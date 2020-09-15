Moody's assigns a first-time (P)B1 corporate family rating to FS and to its proposed $500 million notes; stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns a first-time (P)B1 corporate family rating to FS and to its proposed $500 million notes; stable outlook

15 Sep 2020

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time (P)B1 corporate family rating to FS Agrisolutions Industria de Biocombustiveis (FS). At the same time Moody's assigned a (P)B1 rating to the proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by FS Luxembourg S.a r.l unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by FS. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

Use of proceeds will be to refinance existing debt and investments focusing on bioenergy, to increase corn-based ethanol production and operational investments to acquire feedstock to produce corn-based ethanol, and on forestry, to plant forest, acquire standing forest or operational investments to support small producers of timber derived feedstocks via forward contracts to acquire biomass and funding for their initial capital investments.

Ratings assigned:

FS Agrisolutions Industria Biocombustiveis

- Corporate Family Rating: (P)B1

FS Luxembourg S.a r.l

- Proposed Gtd senior unsecured notes: (P)B1

Outlooks:

FS Agrisolutions Industria Biocombustiveis, outlook assigned at Stable

FS Luxembourg S.a r.l, outlook assigned at Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FS Agrisolutions Indústria de Biocombustíveis (FS)'s (P)B1 rating incorporates its scale among the six largest ethanol producers in Brazil, being the largest on corn feedstock. FS is a low-cost producer with favorable access to corn feedstock and located in a region with a high demand for animal nutrition, co-product from the ethanol production process. The company is also low-carbon footprint producer benefiting from a sustained demand growth for biofuels. Additionally, with the ramp-up of new installed capacity in the current and next harvests we expect FS to generate an Adjusted EBITDA between BRL900 million and BRL1.1 billion between March 2021 and March 2022, which will reduce leverage and increase free cash flow with lower capex levels.

Constraining the rating is FS's high exposure to ethanol and corn markets dynamics and the consequent susceptibility to sharp price volatility, event risks, weather imbalances, and global trade flows. The exposure to corn price volatility as an input is partially mitigated by its animal nutrition business, since the price of the dried distillers grains (DDG) is directly correlated to those of corn and soymeal, the two most widely used inputs for animal feed. Although both corn and ethanol prices are ultimately linked to US dollar and international oil prices, the company is also exposed to exchange rate volatility and timing mismatch on its proposed dollar denominated debt. The company indicated that it will mitigate 50% of the FX exposure over the principal amount of the bond via the use of currency derivatives. In order to mitigate price and availability risk FS secures its corn on average 18 months prior to crushing needs. For 2020-21 FS has secured 97.6 % of its needs with an average price of BRL26.7/sac and for 2021-22 around 40 % with an average price of BRL29.4/sac.

The ratings also incorporate the early maturity stage of the firm, with ramp-up still underway, and an over-leveraged capital structure from recent and ongoing investments to reach the target production capacity. Concentration of production in two plants and in a single region exacerbates commodity risks.

The price and availability of corn and the demand for animal feed co-products in the state of Mato Grosso (MT) is highly dependent on the poultry, swine and cattle raising activities. By installing the first full corn ethanol plant in Brazil FS has a first mover advantage and it has delivered robust Adjusted EBITDA margins of over 38% in 2018-19 and 2019-20. But we believe this margin level could be challenged by potential new entrants into the corn ethanol segment, potentially driving an increase in capacity in the states of Mato Grosso and Goias -- regions with a large corn supply, high demand for animal feed and tax benefits. UNEM (National Union of Corn Ethanol) estimates that corn ethanol capacity will increase from 1.7 billion liters in 2019-20 to 8.0 billion liters in 2027-28, but we believe this capacity could be reached much sooner. This compares with a corn production of 35.5 million tons in MT in 2019-20, arriving at an estimated 58 million tons by 2029.

FS utilizes corn to produce mainly anhydrous and hydrous ethanol used as light-vehicle fuels and blends. It started operations in 2017 with a capacity of 265 million liters, currently it has a capacity of 1.1 billion liters, and it will arrive at 1.4 billion liters of capacity by March 2021 (the target capacity would correspond to ~3.9% Brazil´s production). At target capacity FS will be crushing 3.2 million tons of corn per harvest.

Along with the increased capacity, FS has been more than doubling its EBITDA every harvest. In absolute terms EBITDA was BRL77 million in the 2017-18 harvest, BRL218 million in 2018-19 and BRL478 million in 2019-20. For the 2020-21 harvest we estimate an EBITDA of BRL933 million, helping to reduce gross leverage to 4.0x in 2020-21 and 3.3x in 2021-22 (all Moody's Adjusted metrics). Running at target capacity, starting in 2021-22, FSB can quickly increase free cash generation because of its high margins (average 38.6% in 2018-19 and 2019-20) and low maintenance capex needs. In 2019-20 capex was of BRL1.0 billion, in the current harvest capex should be lower than BRL600 million and arrive at near BRL30 million by 2022-23 absent of new expansion projects. FS management target net leverage is of 2.0x to 3.0x and we believe that when once the company can predictably maintain that target range it will resume its growth projects.

