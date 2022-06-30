Moody's assigns a rating to RASPRO Trust B Note Custodial Receipts, Series 2022-1

New York, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following rating to the below custody receipts:

U.S.$95,539,464 Custodial Receipt, Series 2022-1, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Custody Receipts evidence ownership in the RASPRO Trust 2005 Class B notes (the Underlying Bond). The Custody Receipts (CUSIP #75405RAE3) are supported by a guaranty from Investissement Quebec (IQ), as agent and mandatary of the Government of Québec (Senior Unsecured Aa2) pursuant to the Class B Note Guaranty.

The rating is based on the guaranty provided by IQ, the structure and legal protections of the transaction, and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Underlying Bond, the RASPRO Trust 2005 Class B notes.

The Custody Receipts pay interest on the same date on which interest is paid on the Underlying Bond in an amount equal to the interest paid on the Underlying Bonds minus applicable fees, if any. The guaranty covers amounts due on the Custody Receipts on any bond payment date to the extent that such amounts are not received by the custodian from the Underlying Bond.

The guaranty provided by IQ unconditionally and irrevocably guaranties all interest and principal amounts payable when due.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Additional considerations that factored into our analysis can be found in the rating methodology "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:

The performance of the Underlying Bond and guarantor is subject to uncertainty. Since the rating of the Custody Receipts will generally be the higher of the guarantor's rating and the rating of the Underlying Bond, the performance of the Custody Receipts will be sensitive to any changes in the credit quality of the Underlying Bond and/or the guarantor; or the failure of the guarantor to perform.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1335322.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

