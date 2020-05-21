Moody's assigns a rating to one class of notes issued by AREIT 2020-CRE4 Ltd

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating to one class of notes issued by AREIT 2020-CRE4 Ltd (the "Issuer"):

Moody's rating action is as follows:

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

The Cl. A notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the ratings is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CRE CLO's portfolio and structure.

AREIT 2020-CRE4 Ltd is a cash flow commercial real estate CLO ("CRE CLO") that does not have a reinvestment option; and 100.0% of the assets are fully identified and closed as of the closing date. The closing date pool is collateralized by a pool of 24 commercial real estate loans in the form of whole loans, and pari-passu participations on 45 properties. The total par amount at closing is $607,444,493. The closing date portfolio of assets consists of 100% floating rate obligations with a 3.21% weighted average spread (WAS).

The transaction provides for a companion loan acquisition period of 2 years, whereby principal pre-payments, subject to collateral and transaction performance metrics, may be used to purchase up to $114.5 million of companion participations with respect to certain eligible pari-passu participations associated with the closing date collateral pool. The companion participations are initially in the form of future funding and, once funded, may be acquired within this mechanism. After the companion participation acquisition period expires, all principal pre-payments will be used to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

The transaction closed on May 21, 2020.

The closing date loan pool has a Moody's weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) of 130.5%. Approximately 61.58% of the pool were acquisition financing loans and 38.42% were refinancing loans. The top two property type exposures are office at 49.95%, and multifamily at 35.86%. The top ten assets, based on the cut-off balances, comprise 62.7% of the initial loan pool, and their respective property type and Moody's LTV are as follows: 1) 150 Post Street -- Office -- 147.3%; 2) Central West End Apartments -- Multifamily -- 131.9%; 3) City Line Portfolio -- Self Storage -- 116.1%; 4) Wells Fargo Center -- Jacksonville -- Office -- 137.9%; 5) VBH Austin Portfolio -- Office -- 137.9%; 6) Haven at Main -- Multifamily -- 131.9; 7) 3800 Horizon Boulevard -- Office -- 105.8%; 8) Carlsbad View -- Multifamily -- 138.0%; 9) Kingstowne Apartments -- Multifamily -- 122.6%; and 10) Addison Medical Center Apartments -- Multifamily -- 126.9%.

Argentic Real Estate Investment LLC ("AREIT") is the seller/sponsor and will administer the CRE CLO. Argentic Real Estate Investment LLC ("Argentic") is a New York-based asset manager. As of May 2020, Argentic has originated over $1.4 billion of assets under management on behalf of Elliott Capital Management Corp. (parent). The parent has $35+ billion of assets under management. Argentic affiliates is also a participant in the CMBS industry as an issuer and special servicer. Argentic Services Company LP will administer the transaction as Special Servicer and Cohen Financial, a Division of Truist Bank will administer transaction as Primary Servicer. They will provide servicing to the collateral interest during the lifecycle of the transaction. AREIT will act as Advancing Agent; Wilmington Trust, National Association will act as trustee; and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association will act as backup advancing agent on the underlying portfolio.

In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer issued six classes of subordinated notes.

The transaction incorporates par coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL), weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors; and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed deals.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $607,444,493

Number of obligors: 24

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 4996

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 56.97%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 4.4 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.21%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): n/a

Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1167133. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to a Downgrade of the Rating:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The administrator's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.

Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in the current macroeconomic environment.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Specifically, for CRE CLOs, if such disruptions further continue in the commercial real estate markets, it may result in greater business plan execution risk.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1229587.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

