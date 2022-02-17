Moody's assigns a rating to one class of notes issued by TRTX 2022-FL5 Issuer, Ltd.

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating to one class of notes issued by TRTX 2022-FL5 Issuer, Ltd. (the "Issuer") as follows:

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

The Cl. A notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the rating is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CRE CLO's portfolio and structure.

TRTX 2022-FL5 Issuer, Ltd. is a managed cash flow commercial real estate CLO ("CRE CLO"). The transaction has a two-year reinvestment period ending in February 2024, after which the transaction will become static. At the closing date, 100% of the initial pool assets are fully identified and closed. The closing date pool is collateralized by 20 commercial real estate senior loan interests in the form of whole loans and pari passu participations in whole loans collectively secured by 116 properties. The total par at closing is $1,075,000,000. The portfolio of assets consists of 100% floating rate obligations with a 3.36% weighted average spread (WAS) and weighted average 1M LIBOR floor rate of 0.71% for an effective note rate of 3.97%. Of the initial collateral pool, 98.4% is indexed to 1M LIBOR and 1.6% is indexed to 30-day SOFR. However, during the reinvestment period, assets may be referenced to 1M LIBOR or 30-day SOFR without restriction. The notes on the transaction are floating rate indexed to 30-day SOFR. Moody's considered this in its analysis. The transaction is subject to a series of tests and eligibility criteria during the reinvestment and amortization periods.

The transaction provides for one or more criteria-based loan modifications that are (i) unlimited during the reinvestment period; and (ii) limited after the reinvestment period to no more than 10% of the cut-off date pool balance. The criteria-based loan modifications may include: (i) a change in interest rate, (ii) a delay in the required timing of any payment of principal, (iii) an increase in the principal balance of such Commercial Real Estate Loan that will be allocated solely to the related Companion Participation, (iv) changing the maturity date; and (v) an increase in the mezzanine and preferred equity interests in the related borrower, subject to limitations.

The transaction closed February 16, 2022.

The closing date loan pool has a Moody's weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) of 131.4%. Approximately 45.39% of the pool were acquisition financing loans and 54.61% (4.27% being recapitalization) were refinancing loans. The top three property type exposures are multifamily at 55.01%, office at 25.55% and mixed-use at 13.95%. The top ten assets, based on the cut-off balances, comprise 67.6% of the initial loan pool, and their respective property type and Moody's LTV are as follows: 1) Jersey City Portfolio III -- Multifamily -- 126.5%; 2) Mount Eden -- Office/Life Sciences -- 136.8%; 3) 575 Fifth Avenue -- Office -- 139.3%; 4) Kadisha Portfolio 1 -- Multifamily -- 143.0%; 5) Raskin 640 -- Multifamily -- 138.4%; 6) The Curtis -- Mixed Use -- 108.6%; 7) One Campus Martius -- Office -- 123.7%; 8) Westin Charlotte -- Full Service Hotel -- 112.8%; 9) Hyde Park Portfolio -- Multifamily -- 138.2%; and 10) 275 on the Park -- Multifamily -- 139.6%.

TRTX Master CLO Loan Seller, LLC is the seller of the collateral loans. TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P. will be managing the CRE CLO ("Collateral Manager"). Situs Asset Management LLC will act as servicer, and Situs Holdings, LLC will act as special servicer. They will provide servicing to the collateral interests during the lifecycle of the transaction. TRTX Master CLO Loan Seller, LLC will also act as advancing agent. Wilmington Trust, National Association will serve as trustee and Computershare Trust Company, N. A. will serve as note administrator and backup advancing agent on the underlying portfolio.

In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer issued seven classes of subordinated notes; and one class of preferred shares.

The transaction incorporates par value and interest coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL), weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors; and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed deals.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $ 1,075,000,000

Number of obligors: $125,000,000 max. loan size; 14 min. Herf

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 5000

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 54.13%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.5 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 2.25%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): n/a

Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1286508. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Collateral Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.

Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in the current macroeconomic environment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1319007.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jane H Kim

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Deryk Meherik

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

