Moody's assigns a rating to one class of notes issued by MF1 2020-FL3 Ltd.

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a
rating to one class of notes issued by MF1 2020-FL3 Ltd.
(the "Issuer"):
Moody's rating action is as follows:
Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
The Cl. A notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the ratings is based on our methodology and considers
all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CRE CLO's
portfolio and structure.
MF1 2020-FL3 Ltd. is a cash flow commercial real estate
CLO ("CRE CLO") that does not have a reinvestment option. and 94.1%
of the assets are identified and closed by the transaction closing date;
and two identified but unclosed assets (5.9%), are
expected to close within 90 days of the transaction closing date.
The target date pool is collateralized by 26 commercial real estate loans
in the forms of whole loans, and pari passu participation interests
on 51 properties. The total par amount at closing is $802,971,455;
with a target date pool collateral balance of $820,000,000.
The portfolio of assets consists of 100.0% floating rate
obligations with a 2.94% weighted average spread (WAS).
The transaction provides for a companion loan acquisition period of 2
years, whereby principal proceeds, subject to collateral and
transaction performance metrics, may be used to purchase up to $113.3
million of companion notes with respect to certain eligible pari-passu
participations associated with the closing date collateral pool.
The companion notes are initially in the form of future funding and,
once funded, may be acquired within this mechanism. After
the companion loan acquisition period expires, all principal proceeds
will be used to pay down the notes in order of seniority.
The transaction closed on June 25, 2020.
The target date pool has a Moody's weighted average loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio of 132.1%. Approximately 64.7%
of the pool were acquisition financing loans and 35.3% were
refinancing loans (including recapitalization). The top property
type exposure is multifamily at 100.0% The top ten assets
(75.3% of the initial loan pool) and their respective location
and Moody's LTV are as follows: 1) AVE Portfolio -- Various,
NJ and PA -- 134.8%; 2) Parc at Woodlake --
Silver Spring, MD -- 127.7%; 3) SF Multifamily
Portfolio I -- Various, CA -- 121.2%;
4) Portola Apartments -- Centennial, CO -- 142.4%;
5) LA Multifamily Portfolio I -- Various, CA -- 137.7%;
6) Iron Rock Ranch -- Austin, TX -- 138.9%;
7) Fox & Hounds Apartments -- Columbus, OH -- 138.3%;
8) Avilla Prairie -- Brighton, CO -- 132.3%;
9) The Darlington -- Atlanta, GA -- 120.2%;
10) Overture Sugar Land -- Sugar Land, TX -- 107.9%;
MF1 REIT II LLC ("MF1") a subsidiary of Berkshire Bridge Loan Investors
I, L.P. ("Berkshire"), is the seller/sponsor
and will administer the CRE CLO. Berkshire, through a previously
owned affiliate, originated approximately $20 billion of
multifamily loans between 1987 and 2004. KeyBank National Association
will act as servicer, and CBRE Loan Services, Inc.
will act as sub-servicer and special servicer. They will
provide servicing to the collateral interests during the lifecycle of
the transaction. MF1 will act as advancing agent. Wilmington
Trust National Association will serve as trustee and Wells Fargo Bank,
National Association will serve as note administrator and backup advancing
agent on the underlying collateral.
In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer issued seven classes
of subordinated notes.
The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which,
if triggered, divert interest proceeds to pay down the notes in
order of seniority.
Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the
expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating
factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments
completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL),
weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors;
and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically
modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed
deals.
For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case
assumptions:
Par amount: $820,000,000
HERF: 18
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 4746
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 60%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 4.6 years
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 2.94%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): n/a
Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating SF CDOs" published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1167133.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors That Would Lead to a Downgrade of the Rating:
The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The
performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the
underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit
conditions that may change. The administrator's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the Rated Notes.
Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted
an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining
the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis
includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.
Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in
the current macroeconomic environment.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of commercial real estate. Specifically, for CRE CLOs,
if such disruptions further continue in the commercial real estate markets,
it may result in greater business plan execution risk.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1234747.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
