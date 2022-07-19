Moody's assigns an A1 to Indiana Municipal Power Agency's Power Supply System Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A; outlook is stable

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A1 rating to Indiana Municipal Power Agency's (IMPA) $97,295,000 Power Supply System Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating takes into consideration the diverse group of 61 municipal electric utilities that are IMPA participants; the sound legal security supporting the bonds; the joint action agency's competitive wholesale power rates; the ability of IMPA's board to set rates; and consistent coverage and liquidity metrics. IMPA's fixed charge coverage ratio and total days cash on hand averaged 1.4 times annually and more than 250 days, respectively, during the 3 year period 2019-2021. We expect similar financial performance going forward.

IMPA's members are parties to all-requirement power sales agreements. Fifty-eight members are parties to agreements with 30-year rolling terms, a credit strength, while three members are each a party to agreements with a 2042 maturity. The agreements with a 2042 maturity, however, requires 10- year termination notice beginning in 2032 or would automatically renew for an additional year.

Limiting factors for the rating include the weighted average credit quality of IMPA participants that Moody's estimates to be toward the low end of the A rating category and IMPA's concentration in coal-fired generating capacity, including the Prairie State Generating Station.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation that IMPA's members will remain in compliance with their all-requirement contractual obligations, and that participant credit quality will collectively remain unchanged.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- An upgrade is unlikely unless IMPA's member credit quality improves, IMPA exceeds its financial and cost forecasts on a sustainable basis, and progress is made on their carbon transition plan such that the joint action agency's reliance on generation from coal-fired resources declines to 25% or below. Coal accounted for approximately 60% of its generation in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade over the near-term is not anticipated. Longer-term, we would likely need to see a meaningful decline in IMPA's fixed charge coverage ratio to below 1.1x on a sustained basis or a decline in the weighted average credit quality of IMPA's participant to consider a downgrade.

LEGAL SECURITY

IMPA's bonds are secured by a senior pledge of the net revenues of the agency, derived from member's all-requirements power sales agreements. Under the agreements, IMPA supplies, and members purchase all of their power and energy used in the operation of their electric systems. Member payments are operating expenses of the respective utility. The rate covenant requires IMPA to set rates to meet 1.1 times annual debt service (including amounts transferred out of the rate stabilization fund).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2022 Series A offering will be used to finance capital improvements, refund IMPA's outstanding 2012 Series A Bonds and pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

IMPA is a joint action agency comprised of 60 members in the state of Indiana and one member in Ohio formed for the purpose of permitting its members to secure an adequate, reliable and economical supply of electric power and energy. IMPA has the ability to jointly, finance, develop, own and operate electric generation, transmission, and related facilities. Rates are set by Board approval and are not subject to rate regulation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68329. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Solomon

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

