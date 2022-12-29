Moody's assigns a rating to Italian ABS Notes backed by non-performing loans originated mainly by Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.p.A. and 14 other local banks and issued by Luzzatti POP NPLs 2022 S.r.l.

Milan, December 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following rating to the debts issued by Luzzatti POP NPLs 2022 S.r.l. (the Issuer):

....EUR 118.25M Class A Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due January 2042, Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 17.5M Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2042 and to the EUR 3M Class J Asset Backed Floating Rate and Variable Return Notes due January 2042, which are also issued at the closing of the transaction.

The transaction is a multi-originator static cash securitisation of non-performing loans (NPLs) granted by Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.p.A. ("BPS" contributing 44.5% to the total portfolio), Civibank (accounting for 14.5% of total GBV), Cassa di Risparmio di Asti (accounting for 14.5% of total GBV), and the remaining 12 other local banks, some belonging to the Luigi Luzzatti consortium (unrated, all together the "originators"). The loans were originated to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), self-employed individuals and other individuals located in Italy. This represents the fifth NPL transaction sponsored by banks belonging to the Luigi Luzzatti association. BPS originated another transaction, DIANA SPV S.R.L. in June 2020, and was also the main contributor to Luzzatti POP NPLs 2021.

The assets supporting the Notes are NPLs with a gross book value (GBV) of EUR 545.19M. For 64.7% of the assets the selection date was 31 December 2021, while for 25.7% of the portfolio the selection date was 30 June 2022 and for the remaining between April and October 2022. The gross collections from the selection date until 15 November 2022 amount to approximately EUR 20.5 million.

The portfolio will be serviced by Prelios Credit Servicing S.p.A. (unrated) as master servicer and by Prelios Credit Servicing S.p.A. and Fire S.p.A. (unrated) as special servicers. Fire S.p.A. services the portfolio of SUMMER SPV S.R.L. closed in December 2020. Both special servicers will also act as Real Estate Operating Company ("ReoCo") asset manager for the respective serviced assets in the ReoCo, if activated. The servicing activities will be monitored by the monitoring agent Luigi Luzzatti S.C.p.A. (unrated). In addition, Banca Finanziaria Internazionale S.p.A. ("Banca FinInt", unrated) has been appointed as back-up servicer at closing and will step in to take over the role of master servicer in case the master servicer agreement is terminated. The monitoring agent together with the back-up servicer will help the Issuer to find a substitute special servicer in case the special servicing agreement with Prelios Credit Servicing S.p.A. and/or Fire S.p.A. is terminated.

The transaction also envisages the option, upon request of the mezzanine and junior investors, to activate the involvement of a Real Estate Operating Company. Should the ReoCo be activated before July 2024, the special servicers may propose the ReoCo's intervention at the auction of real estate properties. The resale of such properties will need to occur mainly within up to 12 months after the purchase, otherwise the ReoCo will grant an irrevocable mandate to a professional to sell the properties. The ReoCo can at any time own properties for an amount not higher than EUR 7.5 million (in terms of purchase price). The financing of the ReoCo to purchase the real estate properties, as well as the financing of the ReoCo operating costs, will be provided by a replenishable funding reserve of EUR 500,000, which represent part of the upfront costs of the transaction and financed via interim collections. The ReoCo funding reserve may be replenished over the life of the transaction via retention of the surplus on sold properties and with third party financing under certain conditions. Interest and principal due on the external financing are paid junior to the reimbursement to the issuer of the debt assumption and the external financing is limited to EUR 1 million on a revolving basis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's ratings reflect an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying pool of defaulted loans, sector-wide and originator-specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties, and the structural integrity of the transaction.

In order to estimate the cash flows generated by the pool, Moody's used a model that for each loan, generates an estimate of: (i) the timing of collections; and (ii) the collected amounts, which are used in the cash flow model that is based on a Monte Carlo simulation.

