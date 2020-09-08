Moody's assigns a provisional rating on one class of the BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIV3

Approximately $409.2 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional rating on one class of CMBS securities, issued by BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIV3, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-VIV3:

Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

This transaction represents the third securitization backed by a portion of a $3,000,000,000, fixed-rate, whole loan collateralized by the borrower's fee simple interests in two properties, the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino ("MGM Grand") and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino ("Mandalay Bay") in Las Vegas, NV. Our ratings are based on the credit quality of the loans and the strength of the securitization structure.

The $3,000,000,000 whole mortgage loan is comprised of (i) $1,634,200,000 in aggregate A-Notes, (ii) $430,100,000 in aggregate Senior B-Notes, (iii) $374,300,000 in aggregate Junior B-Notes, and (iv) $561,400,000 in aggregate C-Notes. The A-Notes are generally senior in right of payment to the B-Notes and the C-Notes, and the B-Notes are generally senior in right of payment to the C-Notes. The B-Notes are divided into the Senior B-Notes and the Junior B-Notes. The Senior B-Notes are generally senior in right of payment to the Junior B-Notes and the C-Notes, and the Junior B-Notes are generally senior in right of payment to the C-Notes. The A-Notes are pari passu in right of payment with each other, the Senior B-Notes are pari passu in right of payment with each other, the Junior B-Notes are pari passu in right of payment with each other, and the C-Notes are pari passu in right of payment with each other.

The $430.715 million subject trust loan is comprised of (i) $1,000,000 in aggregate A-Notes, and (ii) $429,715,000 in aggregate Senior B-Notes. Note the transaction is being announced with a potential range for the total trust loan amount of $172.286 million to $430.715 million with the associated Cl. B certificate balance ranging from $163.671 million to $409.179 million.

A previous securitization, BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIV2 is comprised of (i) $794,861 in aggregate A-Notes, (ii) $208,628.50 in aggregate Senior B-Notes, and (iii) $374,146,510.50 in aggregate Junior B-Notes.

A previous securitization, BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIVA is comprised of (i) $670,139.00 in aggregate A-Notes, (ii) $176,371.50 in aggregate Senior B-Notes, (iii) $153,489.50 in aggregate Junior B-Notes, and $561,400,000 in aggregate C-Notes.

The whole loan is being serviced and administered pursuant to the trust and servicing agreement of the BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIVA transaction.

The MGM Grand is a AAA Four-Diamond, full-service luxury resort and casino property. It is the third largest hotel in the world, situated on over 101.9 acres of land and consisting of 4,998 guestrooms. The guestroom mix includes 4,270 standard guestrooms, 554 suites, 88 luxury suites, 51 Skyloft Suites (excluding one additional office unit), 30 Mansion Villas (lodging targeted for high-end gamblers), and four entourage rooms associated with the Mansion Villas. The hotel features approximately 177,268 SF of casino space that houses 1,553 slot machines and 128 gaming tables, numerous restaurants, approximately 748,325 SF of meeting space, an approximately 23,000 SF spa, four swimming pools and approximately 41,800 SF of retail space featuring 31 retailers. The MGM Grand is also home to multiple shows including Cirque du Soleil's "Ka", an acrobatic theater production that has been in residence at the MGM Grand since October 2004. The MGM Grand also has the David Copperfield Theatre, Hakkasan Nightclub and the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which has seating capacity of over 16,000 and hosts premier concerts, award shows, sporting events including championship boxing, and other special events.

The Mandalay Bay is a AAA Four-Diamond, full-service luxury resort and casino property. It is the premier conference hotel in Las Vegas with over 2.1 million SF of convention, ballroom, and meeting space, making it the 5th largest event space in the United States. Mandalay Bay is situated on over 124.1 acres of land and consists of 4,750 guestrooms. Included in the Mandalay Bay are (i) a Four Seasons Hotel with its own lobby, restaurants, pool, and spa, and (ii) The Delano, which is an all-suite hotel tower within the complex including its own spa, fitness center, lounge and restaurants. Mandalay Bay features 152,159 SF of casino space that houses over 1,232 slot machines and 71 gaming tables, numerous restaurants, an approximately 30,000 SF spa, 10 swimming pools, and approximately 54,000 SF of retail space featuring 41 retailers. Mandalay Bay is home to Cirque du Solieil's Michael Jackson "One", which has been in residence in a 1,805-seat showroom since 2013, a 12,000-seat special events arena, the House of Blues, and the Shark Reef Aquarium. Additionally, Mandalay Bay's expansive pool and beach area plays host to an array of evening open air concerts during the pool season, a large wave pool, and Moorea, a European-style "ultra" beach and Daylight Beach Club.

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The credit risk of commercial real estate loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) the probability of default, which is largely driven by the DSCR, and 2) and the severity of loss in the event of default, which is largely driven by the LTV of the underlying loan.

The whole loan first mortgage balance of $3,000,000,000 represents a Moody's LTV of 79.6%. The Moody's First Mortgage Actual DSCR is 4.37X and Moody's First Mortgage Actual Stressed DSCR is 1.56X.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. Each property received a property quality grade of 1.75, however, the Four Season's within the Mandalay Bay received a property quality grade of 1.50.

Positive features of the transaction include the asset quality, recent refurbishments, location and strong sponsorship. However, the coronavirus outbreak resulted in MGM Resort International suspending operations for all of its Las Vegas properties for a period of time, including the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay. MGM Grand reopened on June 4, 2020 and Mandalay Bay reopened on July 1, 2020. Additional offsets include property type volatility, lack of diversification, new supply, dependence on tourism, and credit negative legal features.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We also regard gaming as a social risk under our ESG framework. High exposure to the gambling industry can subject some CMBS to unfavorable ESG societal and governance trends, and this is a material negative ratings consideration in combination with other mitigating credit factors.

Younger generations spend less time playing casino-style games than older generations, and gambling activities are increasingly performed online. Additionally, while gambling remains a popular expenditure, it is a highly discretionary segment of consumer demand. A further risk relates to responsible marketing and distribution, which can be a source of social responsibility failings where companies continue to promote their products to individuals already identified as problem gamblers.

While more prevalent outside the US, regulators have placed restrictions on betting amounts and gambling locations in response to pressure from lobby groups and local government desires to promote social responsibility, which limits profitability and increases compliance costs for gaming enterprises. Some US local governments are increasing "sin" taxes related to the gaming industry to compensate for reduced tax income.

