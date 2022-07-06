Moody's assigns a rating to one class of notes issued by OAHS 2022-1, LLC

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating to one class of notes issued by OAHS Issuer 2022-1, LLC (the "Issuer") as follows:

Series 2022 Fixed Rate Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Series 2022 Fixed Rate Notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the rating is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CRE CLO's portfolio and structure.

Moody's previously assigned a provisional rating to Series 2022 Fixed Rate Notes of (P)A3 (sf), described in the prior press release, dated June 1, 2022. Subsequent to the release of the provisional ratings for this transaction, based on revised rated principal balance and note coupon, Moody's is recommending to upgrade and convert the rating to A2 (sf).

OAHS Issuer 2022-1, LLC is a static cash flow commercial real estate backed financing CLO (CRE CLO). The transaction is backed by senior mezzanine interests in, and related collateral backed by cash flow contributed from, a portfolio of eligible Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and Section 8 Project-Based multifamily properties. At the closing date, 100% of the assets in the transaction are fully identified and closed.

The closing pool is collateralized by cashflow generated by the properties, after senior debt payments, and LIHTC related fees – such as developer and GP related fees, payable to SPV general partners of 10 specified limited liability entities invested in 10 LIHTC properties located in the following four states and territories of U.S.; California, Minnesota, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. 100% of the cashflow is supported, in part, from Section 8 supported tenant rents across the 10 properties.

The transaction closed on July 6, 2022.

Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions, LLC will act as the administrator of the CRE CLO. This is the administrator's first Moody's rated CRE CLO transaction and will provide servicing and LIHTC compliance related performance services to the collateral interests during the life cycle of the transaction. TCAM Asset Management will act as standby administrator. Wilmington Trust, National Association will act as collateral agent and paying agent for this transaction.

Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL), weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors; and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed deals.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $133,965,000

Number of obligors: 10

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 1341

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 31.04%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 13.4 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): NAP

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 6.817%

Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72732. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The administrator's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining the rating assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.

Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in the current macroeconomic environment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1331444.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