In Moody's view, the credit positive features of this deal include, among others:

(i) the loan portfolio composition with 72.7% of the GBV relating to borrowers with at least a secured loan. 87.2% of the real estate value relates to first substantial lien. Properties valued by third party with a drive-by (mainly performed after 2020) represent around 45.2% of the property valuation amount, whereas 18.9% and 16.3% of the properties have been valued with a desktop or desktop light/automated valuation, respectively;

(ii) the transaction features at closing EUR 19.97 million of cash available from net collections, deducted the financing of the ReoCo reserve and around EUR 10.5 million of cash in court waiting for distribution amongst creditors;

(iii) the granularity of the portfolio resulting from the multi-originators: top 1, top 10 and top 25 obligors represent 3.4%, 17.1% and 25.8%, respectively, of the portfolio in GBV terms and borrowers with a GBV below EUR 5.0 million represent 82.9% of the total portfolio;

(iv) secured loans benefitting from a first lien are backed by properties located mainly in the North and Center of Italy accounting for approximately 73.5% and 13% of the real estate value, respectively;

(v) the relative low weighted average seasoning of unsecured loans with 4.3 years;

(vi) interest on the Class B Notes is postponed to a more junior position in the waterfall, if the cumulative collection ratio or the PV cumulative profitability ratio is lower than 90% of the expected cumulative recovery rate according to the initial business plan anticipated by the special servicers. The Class A Notes will benefit from this structural feature; and

(vii) alignment of interest for the special servicers with the servicing fees have been constructed so that the special servicers are incentivized to maximize recoveries on the loans rather than collecting the very limited base fees.

However, the transaction has several challenging features, such as:

(i) loans representing around 70.5% of the real estate market of the portfolio are in their initial legal proceeding stage, including loans for which the legal proceedings have not started yet or no information is available;

(ii) 39.5% of the GBV related to the loans with a legal proceeding started are undergoing a bankruptcy process, which usually takes significantly longer than a foreclosure;

(iii) some concentration in terms of secured portfolio: given the relative small size of the portfolio, top 1, 10 and 25 debtors account for 4.6%, 23.9% and 34.7%, respectively of the total secured portfolio;

(iv) the relative high weighted average loan-to-value of the portfolio, which is around 124%;

As of selection date, the underlying portfolio was composed of 5,813 non-performing loans for a gross book value (GBV) amounting to EUR 545.19M. Loans to corporates make up 67.3% of the portfolio, while loans to individuals account for the remaining 32.7%. Borrowers defaulted from 2016 onwards represent 71.8% of the total GBV. Loans representing around 70.5% of the R.E. value of the portfolio are in their initial legal proceeding stage, whereas loans representing around 4.0% of the GBV are in the cash distribution phase, i.e. the judicial recovery process has been terminated and cash only needs to be distributed among creditors. Around 63.8% of the loan portfolio is secured by mortgage guarantees over different types of properties. Residential properties represent around 55.0% of the real estate value, the remaining being commercial properties of different types. Geographically, the properties backing the loans are concentrated mostly in the North of Italy (77.9%) and in the Centre of Italy (8.6%). The classification as non-performing exposure occurred on average around 4.6 years before the selection date for the unsecured loans.

Key transaction structure features:

Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from an amortizing cash reserve equal to 4.0% of the Class A Notes balance (corresponding to EUR 4.73M million at closing) and funded by a EUR 5.32M limited recourse loan extended by the 15 banks. The cash reserve is replenished immediately after the payment of interest on the Class A Notes and mainly provides liquidity support to the Class A Notes. The outstanding limited recourse loan will be reimbursed in line with the amortization of the Class A Note, mainly with the release of the cash reserve.

Moody's used its NPL cash-flow model as part of its quantitative analysis of the transaction. Moody's NPL model enables users to model various features of a European NPL ABS transaction - recovery rates under different scenarios, yield as well as the specific priority of payments and reserve funds on the liability side of the ABS structure.

Counterparty risk analysis:

Prelios Credit Servicing S.p.A. acts as master and as special servicer for 63.6% of the total portfolio, whereas Fire S.p.A. act as special servicer for the remaining of the portfolio of non-performing loans. Luigi Luzzatti S.C.p.A. (unrated) is the monitoring agent and Banca FinInt (unrated) is the back-up servicer and the calculation agent of the transaction. All collections are paid directly into the issuer collection account at BNP Paribas (Aa3/P-1) under the Milan branch with a transfer requirement if the rating of the account bank falls below Baa3 or P-3.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The notes' rating are sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement and the Italy's country risk could also impact the notes' rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Monica Curti

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Thorsten Klotz

MD - Structured Finance

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

