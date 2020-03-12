Moody's assigns a rating to one class of notes issued by Exantas Capital Corp. 2020-RSO8, Ltd.

New York, March 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a
rating to one class of notes issued by Exantas Capital Corp. 2020-RSO8,
Ltd. (the "Issuer"):
Moody's rating action is as follows:
Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
The Cl. A notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating reflects the risks due to defaults on the underlying portfolio
of assets, the transaction's legal structure, and the characteristics
of the underlying assets.
Exantas Capital Corp. 2020-RS08, Ltd. is a
cash flow commercial real estate CLO ("CRE CLO") that does not have a
reinvestment option; and 100% of the assets are fully identified
and closed as of the transaction closing date. The closing date
pool is 100% collateralized by a pool of 32 commercial real estate
loans in the form of whole loans, and pari-passu participations
on 35 properties. The total par amount at closing is $522,631,290.
The closing date portfolio of assets consist of 100% floating rate
obligations with a 3.00% weighted average spread (WAS).
The transaction provides for a companion participation acquisition period
of 3 years, whereby principal pre-payments, subject
to collateral and transaction performance metrics, may be used to
purchase up to $36,925,412 of companion participations
with respect to certain eligible pari-passu participations associated
with the closing date collateral pool. The companion participations
are initially in the form of future funding and, once funded,
may be acquired within this mechanism. After the companion participation
acquisition period expires, all principal pre-payments will
be used to pay down the notes in order of seniority.
The transaction closed on March 12, 2020.
The closing date loan pool has a Moody's weighted average loan-to-value
(LTV) of 127.5%. Approximately 75.9%
of the pool were acquisition financing loans and 24.1% were
refinancing loans. The top two property type exposures are multifamily
at 76.6%, and office at 15.0%.
The top ten assets, based on the cut-off balances,
comprise 54.9% of the initial loan pool, and their
respective property type and Moody's LTV are as follows: 1) Forest
Cove Apartments -- Multifamily -- 132.2%;
2) Tribeca North Luxury Apartments -- Multifamily -- 127.6%;
3) Waterside Greene -- Multifamily -- 126.7%;
4) The Monroe -- Multifamily -- 118.8%; 5)
Legacy Bank Plaza -- Office -- 130.1%; 6)
Rivington House -- Multifamily -- 117.0%;
7) Pineforest Place and Park -- Multifamily -- 131.7%;
8) Villas de la Cascada -- Multifamily -- 134.2%;
9) 209 West Jackson -- Office -- 123.9%;
and 10) 1800 Ashley West -- Multifamily -- 138.5%.
Resource Real Estate, LLC ("RRE"), an affiliate
of Exantas Capital Corp. ("Exantas"), will administer the
CRE CLO. On behalf of Exantas, RCC Real Estate, Inc.
("RCC"), an affiliate of RRE, has originated and managed over
$9.2 billion securitized term financings between 2006 and
2019. C-III Asset Management LLC d/b/a Greystone Special
Servicing will act as servicer and RRE will act as special servicer on
the collateral interests during the lifecycle of the transaction.
Wilmington Trust, National Association will serve as trustee,
RCC as advancing agent, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
as backup advancing agent on the transaction.
In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer will issue eight classes
of subordinated notes.
The transaction incorporates par coverage tests which, if triggered,
divert interest proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.
Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the
expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating
factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments
completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL),
weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors;
and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically
modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed
deals.
For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case
assumptions:
Par amount: $ 522,631,290
Number of obligors: 32
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 4742
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 58.1%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 4.5 years
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.00%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): n/a
Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating SF CDOs" published in February 2020. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Factors That Would Lead to a Downgrade of the Rating:
The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The
performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the
underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit
conditions that may change. The administrator's decisions
and administration of the transaction will also affect the performance
of the Rated Notes.
Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted
an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining
the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis
includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.
Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in
the current macroeconomic environment. Commercial real estate property
values are continuing to move in a positive direction along with a rise
in investment activity and stabilization in core property type performance.
Limited new construction, moderate job growth and the decreased
cost of debt and equity capital have aided this improvement.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1217898.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
