Moody's assigns a first-time (P)B1 corporate family rating to FS and to its proposed $500 million notes; stable outlook

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a first-time (P)B1 corporate family rating to FS Agrisolutions
Industria de Biocombustiveis (FS). At the same time Moody's assigned
a (P)B1 rating to the proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes
to be issued by FS Luxembourg S.a r.l unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by FS. The outlook for the ratings is stable.
Use of proceeds will be to refinance existing debt and investments focusing
on bioenergy, to increase corn-based ethanol production and
operational investments to acquire feedstock to produce corn-based
ethanol, and on forestry, to plant forest, acquire standing
forest or operational investments to support small producers of timber
derived feedstocks via forward contracts to acquire biomass and funding
for their initial capital investments.
Ratings assigned:
FS Agrisolutions Industria Biocombustiveis
- Corporate Family Rating: (P)B1
FS Luxembourg S.a r.l
- Proposed Gtd senior unsecured notes: (P)B1
Outlooks:
FS Agrisolutions Industria Biocombustiveis, outlook assigned at
Stable
FS Luxembourg S.a r.l, outlook assigned at Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
FS Agrisolutions Indústria de Biocombustíveis (FS)'s
(P)B1 rating incorporates its scale among the six largest ethanol producers
in Brazil, being the largest on corn feedstock. FS is a low-cost
producer with favorable access to corn feedstock and located in a region
with a high demand for animal nutrition, co-product from
the ethanol production process. The company is also low-carbon
footprint producer benefiting from a sustained demand growth for biofuels.
Additionally, with the ramp-up of new installed capacity
in the current and next harvests we expect FS to generate an Adjusted
EBITDA between BRL900 million and BRL1.1 billion between March
2021 and March 2022, which will reduce leverage and increase free
cash flow with lower capex levels.
Constraining the rating is FS's high exposure to ethanol and corn
markets dynamics and the consequent susceptibility to sharp price volatility,
event risks, weather imbalances, and global trade flows.
The exposure to corn price volatility as an input is partially mitigated
by its animal nutrition business, since the price of the dried distillers
grains (DDG) is directly correlated to those of corn and soymeal,
the two most widely used inputs for animal feed. Although both
corn and ethanol prices are ultimately linked to US dollar and international
oil prices, the company is also exposed to exchange rate volatility
and timing mismatch on its proposed dollar denominated debt. The
company indicated that it will mitigate 50% of the FX exposure
over the principal amount of the bond via the use of currency derivatives.
In order to mitigate price and availability risk FS secures its corn on
average 18 months prior to crushing needs. For 2020-21 FS
has secured 97.6 % of its needs with an average price of
BRL26.7/sac and for 2021-22 around 40 % with an average
price of BRL29.4/sac.
The ratings also incorporate the early maturity stage of the firm,
with ramp-up still underway, and an over-leveraged
capital structure from recent and ongoing investments to reach the target
production capacity. Concentration of production in two plants
and in a single region exacerbates commodity risks.
The price and availability of corn and the demand for animal feed co-products
in the state of Mato Grosso (MT) is highly dependent on the poultry,
swine and cattle raising activities. By installing the first full
corn ethanol plant in Brazil FS has a first mover advantage and it has
delivered robust Adjusted EBITDA margins of over 38% in 2018-19
and 2019-20. But we believe this margin level could be challenged
by potential new entrants into the corn ethanol segment, potentially
driving an increase in capacity in the states of Mato Grosso and Goias
-- regions with a large corn supply, high demand for animal
feed and tax benefits. UNEM (National Union of Corn Ethanol) estimates
that corn ethanol capacity will increase from 1.7 billion liters
in 2019-20 to 8.0 billion liters in 2027-28,
but we believe this capacity could be reached much sooner. This
compares with a corn production of 35.5 million tons in MT in 2019-20,
arriving at an estimated 58 million tons by 2029.
FS utilizes corn to produce mainly anhydrous and hydrous ethanol used
as light-vehicle fuels and blends. It started operations
in 2017 with a capacity of 265 million liters, currently it has
a capacity of 1.1 billion liters, and it will arrive at 1.4
billion liters of capacity by March 2021 (the target capacity would correspond
to ~3.9% Brazil´s production). At target capacity
FS will be crushing 3.2 million tons of corn per harvest.
Along with the increased capacity, FS has been more than doubling
its EBITDA every harvest. In absolute terms EBITDA was BRL77 million
in the 2017-18 harvest, BRL218 million in 2018-19
and BRL478 million in 2019-20. For the 2020-21 harvest
we estimate an EBITDA of BRL933 million, helping to reduce gross
leverage to 4.0x in 2020-21 and 3.3x in 2021-22
(all Moody's Adjusted metrics). Running at target capacity,
starting in 2021-22, FSB can quickly increase free cash generation
because of its high margins (average 38.6% in 2018-19
and 2019-20) and low maintenance capex needs. In 2019-20
capex was of BRL1.0 billion, in the current harvest capex
should be lower than BRL600 million and arrive at near BRL30 million by
2022-23 absent of new expansion projects. FS management
target net leverage is of 2.0x to 3.0x and we believe that
when once the company can predictably maintain that target range it will
resume its growth projects.
