. Wasden
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653