Moody's assigns a rating to one class of notes issued by LFT CRE 2021-FL1, Ltd.

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating to one class of notes issued by LFT CRE 2021-FL1, Ltd. (the "Issuer"):

Moody's rating action is as follows:

Issuer: LFT CRE 2021-FL1, Ltd.

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

The Cl. A notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the rating is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CRE CLO's portfolio and structure.

LFT CRE 2021-FL1, Ltd. is a managed cash flow commercial real estate CLO ("CRE CLO"). The transaction has a 2.5-year reinvestment period ending in December 2023 which includes a 180 day ramp-up acquisition period. At the closing date, 67.0% of the assets are fully identified and closed. The closing date pool is collateralized by 46 commercial real estate loans on 51 properties in the forms of 35 senior pari-passu participations in a mortgage loan and 11 transitional whole loans. The total par at closing is $669,739,177 with a fully ramped target effective date collateral balance of $1,000,000,000. The initial pool consists of 100% floating rate obligations with a 3.72% weighted average spread (WAS). Additionally, 100% of the initial floating rate assets have LIBOR floors with a weighted average floor of 1.35% for an effective note rate of 5.07%. The transaction is subject to a series of tests and eligibility criteria during the reinvestment and amortization periods that includes a WAS covenant of 2.25% with no LIBOR floors required.

The transaction also provides for criteria-based loan modifications that is limited to not more than 10.0% of the aggregate outstanding portfolio balance and may include: (i) a change in interest rate, (ii) material delay in the required timing of any payment of principal for any amortization, (iii) an increase in the principal balance that will be allocated solely to the related companion participations, (iv) additional indebtedness in the form of a mezzanine loan or preferred equity or (v) a change of maturity date or extended maturity date. Moody's has factored this into its analysis.

The transaction closed on June 14, 2021.

The closing date pool has a Moody's weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 122.5%. Approximately 65% of the pool were acquisition financing loans and 35% were refinancing loans (including recapitalization). The top property type exposures are multifamily (including 6.7% of student housing) at 86.1% and self-storage at 8.4%. The top ten assets (46.7% of the loan pool) and their respective property type and Moody's LTV are as follows:

1) The Woods at Countryside -- Multifamily -- 124.4%; 2) Mayflower Apartments -- Multifamily -- 131.0%; 3) CRA Student Housing Portfolio -- Multifamily -- 97.2%; 4) The Estates at Pikesville -- Multifamily -- 130.5%; 5) Ashford Walk -- Multifamily -- 129.9%; 6) Greenfair Apartments -- Multifamily -- 88.2%; 7) La Brea Gardens -- Multifamily -- 105.7%; 8) San Antonio Lynd Portfolio -- Multifamily -- 116.1%; 9) Woodland Ridge Apartments -- Multifamily -- 119.9%; 10) Rise at Signal Mountain -- Multifamily -- 134.9%.

OREC Investment Management, LLC dba Lument Investment Management ("Lument" or the "Manager") will act as the collateral manager and will manage the transaction during its reinvestment and amortization periods. This is their first managed Moody's rated CRE CLO transaction as Lument. ORIX Real Estate Capital, LLC dba Lument Capital will act as both servicer and special servicer; while Lument Commercial Mortgage Trust will act as advancing agent. They will provide servicing to the mortgaged assets during the lifecycle of the transaction. Wilmington Trust, National Association will serve as trustee and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association will serve as note administrator and as backup advancing agent on the underlying portfolio.

In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer will issue seven classes of subordinated notes; and one class of preferred shares.

The transaction incorporates par value and interest coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL), weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors; and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed deals.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $1,000,000,000

Number of obligors: $125,000,000 max. loan size; 14 min. Herf

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 5600

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 56.50%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.5 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 2.25%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): n/a

Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1286508. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.

Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in the current macroeconomic environment.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate, especially stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly conference and other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential retail, from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1289216.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tulay Sangiray

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Deryk Meherik

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

