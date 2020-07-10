Moody's assigns an A1 rating to University of Southern Indiana's (IN) Student Fee Bonds and affirms outstanding ratings; outlook remains stable

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to University of Southern Indiana's proposed $48 million Student Fee Bonds, Series N. Moody's also affirms the A1 ratings on approximately $55.7 million of outstanding rated student fee bonds and the A2 rating on $2.6 million of outstanding rated auxiliary system revenue bonds. The university's aggregate outstanding bonded debt as of fiscal 2019 totaled approximately $117 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 ratings on University of Southern Indiana's (USI) student fee bonds are based on the university's importance as a public provider of education in southwestern Indiana, reflected by its historically strong operating and capital support from the State of Indiana (Aaa stable). Despite enrollment declines and a very challenging student market, the university has produced consistent net tuition revenue growth and solid operating performance, with an operating cash flow margin of 16.9% as of fiscal 2019. The university has managed debt carefully, reflected in its low financial leverage for the rating category, with an affordable debt burden further supported by debt service reimbursement from the state for student fee bonds, which comprised 92% of outstanding debt service. Offsetting factors include a price sensitive student population, recent enrollment declines and a limited ability to grow total wealth that is constrained by minimal philanthropic support. Additional factors considered include USI's strong liquidity, solid overall wealth compared to peers, and a moderate size of operations for the rating category, all of which further support its very good strategic positioning.

The affirmation of the A2 rating on the auxiliary system revenue bonds additionally incorporates the narrower revenue pledge and lack of debt service reimbursement from the state. It also reflects sound debt service coverage and the importance of these facilities to the university's operations.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. While USI will experience some narrowing of operating cash flow margins in fiscal 2021, we expect it to remain above 10% with effective budget adjustments and cost containment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that USI will successfully manage through the next year of difficult credit conditions and maintain adequate coverage on all outstanding revenue bond debt service. The outlook also considers the state's planned operating appropriation reduction that is not expected to affect debt service reimbursements. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively affected.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvements in market position indicted by increasing enrollment, operating scope, and pricing power

- Materially increased spendable cash and investments relative to total debt

- Significant and sustained increases in liquidity and cash flow margins

- Revenue diversification

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- State-level credit challenges that affect appropriation support

- Further enrollment declines that lead to deterioration of operating performance

- Inability to increase financial reserves at a pace on par with rated peers

- Inability to maintain debt service coverage at or above the covenanted ratios

LEGAL SECURITY

USI's Student Fee Bonds are payable from and secured by a pledge of and first lien on student fees, including all academic fees and tuition, excluding certain mandatory fees. The bonds carry a gross student fee covenant of no less than 2.0x annual debt service for student fee bonds. The pro forma MADS coverage was approximately 5.0x in fiscal 2019. Although not pledged, USI receives an annual fee replacement appropriation from the State of Indiana to cover full debt service on most of its student fee bonds. Almost all student fee bonds, inclusive of the proposed Series N, are issued on parity. There is no debt service reserve fund requirement.

The auxiliary system revenue bonds are secured a pledge of and parity lien on the net income of the auxiliary system which include student housing, parking facilities and dining services. The bonds carry a net income covenant of 1.25x annual debt service. In fiscal 2018, net auxiliary system revenues covered related debt service approximately 5.3x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series N bonds will finance the renovation and expansion of nursing professions academic building and other campus projects.

PROFILE

University of Southern Indiana is a four-year regional public institution serving the southwestern area of Indiana. As of fall 2019, the university had nearly 8,000 full time equivalent students (FTE) and operating revenue of approximately $167 million in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

