Moody's assigns a provisional rating to one class of FHMS WI-K140 Trust

Approximately $850.0 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional rating to one class of securities (the "WI Class"), issued by FHMS WI-K140 Trust, Multifamily WI Certificates, Series WI-K140 (the "WI Trust"):

Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The one provisionally rated WI Class is collateralized by cash received from the sale of the securities issued by the FHMS WI-K140 Trust and a Forward Contract (as defined in the Offering Circular Supplement) for the sale of the A-2 class of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) in an upcoming K-Deal® transaction (each, an "SPC Class"). The SPC Classes expected to be issued in an upcoming K-Deal® transaction such as Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) Series K-140 must meet pool parameters (as defined in the Offering Circular Supplement) to be eligible for purchase by the FHMS WI-K140 Trust. Upon the subsequent sale of the applicable A-2 SPC Class to FHMS WI-K140 Trust, all proceeds of such SPCs will become the collateral for the rated WI Class.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac") will guarantee certain payments of principal, interest and yield maintenance on the WI Certificates as summarized under Freddie Mac Guarantee below and further defined in the Offering Circular Supplement:

i. The timely payment of the fixed coupon amount at the applicable class coupon rate prior to the transfer of the SPC Class to the FHMS WI-K140 Trust;

ii. Subsequent to the transfer of Class A-2 and A-M SPCs to the FHMS WI-K140 Trust, the payment of the interest and principal amounts received on the applicable SPC Class;

iii. The timely payment of the principal guarantee amounts after the transfer of Class A-2 and A-M SPCs to the FHMS WI-K140 Trust;

iv. If the WI-Class is entitled to a Yield Maintenance Amount or Partial Yield Maintenance Amount, the timely payment of such amount.

Notable strengths of the FHMS WI-K140 transaction include: Freddie Mac Guarantee on the WI Class, the future sale of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) in an upcoming K-Deal® transaction, and the Freddie Mac Guarantee on the SPC classes.

Notable credit challenges of the FHMS WI-K140 transaction include: The mortgage pool for the future K-Deal® transaction does not yet exist and in the event of non-delivery of SPC Classes, the FHMS WI-K140 Trust is subject to termination.

The methodologies used in this rating were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Factors that would lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a downgrade of the Freddie Mac long-term senior unsecured debt rating in conjunction with a decline in the overall credit quality of the corresponding future K-Deal® transaction pool in terms of increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

