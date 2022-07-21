Moody's assigns an A1 senior unsecured bond rating to NTT Finance

Tokyo, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned an A1 rating to NTT FINANCE CORPORATION's (NTT Finance) senior unsecured bonds totaling USD 1.5 billion. The outlook is stable.

The specific bonds rated are as follows:

- USD 500 million senior unsecured notes due 2024

- USD 500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025

- USD 500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027

NTT Finance intends to on-lend the proceeds to the NTT group companies for financing or refinancing eligible projects such as 5G-related investments, in accordance with NTT Group's Green Finance Framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 senior unsecured bond rating is based on the notes' unsecured and unsubordinated ranking in the company's capital structure.

NTT Finance is a wholly owned consolidated subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT, A1 stable, a2 Baseline Credit Assessment). NTT Finance's A1 issuer rating reflects the exceptional integration with its parent's operations and the integral finance functions it plays. A wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT, NTT Finance exists solely to serve as the finance and treasury division for its parent and has no material standalone external business, which is different from a typical captive finance company that provides sales financing to third parties. The rating also incorporates Moody's view that NTT will likely support NTT Finance in the event of financial difficulty, given the latter's essentiality and the reputational risk that it might otherwise cause.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on NTT Finance's ratings mirrors the stable outlook on NTT's ratings. Moody's analysis is based on the NTT group companies continuing to channel their income through NTT Finance under the current business model.

The stable outlook on NTT's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that NTT will retain its leading position in its core markets and that the competitive and political pressure to reduce the wireless rates at Docomo will not materially reduce its earnings and cash flow. The outlook also incorporates the company's publicly stated plan to repay JPY900 billion of debt over the next few years.

Moody's could upgrade NTT Finance's rating if NTT's ratings are upgraded, or downgrade NTT Finance's rating if NTT's ratings are downgraded. Moody's may also consider notching down NTT Finance's issuer rating compared with NTT's issuer rating if the business model, likelihood of support, access to cash flow, or Moody's view of the companies' strong integration changes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers (Japanese) published in April 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/357583. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), headquartered in Tokyo, is the leading integrated telecommunications operator in Japan. The company is about 36%-owned by Japan's Ministry of Finance and is governed by the NTT Law.

NTT FINANCE CORPORATION, headquartered in Tokyo, is the financing conduit and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Mariko Semetko

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