Despite the small scale compared to global agricultural producers,
FS has an installed capacity of 1.1 billion liters of ethanol per
harvest, which places it among the top six ethanol producers in
Brazil. The company runs two plants in the state of MT.
The plant located in Lucas do Rio Verde (LRV) has capacity of 550 million
liters per year and the one located in Sorriso has a capacity of 570 million
liters per year, which places them as the largest ethanol plants
in Brazil. In March 2021 FS will finalize the expansion of Sorriso
capacity which should reach 850 million liters of capacity for the plant
and 1.4 billion liters for the company. While producing
ethanol in MT, FS is located closer to the North and Northeastern
regions of Brazil being able to offer products at a lower logistical cost
to those regions since most sugarcane ethanol is produced in São
Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the Center-south of the
country.
The operating model used by FS to produce ethanol from corn is less verticalized
and less complex than the traditional sugarcane model because the company
does not own the corn crops, rather acquiring it from local suppliers.
From one side this implies less control on the corn supply and may provide
less of an entrance barrier when compared to the more verticalized sugarcane
business. On the other hand, it also leads to a significantly
lower capital intensity. We estimate a maintenance capex requirement
of around 1% of revenues for FS compared to around 10% of
the average sugarcane producers. FS buys the corn, stores,
processes and sells ethanol and its co-products, it does
not have the direct risks and capex relating to agricultural production.
Corn can be stored while sugarcane has a small window of around 24hs between
being harvested and processed. Corn ethanol producers have a higher
flexibility to manage feedstock inventory, which allows for the
asset light model utilized by FS, producing ethanol all-year
around with little downtime. Moreover, because FS is not
involved in agricultural production its overall model is less complex,
operations need a reduced number of employees and corporate structure
per liter produced when compared to the traditional sugarcane business.
Proforma for the issuance of its $500 million notes, FS liquidity
is adequate. As of June 2020, the company had a cash position
of BRL231 million compared to BRL651 million in debt maturities,
mainly working capital lines. But also in June 2020, FS had
an additional balance of BRL585 million in restricted cash as requirement
to cover some of the aforementioned working capital lines maturing in
the short-term. Because of a current financing facility
FS has large amortizations programmed of BRL1.1 million in the
next three harvests. Pro-forma to the bond these maturities
will be pushed further to 2025-26 leaving FS with minimal debt
maturities in the next 4 harvests. We do expect FS to maintain
a certain amount of short-term lines relating to working capital
needs during the harvest. Cash balance will fluctuate during the
harvest, but we expect the cash and restricted cash balance to cover
all short-term maturities at the end of each harvest. During
peak working capital periods, we expect inventory levels to increase
and FS has a minimal cash target to cover at least the following three
months of debt obligations, general, sales and administrative
expenses. At the same time, working capital needs will fluctuate
between BRL600 million to BRL900 million during the harvest, once
FS is operating near full capacity.
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that FS will be able to
increase EBITDA consistently in the next 2 harvests bringing leverage
down to around 4.0x in March 2021, 3.3x in March 2022,
and production capacity of 1.1 billion liters in 2020-21
and 1.4 billion liters after that. The stable outlook also
incorporates our expectation that the company will maintain an adequate
leverage as it engages in new expansion projects.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings are constrained by the concentration and single line commodity
exposure of the business (corn ethanol and relating co-products).
An upgraded would require an increased diversification of the business
reducing geographic and commodity risk exposure coupled with a robust
financial position with consistent positive free cash flow, adequate
leverage and liquidity profile. Quantitatively this would require
Debt /EBITDA to remain below 3.5x, Retained Cash Flow/Debt
to remain above 15% and EBITDA/Interest Expense to be sustained
above 2.5x.
A downgrade could result from an inability to reduce leverage or a deterioration
of liquidity profile, including the deployment of large investments
that compromise short-term credit metrics. Quantitatively
this would be the case if Debt /EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x,
Retained Cash Flow/Debt remains below 5% or EBITDA/Interest Expense
remains below 1.5x.
Headquartered in Lucas do Rio Verde, state of Mato Grosso (MT),
Brazil, FS is one of the six largest ethanol producers in Brazil.
The company started operations in 2017 with 265 million liters of corn
ethanol capacity and presently has a 1.1 billion liters capacity
into its two plants in Lucas do Rio Verde (LRV) and Sorriso, both
cities in MT. The company also commercializes co-products
generated in the production process, including DDG, wetcake,
corn oil for livestock feed, and electricity. FS is a limited
liability company and was established as a joint-venture between
US based Summit Agricultural Group with a 75% stake and Brazilian
agricultural holding company, Tapajós S.A.
In the last twelve months ended in June 2020, FS generated net revenue
of BRL1.6 billion ($365 million, converted using the
average rate for the period), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of
35.5%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
