Moody's assigns a provisional rating to one class of notes to be issued by BDS 2020-FL6 Ltd.

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional rating to one class of notes to be issued by BDS 2020-FL6 Ltd. (the "Issuer"):

Moody's rating action is as follows:

Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

The Cl. A notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the ratings is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CRE CLO's portfolio and structure.

BDS 2020-FL6 Ltd. is a cash flow commercial real estate CLO ("CRE CLO") that does not have a reinvestment option; and 100.0% of the assets are expected to be identified and closed by the transaction closing date. The target date pool is expected to be collateralized by 19 commercial real estate loans in the forms of whole loans, and pari passu participation interests on 25 properties. The total par amount at closing is expected to be $440,935,784. The portfolio of assets consists of 100.0% floating rate obligations with a 3.3% weighted average spread (WAS).

The transaction provides for a replenishment period of 2 years, whereby principal pre-payments, subject to collateral and transaction performance metrics, may be used to purchase up to $48.5 million of companion participations with respect to certain eligible pari-passu participations associated with the closing date collateral pool. The companion participations are initially in the form of future funding and, once funded, may be acquired within this mechanism. After the replenishment period expires, all principal pre-payments will be used to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

The transaction is expected to close on or about September 30, 2020.

The expected target date loan pool has a Moody's weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) of 127.3%. Approximately 89.8% of the pool was acquisition financing loans and 10.2% were refinancing loans based on the cut-off balances. The top two property type exposures are multifamily at 97.6%, and manufactured housing at 2.4%. The top ten assets (72.9% of the aggregate cut-off balance) and their respective property type and Moody's LTV are as follows: 1) The Everly -- Multifamily -- 127.4%; 2) King Portfolio -- Multifamily -- 109.9%; 3) Colter Park Apartments -- Multifamily -- 135.9%; 4) Four50 Residences -- Multifamily -- 126.9%; 5) The Emerson -- Multifamily -- 132.6%; 6) Mission Hills Apartments -- Multifamily -- 133.4%; 7) Villas of Arlington -- Multifamily -- 133.4%; 8) The Life at Clearwood -- Multifamily -- 117.7%; 9) Jaxon Apartment Homes -- Multifamily -- 136.6%; and 10) Chapel View Apartments -- Multifamily -- 138.1%.

BDS III REIT, Inc. ("Bridge REIT") will administer the CRE CLO. This is Bridge's sixth Moody's rated CRE CLO transaction. Bridge REIT will act as the advancing agent and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association will act as the servicer, backup advancing agent and note administrator. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association will also act as the special servicer on the underlying collateral for this transaction. They will provide servicing to the mortgage assets during the life cycle of the transaction. Wilmington Trust, National Association will act as trustee and Park Bridge Lender Services LLC will act as the operating advisor.

In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer will issue six classes of subordinated notes; and one class of preferred shares.

The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL), weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors; and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed deals.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $ 440,935,784

Number of obligors: 19

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 4532

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 59.52%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 4.3 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.27%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): n/a

Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231934. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to a Downgrade of the Rating:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The administrator's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.

Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in the current macroeconomic environment.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1245791.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Kim

Associate Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Deryk Meherik

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

