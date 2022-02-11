Moody's assigns a provisional rating to Warrington Residential 2022-1 DAC RMBS

EUR[] million RMBS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of Irish residential mortgage re-performing and non-performing loans

Madrid, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional rating to Notes to be issued by Warrington Residential 2022-1 DAC:

....EUR[]M Class A1 Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2056, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a provisional rating to the senior EUR[]M Class A2 Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2056, to the mezzanine EUR[]M Class B Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2056, to the mezzanine EUR[]M Class C Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2056, to the subordinated EUR[]M Class Z1 Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2056 and to the subordinated EUR[] Class Z2 Residential Mortgage Backed Notes due December 2056.

The subject transaction is a static cash securitisation of non-performing loans (NPLs) and re-performing loans (RPLs) extended to borrowers in Ireland. This transaction represents the third securitisation transaction from Mars Capital Management Ireland DAC (NR) ("Mars") backed by NPLs in Ireland. The portfolio is serviced by Mars. Intertrust Management Ireland Limited ("Intertrust") has been appointed as back-up servicer facilitator in place to assist the issuer in finding a substitute servicer in case the servicing agreement with Mars is terminated.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's ratings reflect an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying pool of NPLs and RPLs, sector-wide and servicer-specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties, and the structural integrity of the transaction.

In order to estimate the cash flows generated by the pool Moody's has split the pool into RPLs and NPLs. Moody's has classified as re-performing certain assets that have shown a consistent payment ratio and have an LTV low enough to incentivize borrowers to meet their monthly payments.

In analysing the loans classified as RPLs, Moody's determined a MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) of 55.0% and a portfolio Expected Loss (EL) of 26.0%. The MILAN CE and portfolio EL are key input parameters for Moody's cash flow model in assessing the cash flows for the RPLs.

MILAN CE of 55.0%: this is above the average for other Irish RMBS transactions and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the historical performance and the pool composition including: (i) the Moody's-calculated weighted average indexed current loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 77.37% of the RPLs pool; and (ii) the inclusion of restructured loans.

Portfolio expected loss of 26%: This is above the average for other Irish RMBS transactions and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the historical collateral performance of the loans to date, as provided by the seller; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in Ireland; and (iii) benchmarking with similar Irish RMBS transactions.

In order to estimate the cash flows generated by the NPLs, Moody's used a Monte Carlo based simulation that generates for each property backing a loan an estimate of the property value at the sale date based on the timing of collections.

The key drivers for the estimates of the collections and their timing are: (i) the historical data received from the servicer; (ii) the timings of collections for the secured loans based on the legal stage of each loan; (iii) the current and projected property values at the time of default; and (iv) the servicer's strategies and capabilities in foreclosing on properties and maximizing recoveries.

Hedging: As the collections from the pool are not directly connected to a floating interest rate, a higher index rate payable on the Notes would not be offset by higher collections from the NPLs. The transaction therefore benefits from an interest rate cap, linked to one-month EURIBOR, with Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc as cap counterparty. The notional of the interest rate cap is equal to the closing balance of the Class A to B Notes. The cap expires four years from closing.

Coupon cap: The transaction structure features coupon caps that apply on the interest payment date falling in February 2026. The coupon caps limit the interest payable on the Notes in the event interest rates rise and only apply following the expiration of the interest rate cap.

Transaction structure: Class A Notes size is [47.11]% of the total collateral balance with [52.89]% of credit enhancement provided by the subordinated Notes. The payment waterfall provides for full cash trapping: as long as Class A Notes are outstanding, any cash left after replenishing the Class A Reserve Fund will be used to repay Class A Notes.

The transaction benefits from an amortising Class A Reserve Fund equal to 4.0% of the Class A Notes outstanding balance. The Class A Reserve Fund can be used to cover senior fees and interest payments on Class A Notes. The amounts released from the Class A Reserve Fund form part of the available funds in the subsequent interest payment date and thus will be used to pay servicer fees and/or to amortise Class A Notes. The Class A Reserve Fund would be enough to cover around 19 months of interest on the Class A Notes and more senior items, at the initial strike price of the cap.

Class B Notes benefit from a dedicated Class B interest Reserve Fund equal to 9% of the Class B Notes balance at closing, which can only be used to pay interest on Class B Notes while Class A Notes are outstanding. The Class B Interest Reserve Fund is sufficient to cover around 33 months of interest on Class B Notes, assuming EURIBOR at the strike price of the cap. Unpaid interest on Class B Notes is deferrable with interest accruing on the deferred amounts at the rate of interest applicable to the respective Note.

Class C Notes benefit from a dedicated Class C interest Reserve Fund equal to 14.0% of Class C Notes balance at closing, which can only be used to pay interest on Class C Notes while Class A and B Notes are outstanding. The Class C interest Reserve Fund is sufficient to cover around 30 months of interest on Class C Notes, assuming EURIBOR of 1.50% (in line with the 5.50% coupon cap). Unpaid interest on Class C Notes is deferrable with interest accruing on the deferred amounts at the rate of interest applicable to the respective Note. Moody's notes that the liquidity provided in this transaction for the respective Notes is in line with other comparable transactions.

Servicing disruption risk: Intertrust is the back-up servicer facilitator in the transaction and will help the issuer to find a substitute servicer in case the servicing agreement with Mars is terminated. Moody's expects the Class A Reserve Fund to be used up to pay interest on Class A Notes in absence of sufficient regular cashflows generated by the portfolio early on in the life of the transaction. It is therefore likely that there will not be sufficient liquidity available to make payments on the Class A Notes in the event of servicer disruption. The insufficiency of liquidity in conjunction with the lack of a back-up servicer mean that continuity of Note payments is not ensured in case of servicer disruption. This risk is commensurate with the ratings rating assigned to the Notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the rating include that the recovery process of the NPLs produces significantly higher cash flows realized in a shorter time frame than expected.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include significantly less or slower cash flows generated from the recovery process on the NPLs compared with our expectations at close due to either a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies, a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors.

For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecasted, falling property prices could result, upon the sale of the properties, in less cash flows for the Issuer or it could take a longer time to sell the properties. Therefore, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the ratings. Additionally, counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Finally, unforeseen regulatory changes or significant changes in the legal environment may also result in changes of the ratings.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rodrigo Conde

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