Despite the small scale compared to global agricultural producers, FS has an installed capacity of 1.1 billion liters of ethanol per harvest, which places it among the top six ethanol producers in Brazil. The company runs two plants in the state of MT. The plant located in Lucas do Rio Verde (LRV) has capacity of 550 million liters per year and the one located in Sorriso has a capacity of 570 million liters per year, which places them as the largest ethanol plants in Brazil. In March 2021 FS will finalize the expansion of Sorriso capacity which should reach 850 million liters of capacity for the plant and 1.4 billion liters for the company. While producing ethanol in MT, FS is located closer to the North and Northeastern regions of Brazil being able to offer products at a lower logistical cost to those regions since most sugarcane ethanol is produced in São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the Center-south of the country.

The operating model used by FS to produce ethanol from corn is less verticalized and less complex than the traditional sugarcane model because the company does not own the corn crops, rather acquiring it from local suppliers. From one side this implies less control on the corn supply and may provide less of an entrance barrier when compared to the more verticalized sugarcane business. On the other hand, it also leads to a significantly lower capital intensity. We estimate a maintenance capex requirement of around 1% of revenues for FS compared to around 10% of the average sugarcane producers. FS buys the corn, stores, processes and sells ethanol and its co-products, it does not have the direct risks and capex relating to agricultural production. Corn can be stored while sugarcane has a small window of around 24hs between being harvested and processed. Corn ethanol producers have a higher flexibility to manage feedstock inventory, which allows for the asset light model utilized by FS, producing ethanol all-year around with little downtime. Moreover, because FS is not involved in agricultural production its overall model is less complex, operations need a reduced number of employees and corporate structure per liter produced when compared to the traditional sugarcane business.

Proforma for the issuance of its $500 million notes, FS liquidity is adequate. As of June 2020, the company had a cash position of BRL231 million compared to BRL651 million in debt maturities, mainly working capital lines. But also in June 2020, FS had an additional balance of BRL585 million in restricted cash as requirement to cover some of the aforementioned working capital lines maturing in the short-term. Because of a current financing facility FS has large amortizations programmed of BRL1.1 million in the next three harvests. Pro-forma to the bond these maturities will be pushed further to 2025-26 leaving FS with minimal debt maturities in the next 4 harvests. We do expect FS to maintain a certain amount of short-term lines relating to working capital needs during the harvest. Cash balance will fluctuate during the harvest, but we expect the cash and restricted cash balance to cover all short-term maturities at the end of each harvest. During peak working capital periods, we expect inventory levels to increase and FS has a minimal cash target to cover at least the following three months of debt obligations, general, sales and administrative expenses. At the same time, working capital needs will fluctuate between BRL600 million to BRL900 million during the harvest, once FS is operating near full capacity.

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that FS will be able to increase EBITDA consistently in the next 2 harvests bringing leverage down to around 4.0x in March 2021, 3.3x in March 2022, and production capacity of 1.1 billion liters in 2020-21 and 1.4 billion liters after that. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that the company will maintain an adequate leverage as it engages in new expansion projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings are constrained by the concentration and single line commodity exposure of the business (corn ethanol and relating co-products). An upgraded would require an increased diversification of the business reducing geographic and commodity risk exposure coupled with a robust financial position with consistent positive free cash flow, adequate leverage and liquidity profile. Quantitatively this would require Debt /EBITDA to remain below 3.5x, Retained Cash Flow/Debt to remain above 15% and EBITDA/Interest Expense to be sustained above 2.5x.

A downgrade could result from an inability to reduce leverage or a deterioration of liquidity profile, including the deployment of large investments that compromise short-term credit metrics. Quantitatively this would be the case if Debt /EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x, Retained Cash Flow/Debt remains below 5% or EBITDA/Interest Expense remains below 1.5x.

Headquartered in Lucas do Rio Verde, state of Mato Grosso (MT), Brazil, FS is one of the six largest ethanol producers in Brazil. The company started operations in 2017 with 265 million liters of corn ethanol capacity and presently has a 1.1 billion liters capacity into its two plants in Lucas do Rio Verde (LRV) and Sorriso, both cities in MT. The company also commercializes co-products generated in the production process, including DDG, wetcake, corn oil for livestock feed, and electricity. FS is a limited liability company and was established as a joint-venture between US based Summit Agricultural Group with a 75% stake and Brazilian agricultural holding company, Tapajós S.A. In the last twelve months ended in June 2020, FS generated net revenue of BRL1.6 billion ($365 million, converted using the average rate for the period), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Erick Rodrigues
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com