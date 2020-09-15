Moody's assigns a first-time (P)B1 corporate family rating to FS and to its proposed $500 million notes; stable outlook

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time (P)B1 corporate family rating to FS Agrisolutions Industria de Biocombustiveis (FS). At the same time Moody's assigned a (P)B1 rating to the proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by FS Luxembourg S.a r.l unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by FS. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

Use of proceeds will be to refinance existing debt and investments focusing on bioenergy, to increase corn-based ethanol production and operational investments to acquire feedstock to produce corn-based ethanol, and on forestry, to plant forest, acquire standing forest or operational investments to support small producers of timber derived feedstocks via forward contracts to acquire biomass and funding for their initial capital investments.

Ratings assigned:

FS Agrisolutions Industria Biocombustiveis

- Corporate Family Rating: (P)B1

FS Luxembourg S.a r.l

- Proposed Gtd senior unsecured notes: (P)B1

Outlooks:

FS Agrisolutions Industria Biocombustiveis, outlook assigned at Stable

FS Luxembourg S.a r.l, outlook assigned at Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FS Agrisolutions Indústria de Biocombustíveis (FS)'s (P)B1 rating incorporates its scale among the six largest ethanol producers in Brazil, being the largest on corn feedstock. FS is a low-cost producer with favorable access to corn feedstock and located in a region with a high demand for animal nutrition, co-product from the ethanol production process. The company is also low-carbon footprint producer benefiting from a sustained demand growth for biofuels. Additionally, with the ramp-up of new installed capacity in the current and next harvests we expect FS to generate an Adjusted EBITDA between BRL900 million and BRL1.1 billion between March 2021 and March 2022, which will reduce leverage and increase free cash flow with lower capex levels.

Constraining the rating is FS's high exposure to ethanol and corn markets dynamics and the consequent susceptibility to sharp price volatility, event risks, weather imbalances, and global trade flows. The exposure to corn price volatility as an input is partially mitigated by its animal nutrition business, since the price of the dried distillers grains (DDG) is directly correlated to those of corn and soymeal, the two most widely used inputs for animal feed. Although both corn and ethanol prices are ultimately linked to US dollar and international oil prices, the company is also exposed to exchange rate volatility and timing mismatch on its proposed dollar denominated debt. The company indicated that it will mitigate 50% of the FX exposure over the principal amount of the bond via the use of currency derivatives. In order to mitigate price and availability risk FS secures its corn on average 18 months prior to crushing needs. For 2020-21 FS has secured 97.6 % of its needs with an average price of BRL26.7/sac and for 2021-22 around 40 % with an average price of BRL29.4/sac.

The ratings also incorporate the early maturity stage of the firm, with ramp-up still underway, and an over-leveraged capital structure from recent and ongoing investments to reach the target production capacity. Concentration of production in two plants and in a single region exacerbates commodity risks.

The price and availability of corn and the demand for animal feed co-products in the state of Mato Grosso (MT) is highly dependent on the poultry, swine and cattle raising activities. By installing the first full corn ethanol plant in Brazil FS has a first mover advantage and it has delivered robust Adjusted EBITDA margins of over 38% in 2018-19 and 2019-20. But we believe this margin level could be challenged by potential new entrants into the corn ethanol segment, potentially driving an increase in capacity in the states of Mato Grosso and Goias -- regions with a large corn supply, high demand for animal feed and tax benefits. UNEM (National Union of Corn Ethanol) estimates that corn ethanol capacity will increase from 1.7 billion liters in 2019-20 to 8.0 billion liters in 2027-28, but we believe this capacity could be reached much sooner. This compares with a corn production of 35.5 million tons in MT in 2019-20, arriving at an estimated 58 million tons by 2029.

FS utilizes corn to produce mainly anhydrous and hydrous ethanol used as light-vehicle fuels and blends. It started operations in 2017 with a capacity of 265 million liters, currently it has a capacity of 1.1 billion liters, and it will arrive at 1.4 billion liters of capacity by March 2021 (the target capacity would correspond to ~3.9% Brazil´s production). At target capacity FS will be crushing 3.2 million tons of corn per harvest.

Along with the increased capacity, FS has been more than doubling its EBITDA every harvest. In absolute terms EBITDA was BRL77 million in the 2017-18 harvest, BRL218 million in 2018-19 and BRL478 million in 2019-20. For the 2020-21 harvest we estimate an EBITDA of BRL933 million, helping to reduce gross leverage to 4.0x in 2020-21 and 3.3x in 2021-22 (all Moody's Adjusted metrics). Running at target capacity, starting in 2021-22, FSB can quickly increase free cash generation because of its high margins (average 38.6% in 2018-19 and 2019-20) and low maintenance capex needs. In 2019-20 capex was of BRL1.0 billion, in the current harvest capex should be lower than BRL600 million and arrive at near BRL30 million by 2022-23 absent of new expansion projects. FS management target net leverage is of 2.0x to 3.0x and we believe that when once the company can predictably maintain that target range it will resume its growth projects.

