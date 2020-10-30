Moody's assigns a provisional rating to one class of notes to be issued by Bain Capital Credit CLO 2020-4, Limited

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional rating to one class of notes to be issued by Bain Capital Credit CLO 2020-4, Limited (the "Issuer" or "Bain Capital Credit CLO 2020-4").

Moody's rating action is as follows:

U.S.$300,000,000 Class A-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2033 (the "Class A-1 Notes"), Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the rating is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure.

Bain Capital 2020-4 is a managed cash flow CLO. The issued notes will be collateralized primarily by broadly syndicated senior secured corporate loans. At least 90% of the portfolio must consist of senior secured loans, up to 10% of the portfolio may consist of second lien loans and senior unsecured loans and up to 5% of the portfolio may consist of senior secured bonds and high yield bonds. We expect the portfolio to be approximately 80% ramped as of the closing date.

Bain Capital Credit U.S. CLO Manager, LLC (the "Manager") will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of the assets on behalf of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including discretionary trading, during the transaction's five year reinvestment period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions, the Manager may reinvest unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from sales of credit risk assets.

In addition to the Class A-1 Notes, the Issuer will issue five other classes of secured notes and one class of subordinated notes.

The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3.2.1 of the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology published in August 2020.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $500,000,000

Diversity Score: 75

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 3300

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.25%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 5.0%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.0%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 9.1 years

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:

The performance of the Class A-1 Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Class A-1 Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Class A-1 Notes.

Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be found in the related pre-sale report, available soon on Moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250765.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Miagkova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Algis Remeza

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

