Moody's assigns a rating to one class of notes issued by LoanCore 2022-CRE7 Issuer Ltd.

New York, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a
rating to one class of notes issued by LoanCore 2022-CRE7 Issuer
Ltd. (the "Issuer") as follows:
Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
The Cl. A notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the rating is based on our methodology and considers
all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CRE CLO's
portfolio and structure.
LoanCore 2022-CRE7 Issuer Ltd. is a managed cash flow commercial
real estate CLO ("CRE CLO"). The transaction has a two-year
reinvestment period ending in February 2024 which includes a 180-day
ramp period, after which the transaction will become static.
At the closing date, 83.3% of the effective date pool
assets are fully identified and closed. The closing date pool is
collateralized by 29 commercial real estate senior loan interests in the
form of whole loans and pari passu participations in whole loans collectively
secured by 29 properties. The initial portfolio par amount is $1,250,000,000,
with a target effective date balance expected to be $1,500,000,000.
The initial portfolio of assets consists of 100% floating rate
obligations with a 3.08% weighted average spread (WAS) and
weighted average 1M LIBOR floor or 30-day SOFR rate of 0.13%
for an effective note rate of 3.09%. The minimum
WAS during the reinvestment period is 2.50% without requiring
any floors. Of the initial collateral pool, 72.19%
is indexed to 1M LIBOR and 27.81% is indexed to 30-day
SOFR. However, during the reinvestment period, assets
may be referenced to 1M LIBOR or 30-day SOFR without restriction.
The notes on the transaction are floating rate indexed to 30-day
SOFR. Moody's considered this in its analysis. The
transaction is subject to a series of tests and eligibility criteria during
the reinvestment and amortization periods.
The transaction provides for one or more criteria-based loan modifications
that are limited during both the reinvestment and amortization periods
to 8 modifications, subject to eligibility criteria, and may
include: i) changing the interest rate; ii) delaying payment
of principal; iii) increasing the mezzanine and preferred equity
interests in the related borrower; iv) an increase in the principal
balance of such commercial real estate loan that will be allocated solely
to a related or unrelated subordinate companion participation; and
v) changing the maturity date, subject to limitations. Moody's
has factored this into its analysis.
The transaction closed February 23, 2022.
The closing date loan pool has a Moody's weighted average loan-to-value
(LTV) of 140.7%. Approximately 97.28%
of the pool were acquisition financing loans and 2.72% were
refinancing loans. The top two property type exposures are multifamily
at 96.80%, and mobile home at 3.20%.
The top ten assets, based on the cut-off balances,
comprise 48.94% of the initial loan pool, and their
respective property type and Moody's LTV are as follows: 1) Seagrass
Apartments -- Multifamily -- 139.0%; 2) Encore
Vive Apartments -- Multifamily -- 148.6%;
3) The Park at Walnut Creek -- Multifamily -- 147.6%;
4) Star Park Las Colinas -- Multifamily -- 148.5%;
5) Waterstone Apartments -- Multifamily -- 138.0%;
6) Sonata Apartments -- Multifamily -- 134.6%;
7) Walnut Park -- Multifamily -- 143.2%;
8) Elan Crockett Row -- Multifamily -- 151.1%;
9) 1000 West Apartments -- Multifamily -- 149.4%;
and 10) Wynwood Bay -- Multifamily -- 138.8%.
LoanCore Capital Credit Advisor LLC ("the Manager") will act as collateral
manager of the CRE CLO. This is their seventh Moody's rated CRE
CLO transaction. The Manager will direct the selection, acquisition
and disposition of collateral on behalf of the Issuer during the transaction's
two-year reinvestment period. Thereafter, principal
payments and sale proceeds of impaired assets will be used to pay down
the notes per the transaction waterfall. Situs Asset Management
LLC. will act as servicer, and Situs Holdings, LLC
will act as special servicer. They will provide servicing to the
collateral interests during the lifecycle of the transaction. LoanCore
Capital Credit REIT LLC will act as advancing agent. Wilmington
Trust, National Association will serve as trustee and Computershare
Trust Company, National Association will serve as note administrator
and backup advancing agent on the underlying portfolio.
In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer issued seven classes
of subordinated notes; and one class of preferred shares.
The transaction incorporates par value and interest coverage tests which,
if triggered, divert interest proceeds to pay down the notes in
order of seniority.
Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the
expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating
factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments
completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL),
weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors;
and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically
modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed
deals.
For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case
assumptions:
Par amount: $ 1,500,000,000
Number of obligors: $150,000,000 max.
loan size; 14 min. Herf
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 5500
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 59.36%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.5 years
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 2.50%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): n/a
Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1286508.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:
The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The
performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the
underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit
conditions that may change. The Collateral Manager's investment
decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance
of the Rated Notes.
Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted
an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining
the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis
includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.
Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in
the current macroeconomic environment.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1319673.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
