Moody's assigns a provisional rating to new Omega Note to be issued by Amber House Fund 2 (RF) Limited

ZAR []M RMBS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of South African residential mortgage loans

London, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a provisional short-term credit rating to the Notes to be issued by Amber House Fund 2 (RF) Limited as detailed below:

....ZAR[]M Class Omega 3 Secured Floating Rate Note due April 2024, Assigned (P)P-2 (sf) / (P)P-1.za (sf)

This static transaction represents the 18th securitisation transaction rated by Moody's and backed by home loans originated by SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd ("SAHL"; NR). The assets supporting the Notes, which amount to around ZAR [2,735] million as of the cut-off date 23rd February 2023, consist of South African prime residential home loans extended to individuals and are backed by first economic lien mortgages on residential properties located in South Africa.

This issuance of the Omega 3 Note will finance the purchase of additional receivables.

The portfolio is serviced by SAHL, who also acts as cash manager. The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited ("SBSA"; Ba2 /NP, Ba1(cr) / NP(cr)) serves as the back-up servicer and administrator in this transaction. SBSA will be contractually bound to step in as servicer and administrator upon a servicer event of default by SAHL. In case of a servicer event of default immediately before any payment date, SBSA will facilitate the interest payments on the Notes and items senior thereto based on estimates.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying pool of home loans, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural integrity of the transaction.

The expected portfolio loss of [1.8]% of the current balance of the portfolio, equivalent to [1.4%] of original balance of the portfolio at closing, and the MILAN required Credit Enhancement "MILAN CE" of [10.0]% served as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which at [1.8]% is in line with than average for South African RMBS transactions, are: (i) 22 years of vintage data from the originator's book (ii) 22 years of cumulative recovery data from the originator's book, showing that the overall blended recovery rate considering all types of property sales is above 80.0%; (iii) 22 years of dynamic delinquency data from the originator's book, which show an increasing trend of 180+ delinquency rate during 2020, before reverting to a largely falling trend in 2021 and 2022; (iv) the current weighted-average (WA) Loan to Value (LTV) of [59.9]%; (v) the current and future macroeconomic environment in South Africa; and (vi) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.

The key drivers for the MILAN CE, which at [10.0]% is lower than the average of South African RMBS transactions, are: (i) the current WA LTV of around [59.9]%, (ii) the possibility for redraws, further advances and further loans subject to portfolio covenants; (iii) a substantial WA pool seasoning of [7.6] years; (iv) non-owner occupied, self-employed and top 20 borrowers accounting for [8.5]%, [9.0]% and [1.4]% of the provisional portfolio respectively; (v) [40.5]% of the pool representing loans disbursed to the borrowers who are civil servants that have their scheduled instalments collected by way of payroll deduction (historical performance data suggests that these borrowers are less likely to experience default); and (vi) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: The portfolio comprises floating rate loans linked to 3-month JIBAR, of which [50.3]% reset on the same dates as the 3-month JIBAR payable under the Notes (the 18th of January, April, July, October), while [49.7]% reset on different dates from the Notes JIBAR reset dates (the 21st of February, May, August, November). This introduces basis risk in the transaction, which will be hedged via a basis swap with Investec Bank Ltd. (Ba1(cr)/NP(cr). Under the swap, from closing up to the latest step-up date on the Notes the issuer receives the 3M JIBAR rate assigned to the notes quarterly, and it pays the WA 3M JIBAR rate calculated in respect of the mismatched assets, plus a spread. Following the latest step-up date, the issuer will either enter into a basis swap on similar economic terms or fund a basis risk reserve; if the basis swap is not put in place and the basis risk reserve is insufficient to cover the basis mismatch, the step-up coupons will be adjusted by an amount equal to the basis mismatch. The Class A3 notes are fixed rate, which introduces fixed-floating rate risk, are hedged via an interest rate swap with Nedbank Limited. Under the swap, the notional is equal to the outstanding amount of the Class A3 notes, the issuer receives the fixed rate payable on the Class A3, and it pays a floating rate of 3M JIBAR plus a spread. Moody's applied a haircut to the portfolio yield to account for spread compression due to the earlier amortisation of loans with higher interest rate.

Transaction structure: The coupons on the Class A1 notes will step-up in July 2024; in July 2026, the coupons on the Class A2 to Class B notes will step-up and the coupon on the Class A3 notes will convert from a fixed rate to a floating rate. The transaction benefits from an amortising reserve fund sized at [4.0]% of the Class Omega 3 to Class D Notes balance, and equivalent to around ZAR [110] million at the tap issuance. The reserve fund can be used to cover interest payments on Class Omega 3, A, B and C Notes, and for principal repayment of Class Omega 3 Notes. After the step-up date in July 2026, the reserve fund will amortise to the greater of [4.0]% of the outstanding principal balance of the notes and [0.15]% of the principal balance of the notes at the latest issuance date, and it will be available to cover principal deficiencies.

SBSA provides a liquidity facility sized at [4.5]% of the Class Omega 3 to Class D Notes at closing, and decreasing to 3% of the notes balance, once the Classes Omega notes are fully repaid. The facility is available to: (i) cover shortfalls on senior fees and interest payments on the Class Omega 3 to Class C Notes; (ii) fund redraws, further loans and further advances; and (iii) for principal repayments on the Classes Omega Notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

A Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to its RMBS methodology framework. However, at this time no associated country-specific supplement has been published which would be relevant for the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the rating include significantly better than expected performance of the pool, together with an increase in the credit enhancement of the Notes. However, the upgrade potential is limited as there is a degree of linkage between the rating of the Notes and that of the sovereign.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include significantly higher losses compared with our expectations at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast, or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. Lower than expected CPR or higher than expected further advances or redraws might lead to a downgrade of the Class Omega Notes short-term rating. Counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the rating due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Additionally, an increase in South Africa sovereign risk or unforeseen regulatory and legal changes may also result in the downgrade of the rating.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

