Moody's assigns a provisional rating on one class of the BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIV3

Approximately $409.2 million of structured securities affected
New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional rating on one
class of CMBS securities, issued by BX Commercial Mortgage Trust
2020-VIV3, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2020-VIV3:
Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
This transaction represents the third securitization backed by a portion
of a $3,000,000,000, fixed-rate,
whole loan collateralized by the borrower's fee simple interests in two
properties, the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino ("MGM Grand")
and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino ("Mandalay Bay") in Las
Vegas, NV. Our ratings are based on the credit quality of
the loans and the strength of the securitization structure.
The $3,000,000,000 whole mortgage loan is comprised
of (i) $1,634,200,000 in aggregate A-Notes,
(ii) $430,100,000 in aggregate Senior B-Notes,
(iii) $374,300,000 in aggregate Junior B-Notes,
and (iv) $561,400,000 in aggregate C-Notes.
The A-Notes are generally senior in right of payment to the B-Notes
and the C-Notes, and the B-Notes are generally senior
in right of payment to the C-Notes. The B-Notes are
divided into the Senior B-Notes and the Junior B-Notes.
The Senior B-Notes are generally senior in right of payment to
the Junior B-Notes and the C-Notes, and the Junior
B-Notes are generally senior in right of payment to the C-Notes.
The A-Notes are pari passu in right of payment with each other,
the Senior B-Notes are pari passu in right of payment with each
other, the Junior B-Notes are pari passu in right of payment
with each other, and the C-Notes are pari passu in right
of payment with each other.
The $430.715 million subject trust loan is comprised of
(i) $1,000,000 in aggregate A-Notes, and
(ii) $429,715,000 in aggregate Senior B-Notes.
Note the transaction is being announced with a potential range for the
total trust loan amount of $172.286 million to $430.715
million with the associated Cl. B certificate balance ranging from
$163.671 million to $409.179 million.
A previous securitization, BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIV2
is comprised of (i) $794,861 in aggregate A-Notes,
(ii) $208,628.50 in aggregate Senior B-Notes,
and (iii) $374,146,510.50 in aggregate Junior
B-Notes.
A previous securitization, BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIVA
is comprised of (i) $670,139.00 in aggregate A-Notes,
(ii) $176,371.50 in aggregate Senior B-Notes,
(iii) $153,489.50 in aggregate Junior B-Notes,
and $561,400,000 in aggregate C-Notes.
The whole loan is being serviced and administered pursuant to the trust
and servicing agreement of the BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIVA
transaction.
The MGM Grand is a AAA Four-Diamond, full-service
luxury resort and casino property. It is the third largest hotel
in the world, situated on over 101.9 acres of land and consisting
of 4,998 guestrooms. The guestroom mix includes 4,270
standard guestrooms, 554 suites, 88 luxury suites, 51
Skyloft Suites (excluding one additional office unit), 30 Mansion
Villas (lodging targeted for high-end gamblers), and four
entourage rooms associated with the Mansion Villas. The hotel features
approximately 177,268 SF of casino space that houses 1,553
slot machines and 128 gaming tables, numerous restaurants,
approximately 748,325 SF of meeting space, an approximately
23,000 SF spa, four swimming pools and approximately 41,800
SF of retail space featuring 31 retailers. The MGM Grand is also
home to multiple shows including Cirque du Soleil's "Ka", an acrobatic
theater production that has been in residence at the MGM Grand since October
2004. The MGM Grand also has the David Copperfield Theatre,
Hakkasan Nightclub and the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which has seating
capacity of over 16,000 and hosts premier concerts, award
shows, sporting events including championship boxing, and
other special events.
The Mandalay Bay is a AAA Four-Diamond, full-service
luxury resort and casino property. It is the premier conference
hotel in Las Vegas with over 2.1 million SF of convention,
ballroom, and meeting space, making it the 5th largest event
space in the United States. Mandalay Bay is situated on over 124.1
acres of land and consists of 4,750 guestrooms. Included
in the Mandalay Bay are (i) a Four Seasons Hotel with its own lobby,
restaurants, pool, and spa, and (ii) The Delano,
which is an all-suite hotel tower within the complex including
its own spa, fitness center, lounge and restaurants.
Mandalay Bay features 152,159 SF of casino space that houses over
1,232 slot machines and 71 gaming tables, numerous restaurants,
an approximately 30,000 SF spa, 10 swimming pools, and
approximately 54,000 SF of retail space featuring 41 retailers.
Mandalay Bay is home to Cirque du Solieil's Michael Jackson "One",
which has been in residence in a 1,805-seat showroom since
2013, a 12,000-seat special events arena, the
House of Blues, and the Shark Reef Aquarium. Additionally,
Mandalay Bay's expansive pool and beach area plays host to an array of
evening open air concerts during the pool season, a large wave pool,
and Moorea, a European-style "ultra" beach and Daylight Beach
Club.
Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application
of our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology.
The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the
credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection
offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is
quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities
are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an
increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning
single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative
issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of commercial real estate loans is determined primarily
by two factors: 1) the probability of default, which is largely
driven by the DSCR, and 2) and the severity of loss in the event
of default, which is largely driven by the LTV of the underlying
loan.
The whole loan first mortgage balance of $3,000,000,000
represents a Moody's LTV of 79.6%. The Moody's
First Mortgage Actual DSCR is 4.37X and Moody's First Mortgage
Actual Stressed DSCR is 1.56X.
Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and
considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment.
The factors considered include property age, quality of construction,
location, market, and tenancy. Each property received
a property quality grade of 1.75, however, the Four
Season's within the Mandalay Bay received a property quality grade
of 1.50.
Positive features of the transaction include the asset quality,
recent refurbishments, location and strong sponsorship. However,
the coronavirus outbreak resulted in MGM Resort International suspending
operations for all of its Las Vegas properties for a period of time,
including the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay. MGM Grand reopened on
June 4, 2020 and Mandalay Bay reopened on July 1, 2020.
Additional offsets include property type volatility, lack of diversification,
new supply, dependence on tourism, and credit negative legal
features.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in
May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower
transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation
of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV
ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage,
loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds
are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan
level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual
recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is
underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied
to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty
around our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
We also regard gaming as a social risk under our ESG framework.
High exposure to the gambling industry can subject some CMBS to unfavorable
ESG societal and governance trends, and this is a material negative
ratings consideration in combination with other mitigating credit factors.
Younger generations spend less time playing casino-style games
than older generations, and gambling activities are increasingly
performed online. Additionally, while gambling remains a
popular expenditure, it is a highly discretionary segment of consumer
demand. A further risk relates to responsible marketing and distribution,
which can be a source of social responsibility failings where companies
continue to promote their products to individuals already identified as
problem gamblers.
While more prevalent outside the US, regulators have placed restrictions
on betting amounts and gambling locations in response to pressure from
lobby groups and local government desires to promote social responsibility,
which limits profitability and increases compliance costs for gaming enterprises.
Some US local governments are increasing "sin" taxes related
to the gaming industry to compensate for reduced tax income.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1242076.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Podvarney, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Eun Choi
Senior Vice President
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
