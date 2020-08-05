Moody's assigns a first-time Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating to Barings BDC; outlook stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC), a business development company (BDC) externally managed by Barings LLC (Barings), a subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual; Aa3 stable). The outlook is stable.

The rapid and widening pandemic and corresponding deterioration in the global and US economic outlooks are leading to significant declines in commercial activity, eroding the financial strength of a wide swath of enterprises, including the US middle market businesses that are the focus of BDC's lending and investing. As a result, Moody's expects deterioration in asset quality, profitability and capital in 2020 across the BDC sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Barings BDC, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Outlook:

Issuer: Barings BDC, Inc.

.....Outlook, Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BBDC's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings reflect the company's standalone profile of ba1 and one notch of rating uplift based on Moody's expectation that MassMutual, the parent of BBDC's external manager Barings, will provide support to BBDC if necessary to prevent a default. BBDC's ba1 standalone profile is based on the financial and operational benefits to the company from its management by Barings, the company's investment focus on high quality first-lien senior secured loans and its conservative net debt-to-equity leverage. BBDC's credit challenges include a funding structure that is highly reliant on secured debt, which encumbers its investments and constrains its liquidity. Additionally, BBDC's earnings reflect the risks to asset quality and earnings from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. BBDC has a limited operating history, resulting in untested performance during the downturn, though this is partially offset by the more extensive investing and asset management histories of Barings and MassMutual in global private finance.

Moody's assignment of a Baa3 rating to BBDC's long-term senior unsecured notes, privately placed with MassMutual, reflects the notes' priority within BBDC's capital structure. Moody's expects that proceeds will be used to repay debt and for other corporate purposes.

BBDC's senior notes placement is a positive step in the evolution of the company's funding structure. As of 30 June 2020, BBDC's funding was comprised solely of secured sources, including $343 million owing under an $800 million secured revolving credit facility maturing in February 2024 and two CLO tranches with total amounts outstanding of $226 million maturing in 2027. The company's high reliance on secured funding encumbers its assets and results in creditor and debt maturity concentrations, elevating liquidity risks compared to BDCs that have more evolved and diverse funding structures. However, Moody's views BBDC's liquidity as strong given the company's manageable debt maturities and unfunded investment commitments over the outlook horizon of 12-18 months. Additionally, Moody's expects that BBDC will pursue liability management actions that will strengthen its funding structure and liquidity position.

BBDC's investment portfolio has a higher percentage of first lien senior secured loans compared to Moody's-rated peers, which should result in less volatile credit performance over time compared to BDC's with more subordinate investments. BBDC's investments at fair value totaled $1,034 million at 30 June 2020. First lien loans have accounted for more than 95% of BBDC's total portfolio for the past several quarters. Moody's expects that BBDC will maintain a very high proportion of its investments in first lien investments as it continues to transition investments away from broadly syndicated loans toward direct lending over the next several quarters. However, Moody's expects that even the highest quality investment portfolios will experience credit deterioration in the current economic environment.

BBDC has a strong capital position, considering its high quality investment portfolio. BBDC's net debt-to-equity ratio as of 30 June 2020 was 1.0x, up slightly from 0.9x at 31 December 2019. The coronavirus pandemic resulted in significant negative fair value marks against the company's investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2020, but credit spread narrowing during the second quarter led BBDC to report unrealized appreciation that helped to strengthen its net asset value in the quarter. BBDC management intends to maintain a debt-to-equity ratio of less than 1.25x, resulting in an asset coverage ratio cushion of at least 20% versus the company's 150% statutory asset coverage and bank credit agreement covenant requirements.

BBDC has a short record of operating performance dating to August 2018, when Barings became advisor to the company. Because of the recency of BBDC's operating results and relatively low seasoning of its investments, it is unclear how stable its financial performance will be during the current economic downturn compared to rated peers with a longer operating history. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that the strength and stability of BBDC's income will be aided by Barings's focus on operating and funding efficiency as well as its strong credit discipline and experience in private finance.

BBDC's ratings also incorporate risks common to BDCs, including the illiquidity of private direct lending investments, covenant compliance and liquidity risks associated with the requirement that investments be marked to fair value, and high dividend payouts that increase its reliance on equity capital markets for growth capital.

BBDC's ratings incorporate one notch of uplift by applying Moody's Joint Default Analysis, reflecting Moody's assumption of low probability of support from MassMutual.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BBDC's asset quality and portfolio fair values will remain under pressure because of the coronavirus pandemic, increasing earnings volatility and weakening asset coverage, but that Barings' oversight and MassMutual's support will forestall a material decline in the company's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BBDC's ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves a higher standalone credit profile and if Moody's determines that support from MassMutual continues at the same level (i.e. one-notch uplift) or if Moody's assesses that MassMutual's support of BBDC increases from the current level.

BBDC's standalone credit profile could improve if the company: 1) strengthens its funding profile by reducing its reliance on secured debt to less than 30% of tangible assets; 2) maintains a ratio of debt to tangible net worth of less than 1.25x; 3) demonstrates effective management of asset quality performance as the company's direct lending expands; and 4) generates profitability that consistently compares well with rated BDC peers.

If BBDC's standalone assessment improves to Baa3, and in the absence of a strengthening of MassMutual's support, Moody's would likely cease incorporating MassMutual support uplift in BBDC's ratings.

BBDC's ratings could be downgraded if the company's standalone credit profile weakens and if Moody's determines that support from MassMutual continues at the same level (i.e. one-notch uplift) or if Moody's assesses that MassMutual's support of BBDC decreases from the current level.

BBDC's standalone assessment could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases debt-to-tangible equity to more than 1.5x; 2) increases funding concentrations or does not maintain adequate committed revolving borrowing availability with a remaining availability period of at least two years, or liquidity otherwise materially weakens; 3) generates weaker or more volatile net investment income or realized losses compared to peers; or 4) pays dividends that exceed net investment income on a regular basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

