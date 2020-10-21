Moody's assigns a provisional rating to one CMBS class of COMM 2020-CX Mortgage Trust

Approximately $195.9 million of structured securities affected
New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional rating to one class
of CMBS securities, issued by COMM 2020-CX Mortgage Trust,
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates:
Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The certificates are collateralized by fee simple interest in Cambridge
Crossing - 222 Jacobs (the property), a 426,869 square
feet (SF), nine-story, Class A lab-office building
located in Cambridge & Somerville, MA. Our ratings are
based on the credit quality of the loans and the strength of the securitization
structure.
Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application
of our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology.
The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the
credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection
offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is
quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities
are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an
increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning
single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative
issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.
The property was completed in 2019 and consists of 404,836 SF of
leased office space with varying degrees of laboratory components,
7,416 SF of leased retail space, 6,461 SF of vacant
retail space, 2,987 SF of vacant mechanical penthouse,
a 2,645 SF conference center, and a 2,524 SF management
office. It was designed and built to be a lab capable building
and can support up to 60% wet lab space. Amenities include
a 336-stall parking garage, the common conference room and
bike storage. The subject is expected to achieve LEED Gold certification.
The largest tenant at the property is Philips (the parent entity and guarantor
Royal Philips N.V., Baa1, senior unsecured)
which represents 80.6% of net rentable area and 78.2%
of base rent. Philips executed a 15-year lease at the property
that commenced in December 2019 and will serve as the company's North
American headquarters.
The property is located in the East Cambridge life science cluster and
is part of the larger master planned Cambridge Crossing development which
once completed will feature approximately 2.0 million SF of lab-office
space, 4,900 residences, 100,000 SF of retail
space and 11 acres of parks and greenspaces across a total 45 acres.
The sponsor owns 17 of 21 parcels that make up the Cambridge Crossing
development and the collateral was one of the first parcels to be developed.
The credit risk of commercial real estate loans is determined primarily
by two factors: 1) the probability of default, which is largely
driven by the DSCR, and 2) the severity of loss in the event of
default, which is largely driven by the LTV of the underlying loan.
The Moody's first-mortgage DSCR is 2.57x and Moody's
first-mortgage stressed DSCR at a 9.25% constant
is 0.73x. Moody's DSCR is based on our assessment of the
property's blended partial lit dark stabilized NCF.
The Moody's LTV ratio is based on our Moody's value.
The Moody's LTV ratio for the first-mortgage balance is 115.8%.
Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and
considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment.
The factors considered include property age, quality of construction,
location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted
average property quality grade is 0.25.
Notable strengths of the transaction include: the property's
strong location, asset quality, tenant credit quality,
life science sector fundamentals and experienced sponsorship.
Notable concerns of the transaction include: the effects of the
coronavirus pandemic, tenant concentration, the lack of asset
diversification, limited operating history, and certain credit-negative
loan structure and legal features.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in
September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower
transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation
of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV
ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage,
loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds
are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan
level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1249578.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
