Moody's assigns an A2 issuer rating to the Walloon Region with a stable outlook; other ratings affirmed

Paris, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A2 long-term issuer rating to the Walloon Region. The rating outlook remains stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the A2 long-term senior unsecured debt ratings, the (P)A2 long-term senior unsecured MTN debt rating, the (P)Prime-1 other short-term debt ratings and the a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

"The Walloon Region's A2 rating reflects its revenue flexibility, sound governance and management practices, a sophisticated debt management and a mature and robust legislative framework" says Matthieu Collette, Vice President -- Senior Analyst at Moody's and lead analyst for the region. "The rating also accounts for a pattern of running recurrent operating and financing deficits and increasing debt levels. Given the expected negative impact of the coronavirus on the region's finances, we will continue to monitor the macroeconomic developments as well as the regional government's policy reaction in the coming months."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating assigned to the Walloon Region with stable outlook and the ratings affirmation reflect the region's significant revenue flexibility, its sound governance and management as well as the mature and robust Belgian legislative background. Are also captured the region's recurrent deficits and increasing debt levels, while we expect debt to remain affordable.

The Walloon Region's credit profile benefits from significant revenue flexibility. The region has rate-setting powers on regional taxes, representing one-fifth of total revenues in 2019. It also benefits from an increased, while limited, flexibility to modify a regional surcharge rate on personal income tax (PIT).

The rating is also supported by sound governance, sophisticated debt management practices and very strong market access, further enhanced by the access to the new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) under the European Central Bank (ECB)'s Asset Purchase Programme (APP).

While the country's regional disparities and divisions are associated with governance complexities at the federal level, the legislative background is mature and robust, another support to the rating. For the Walloon Region, it primarily means that revenues and spending responsibilities are well-defined and that changes could not occur suddenly.

Since the 2009 global recession, the Walloon Region has been running modest but persistent financing and operating deficits, as revenues have not kept pace with expenditures, constraining the rating. Given the sensitivity of the region's revenues to macroeconomic fluctuations, Moody's expects the coronavirus crisis to lead to widening deficits. However, greater visibility over the depth and length of the current crisis will be necessary in order to fully assess whether this shock will leave permanent impacts on the region's finances. Moreover, Moody's will examine the regional government's policy reaction, including the new amended 2020 budget to be passed in September and the 2021 budget to be drafted by the end of 2020.

While persistent deficits have led to a significant debt increase from €5.3 billion in 2010 (or 81.1% of operating revenues) to €12.7 billion in 2019 (98.9% of operating revenues), the region's debt remains affordable, reflecting favourable borrowing conditions. The rating also accounts for a high indirect debt, mainly comprised of guaranteed debt, with a net direct and indirect debt (NDID) that recorded 176.0% of operating revenues at the end of 2019.

The Walloon Region's A2 rating incorporates a BCA of a3 and Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Belgium (Aa3 stable).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's view, environmental risks are not material to the Walloon Region's credit profile.

Social risks are material to the Walloon Region's credit profile through demographic trends, labour and income, housing, access to basic services as well as health and safety. Social considerations mainly impact expenditures due to the region's competences (including employment, transport, housing, and the environment) but also impact revenues. We also view the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given its expected impact on economic growth and consequently on the Walloon Region's operating revenues, while the direct management of the crisis is provided by the federal government.

Governance considerations are material to the Walloon Region's credit profile. We assess the Walloon Region's governance as sound as illustrated by its prudent and sophisticated debt management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Meaningful and structural improvements in the region's operating performance and debt position could lead to a rating upgrade.

Wider financing deficits and rapidly increasing debt levels would weigh on the region's rating. A weakening in market access and/or in the liquidity position would also be credit negative.

Any upgrade/downgrade of Belgium's sovereign rating would have positive/negative implications for the Walloon Region. However, this is unlikely as the outlook on the sovereign rating is stable.

The assignment of an issuer rating prompted the publication of this credit rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar published on www.moodys.com

SOVEREIGN ISSUER : Belgium, GOVERNMENT OF

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 49,529 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.4% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.9% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.9% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.2% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 09 July 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Walloon Region. The main points raised during the discussion were: the issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, the issuer's institutions and governance strength, the issuer's governance and/or management, the issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, the systemic risk in which the issuer operates.

