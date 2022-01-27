Moody's assigns a provisional rating to one class of notes to be issued by KREF 2022-FL3 Ltd.

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating to one class of notes to be issued by KREF 2022-FL3 Ltd. (the "Issuer") as follows:

Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

The Cl. A notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the rating is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CRE CLO's portfolio and structure.

KREF 2022-FL3 Ltd. is a managed cash flow commercial real estate CLO ("CRE CLO"). The transaction has a 24-month re-investment period ending in February 2024, after which the transaction will become static. At the closing date, 96.0% of target pool assets are expected to be fully identified and closed; and 4.0% of the assets are identified and expected to close within 90 days of the transaction closing date. The target portfolio par amount is expected to be $1,000,000,000. The issued notes are expected to be collateralized by a pool of 16 commercial real estate senior loan interests; in the form of whole loans, senior notes and senior pari-passu participations in whole loans on 18 properties. The assets are floating rate with a 2.97% weighted average spread (WAS) and weighted average 1M LIBOR floor rate of 0.21% on 100% of the assets. Additionally, 100.0% of the initial floating rate assets are indexed to 1-M LIBOR with an effective weighted average spread of 3.07% when considering the floors. The notes on the transaction are floating rate indexed to 30-day SOFR. Moody's considered this in its analysis. The transaction is subject to a series of concentration limits and eligibility criteria during the reinvestment and amortization periods that includes a weighted average spread (WAS) covenant of 2.25% with no index floors required.

During the reinvestment and up to 6 months post reinvestment period, principal pre-payments, subject to collateral and transaction performance metrics, may be used to purchase companion participations with respect to certain eligible pari-passu participations associated with the collateral pool. Certain companion participations are initially in the form of future funding and, once funded, may be acquired within this mechanism. After the companion loan acquisition period expires, all principal pre-payments will be used to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

The transaction provides for criteria-based loan modifications that are i) unlimited during the reinvestment period; and ii) limited after the reinvestment period to 7 modifications; subject to eligibility criteria, and may include: i) changing the interest rate; ii) delaying payment of principal; iii) changing the maturity date; iv) increasing the principal balance (allocated only to a companion participation); and v) increasing the mezzanine and preferred equity interests in the related borrower. Moody's has factored this into its analysis.

The transaction is expected to close on or about February 10, 2022.

The expected target loan pool has a Moody's weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 140.7%. Approximately 62.8% of the pool were acquisition financing loans and 37.2% were refinancing loans (including recapitalization). The top property type exposure is Multifamily at 100.0%. The top ten assets (75.6% of the initial loan pool) and their respective property type and Moody's LTV are as follows:

1) Aven -- Multifamily -- 139.5%; 2) Crystal Towers and Flats -- Multifamily -- 140.0%; 3) Portofino Place -- Multifamily -- 139.4%; 4) Berkeley Place -- Multifamily -- 143.6%; 5) Outlook DTC -- Multifamily -- 137.1%; 6) Eli Apts -- Multifamily -- 138.6%; 7) 3001 Park -- Multifamily -- 138.7%; 8) Alas Over Lowry -- Multifamily -- 139.7%; 9) Hollywood East -- Multifamily -- 139.9%; and 10) Landmark South -- Multifamily -- 148.1%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, an affiliate of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Manager" or "KREF"), is the collateral manager and will manage the CRE CLO. As of September 30, 2021, KREF had approximately $38 billion of assets under management. The Manager will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of collateral on behalf of the Issuer during the transaction's reinvestment period. Thereafter, principal payments and sale proceeds of impaired assets will be used to pay down the notes per the transaction waterfall. Midland Loan Services, a Division of PNC Bank, National Association, will act as servicer and special servicer. They will provide servicing to the collateral interests (other than the ones related to the non-serviced real estate loans) serviced pursuant to the transaction servicing agreement during the lifecycle of the transaction. KREF CLO Loan Seller LLC will act as advancing agent. Wilmington Trust, National Association will serve as trustee and Computershare Trust Company, National Association will serve as note administrator and backup advancing agent on the underlying portfolio.

In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer will issue seven classes of subordinated notes (two of these notes are exchangeable for two exchanged notes each); and one class of preferred shares.

The transaction incorporates both interest and par coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL), weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors; and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed deals.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $1,000,000,000

Number of obligors: 15% maximum single obligor; 13 min. Herf

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 5500

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 54.25%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.5 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 2.25%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): n/a

Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1286508. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the rating:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining the rating assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.

Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in the current macroeconomic environment.

Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be found in a related pre-sale report, soon to be available on Moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1316135.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