Despite the small scale compared to global agricultural producers, FS has an installed capacity of 1.1 billion liters of ethanol per harvest, which places it among the top six ethanol producers in Brazil. The company runs two plants in the state of MT. The plant located in Lucas do Rio Verde (LRV) has capacity of 550 million liters per year and the one located in Sorriso has a capacity of 570 million liters per year, which places them as the largest ethanol plants in Brazil. In March 2021 FS will finalize the expansion of Sorriso capacity which should reach 850 million liters of capacity for the plant and 1.4 billion liters for the company. While producing ethanol in MT, FS is located closer to the North and Northeastern regions of Brazil being able to offer products at a lower logistical cost to those regions since most sugarcane ethanol is produced in São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the Center-south of the country.

The operating model used by FS to produce ethanol from corn is less verticalized and less complex than the traditional sugarcane model because the company does not own the corn crops, rather acquiring it from local suppliers. From one side this implies less control on the corn supply and may provide less of an entrance barrier when compared to the more verticalized sugarcane business. On the other hand, it also leads to a significantly lower capital intensity. We estimate a maintenance capex requirement of around 1% of revenues for FS compared to around 10% of the average sugarcane producers. FS buys the corn, stores, processes and sells ethanol and its co-products, it does not have the direct risks and capex relating to agricultural production. Corn can be stored while sugarcane has a small window of around 24hs between being harvested and processed. Corn ethanol producers have a higher flexibility to manage feedstock inventory, which allows for the asset light model utilized by FS, producing ethanol all-year around with little downtime. Moreover, because FS is not involved in agricultural production its overall model is less complex, operations need a reduced number of employees and corporate structure per liter produced when compared to the traditional sugarcane business.

Proforma for the issuance of its $500 million notes, FS liquidity is adequate. As of June 2020, the company had a cash position of BRL231 million compared to BRL651 million in debt maturities, mainly working capital lines. But also in June 2020, FS had an additional balance of BRL585 million in restricted cash as requirement to cover some of the aforementioned working capital lines maturing in the short-term. Because of a current financing facility FS has large amortizations programmed of BRL1.1 million in the next three harvests. Pro-forma to the bond these maturities will be pushed further to 2025-26 leaving FS with minimal debt maturities in the next 4 harvests. We do expect FS to maintain a certain amount of short-term lines relating to working capital needs during the harvest. Cash balance will fluctuate during the harvest, but we expect the cash and restricted cash balance to cover all short-term maturities at the end of each harvest. During peak working capital periods, we expect inventory levels to increase and FS has a minimal cash target to cover at least the following three months of debt obligations, general, sales and administrative expenses. At the same time, working capital needs will fluctuate between BRL600 million to BRL900 million during the harvest, once FS is operating near full capacity.

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that FS will be able to increase EBITDA consistently in the next 2 harvests bringing leverage down to around 4.0x in March 2021, 3.3x in March 2022, and production capacity of 1.1 billion liters in 2020-21 and 1.4 billion liters after that. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that the company will maintain an adequate leverage as it engages in new expansion projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings are constrained by the concentration and single line commodity exposure of the business (corn ethanol and relating co-products). An upgraded would require an increased diversification of the business reducing geographic and commodity risk exposure coupled with a robust financial position with consistent positive free cash flow, adequate leverage and liquidity profile. Quantitatively this would require Debt /EBITDA to remain below 3.5x, Retained Cash Flow/Debt to remain above 15% and EBITDA/Interest Expense to be sustained above 2.5x.

A downgrade could result from an inability to reduce leverage or a deterioration of liquidity profile, including the deployment of large investments that compromise short-term credit metrics. Quantitatively this would be the case if Debt /EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x, Retained Cash Flow/Debt remains below 5% or EBITDA/Interest Expense remains below 1.5x.

Headquartered in Lucas do Rio Verde, state of Mato Grosso (MT), Brazil, FS is one of the six largest ethanol producers in Brazil. The company started operations in 2017 with 265 million liters of corn ethanol capacity and presently has a 1.1 billion liters capacity into its two plants in Lucas do Rio Verde (LRV) and Sorriso, both cities in MT. The company also commercializes co-products generated in the production process, including DDG, wetcake, corn oil for livestock feed, and electricity. FS is a limited liability company and was established as a joint-venture between US based Summit Agricultural Group with a 75% stake and Brazilian agricultural holding company, Tapajós S.A. In the last twelve months ended in June 2020, FS generated net revenue of BRL1.6 billion ($365 million, converted using the average rate for the period), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019

