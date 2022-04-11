Moody's assigns an A1 rating to Amazon's new senior unsecured notes

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned an A1 rating to Amazon.com, Inc's ("Amazon") new senior unsecured notes. There is no change to Amazon's existing A1 senior unsecured rating, Prime-1 commercial paper rating, or stable outlook. The use of net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Amazon's A1/Prime-1 ratings reflect its powerful global brand, which is synonymous with online retail, as well as the strength and profitability of Amazon Web Services ("AWS"). The majority of the company's operating income and free cash flow is derived from AWS, which supports Amazon's ability to make strategic investments in its retail operations. Amazon also has a solid ecosystem of entertainment content, which includes its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM Studios in March 2022, and a formidable third-party seller business. The pandemic led to an acceleration in revenue as well as expense. As fulfillment and shipping costs as well as labor continue to remain elevated throughout the retail industry, Amazon is positioned to absorb significant cost increases to assert its competitive position. The rating is also supported by Amazon's historical free cash flow generation and excellent liquidity profile which includes cash and marketable securities of $96 billion at December 31, 2021. Amazon's historically conservative financial strategy with respect to shareholder returns is balanced by the limited visibility into its strategic priorities and the potential pressure on operating profit depending on the level and cadence of its growth investments. The growing online presence of brick and-mortar retailers, as well as the increasing competition from larger, well-capitalized companies in AWS' universe also presents future challenges. The company continues to invest as evidenced by its increase in debt to support its ongoing growth online and at AWS.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Amazon will maintain largely consistent credit metrics despite rising pressure on costs. The outlook also reflects that Amazon will maintain excellent liquidity and consistent financial strategies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Amazon's numerous investments generate commensurate levels of profitability over time such that RCF/debt is maintained around 65%. Additional factors that would be critical for an upgrade are continued maintenance of excellent liquidity and no major deviation from current performance, or any substantive changes in operating or financial strategies.

Ratings could be downgraded if it becomes clear that investments are not paying off, or that financial strategy is becoming significantly more aggressive with regard to cash returned to shareholders or acquisitions, which would be evidenced by RCF/debt falling below 50% for an extended period.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. is the world's largest online retailer and a leading provider of cloud computing services. LTM December 2021 revenues were approximately $470 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

