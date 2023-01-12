Moody's assigns a provisional (P)Aaa (sf) to Notes to be issued by Economic Master Issuer PLC Series 2023-1

London, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional long-term credit rating to notes to be issued by Economic Master Issuer PLC Series 2023-1:

....GBP[] Series 2023-1 Class A Notes due June 2074, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The subject transaction is the third issuance from a master issuer securitisation structure of prime residential mortgages originated by Coventry Building Society ("CBS", A2/P-1; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). The portfolio consists of loans secured by prime mortgages on residential owner-occupied properties in the UK. As of the provisional pool cut-off date (31st October 2022) the portfolio consists of 13,748 prime borrowers and the pool balance is equal to GBP 2,120,741,412.

The master issuer securitisation structure allows new loans to be added on a continuous basis as long as certain conditions are met. The reserve fund will be funded to 1.5% of the total Class A Notes balance at closing and the total subordination for the Class A Notes will be 12.0%, provided by the Class Z(S) VFN. The Reserve fund amortises in line with the Class A Notes while the Class Z(S) VFN amortization is linked to the original balance of the outstanding Class A Notes. Series 2023-1 Class A notes minimum subordination requirement is 11.0% which is lower of the 12.0% requirement for Series 2020-1 Class A1 and A2 Notes. Subordination requirement is based on the original balance of Class A notes outstanding, and in case of different subordination requirements the highest percentage defined in respect to bonds remaining outstanding will be applicable.

The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, relatively low average loan-to-value, and the application of the Moody's Portfolio Variation (MPV) test which is designed to limit portfolio quality deterioration of the pool. Additionally, we have structural features like the Minimum Seller's Note amount and presence of the Class Z(S) VFN Notes. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer, the presence of Offset mortgage loans, and interest rate risk not hedged for Bank of England Base rate (BBR) and standard variable rate (SVR) linked loans (only equivalent to 3.1%). Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator, as well as performance and structural triggers which can stop the addition of new loans in the pool and change the payment behavior within the waterfall.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.5% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 6.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected losses and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 0.5%: This is lower than the UK Prime sector average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) strong collateral performance of CBS originated loans to date, as provided by the originator; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK; (iii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the UK market; and (iv) the potential drift in the pool's asset quality since loans can be substituted.

MILAN Credit Enhancement of 6.0%: this is lower than the UK Prime sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the historic collateral performance; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-value of 50.9% which is lower than the average seen in the sector; (iii) compliance with Moody's Portfolio Variation Test when adding new loans to the pool; and (iv) potential drift in asset quality through new loans being added as described above.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Significantly different actual losses compared with our expectations at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be significantly worse than forecasted, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the rating. Deleveraging of the capital structure could result in an upgrade or conversely a deterioration of the Notes' available credit enhancement could result in a downgrade of the rating.

