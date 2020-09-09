Moody's assigns an A1 to California Municipal Finance Authority Federal Lease Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the $206.6 million Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (FBI San Diego Project), Federally Taxable Series 2020 issued by the California Municipal Finance Authority (CMFA) on behalf of PH FBI SD, LLC. Bond proceeds will refinance debt for the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) San Diego field office. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating on the Series 2020 bonds is based on the credit strength of the United States of America (Government of, Aaa stable) acting through the General Services Administration (GSA) as lessee under the lease agreement supporting the bonds. The strength of the lessee is offset by the significant lease extension risk and bond refinance risk in 2033 and 2035, respectively, when approximately 77% of par will be remaining. The rating is supported by a strong legal structure, which includes the assignment and direct payment of all lease payments to the trustee, reducing bondholders' exposure to operating risk of the borrower and property manager, as well as a debt service reserve fund. In addition, the financed project, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) San Diego field office, is viewed as essential, supporting the likelihood of lease renewal by the FBI and GSA. Absent renewal, however, recovery for bondholders will be limited because of the high level of debt relative to market value of the property, the specialized nature of the facility and the likely difficulty in finding a new tenant who would pay the above-market rent currently paid by the GSA. Additionally, the high debt level diminishes the protection offered to bondholders by property and casualty insurance. Although property insurance will cover the full replacement cost, which protects against damage from earthquake, fire, and other events, the replacement cost would likely not make bondholders whole in the event of total destruction of the property.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the rating outlook of the United States of America and our expectation that lease payments will continue to flow uninterrupted to the trustee on a monthly basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Escrowing of debt service

- Removal of all set-off and termination risks

- Renewal of the lease with the GSA that enables all bond payments to be serviced with revenue from leases currently in force

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the United States (Aaa stable) issuer rating

- Interruption or delay in monthly lease payments

- Nonperformance of its obligations under the lease by the borrower

- Non-renewal of the lease

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are being issued primarily to refund prior debt that was issued to finance the construction of the FBI's San Diego Field Office. The bonds will be issued by the California Municipal Finance Authority (CMFA), a California conduit issuer.

The bonds are ultimately secured by payments from the GSA, acting on behalf of the FBI, including monthly lease payments, made to the borrower/lessor, PH FBI SD, LLC, an affiliate of the Molasky Group, the ultimate owner. As a conduit, CMFA will service the debt using proceeds received under the terms of a loan agreement with PH FBI SD. PH FBI SD, in turn, will repay the loan solely using revenue received under its lease agreement with the GSA.

Annual debt service is $7.8 million and will be paid quarterly until October 2035. Annual rent is divided into four components: the three fixed components - shell rent, amortization of tenant improvements and amortization of building-specific security - total $8.7 million. Operating cost rent started at $2.4 million in 2013 and is adjusted annually according to CPI. All rent payments are assigned to the trustee and will be paid monthly. After covering principal and interest payments, as well as administrative and operating expenses, lease payments from the GSA will fund a number of reserve funds; including a debt service reserve fund of approximately $1.9 million, a lease reserve fund and a maintenance reserve fund.

The lease terminates in April 2033 prior to bond maturity in October 2035, exposing the transaction to significant lease renewal risk. The transaction is also exposed to considerable refinancing risk, given the backloading of principal payments. The final debt service payment in October 1, 2035 will be a large balloon payment of $158.4 million (approximately 77% of par) and will need to be paid via a refinancing, which will be contingent on both the re-signing of the lease with the GSA/FBI and market access. The borrower has chosen this structure to enable amortization over a 40 year period to match with the useful life of the project. The maximum term of a GSA lease is 20 years.

The likelihood of resigning the lease is very high, given the high essentiality of the project, the time and capital investments already made and the rather lengthy process that would be necessary for the FBI to move to a new site. The project is one of the FBI's 56 field offices and is considered essential to its mission. The San Diego field office, which was established in 1939, is responsible for addressing drug trafficking, terrorism and cyber security, among other FBI objectives. The facility is extremely secure, including both physical and cyber security, and is ranked as a Level IV facility under the federal agency Facility Security Level.

However, should the GSA/FBI decide not to re-let the property, and it was subsequently sold or released, bondholders may experience less than a full recovery, given the highly leveraged nature of this transaction and the large amount of debt that will be outstanding at the time of lease expiration. In addition, the dark value of the property could be negatively affected by the specialized nature of the facility, a possible period of vacancy while a new tenant is found and the difficulty in continuing the above-market prices currently paid by the GSA with a new tenant.

Additionally, given the high leverage of the project - outstanding principal is likely higher than the market value of the property - bondholders are exposed to risks from potential destruction of the property, which could yield termination of the lease by the GSA. Although property insurance, at full replacement cost, partially offsets this risk, actual insurance proceeds may be less than outstanding principal.

As security under the loan agreement, the borrower will grant to the trustee a security interest in and to its fee simple interest in the land and the facility. This provides a mortgage interest for the benefit of the bondholders.

The legal structure is strong, providing bondholders with essentially no risk of construction, abatement, bankruptcy or termination. Assignment and direct payment of all lease payments from the federal government to the trustee also protects bondholders. However, bondholders are exposed to some risk of set-off in the case of default under the lease and, as is common with most federal leases, termination in the case of total destruction of the property. Appropriation risk is also minimal given the 20-year firm term lease has previously been authorized by Congress.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance certain outstanding debt, including an equity note held by the borrower's parent, fund required reserves and pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The United States has the world's largest economy and is the center of global trade and finance, with a gross domestic product of $21.4 trillion in 2019. Its population of 328 million is third-largest. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is the primary domestic intelligence and security agency, as well as the major federal law enforcement agency.

The California Municipal Finance Authority is a conduit issuer that supports economic development, job creation and social programs in California.

The borrower, PH FBI SD, LLC, is an affiliate of the Molasky Group - the developer and property manager. The Molasky Group specializes in multi-family housing and long-term government leased assets.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joshua Grundleger

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Baye Larsen

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

