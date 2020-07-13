Moody's assigns an A2 issuer rating to the Walloon Region with a stable outlook; other ratings affirmed

Paris, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned an A2 long-term issuer rating to the Walloon Region.
The rating outlook remains stable. At the same time, Moody's
affirmed the A2 long-term senior unsecured debt ratings,
the (P)A2 long-term senior unsecured MTN debt rating, the
(P)Prime-1 other short-term debt ratings and the a3 Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA).
"The Walloon Region's A2 rating reflects its revenue flexibility,
sound governance and management practices, a sophisticated debt
management and a mature and robust legislative framework" says Matthieu
Collette, Vice President -- Senior Analyst at Moody's and lead
analyst for the region. "The rating also accounts for a pattern
of running recurrent operating and financing deficits and increasing debt
levels. Given the expected negative impact of the coronavirus on
the region's finances, we will continue to monitor the macroeconomic
developments as well as the regional government's policy reaction
in the coming months."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 rating assigned to the Walloon Region with stable outlook and the
ratings affirmation reflect the region's significant revenue flexibility,
its sound governance and management as well as the mature and robust Belgian
legislative background. Are also captured the region's recurrent
deficits and increasing debt levels, while we expect debt to remain
affordable.
The Walloon Region's credit profile benefits from significant revenue
flexibility. The region has rate-setting powers on regional
taxes, representing one-fifth of total revenues in 2019.
It also benefits from an increased, while limited, flexibility
to modify a regional surcharge rate on personal income tax (PIT).
The rating is also supported by sound governance, sophisticated
debt management practices and very strong market access, further
enhanced by the access to the new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme
(PEPP) under the European Central Bank (ECB)'s Asset Purchase Programme
(APP).
While the country's regional disparities and divisions are associated
with governance complexities at the federal level, the legislative
background is mature and robust, another support to the rating.
For the Walloon Region, it primarily means that revenues and spending
responsibilities are well-defined and that changes could not occur
suddenly.
Since the 2009 global recession, the Walloon Region has been running
modest but persistent financing and operating deficits, as revenues
have not kept pace with expenditures, constraining the rating.
Given the sensitivity of the region's revenues to macroeconomic
fluctuations, Moody's expects the coronavirus crisis to lead
to widening deficits. However, greater visibility over the
depth and length of the current crisis will be necessary in order to fully
assess whether this shock will leave permanent impacts on the region's
finances. Moreover, Moody's will examine the regional
government's policy reaction, including the new amended 2020
budget to be passed in September and the 2021 budget to be drafted by
the end of 2020.
While persistent deficits have led to a significant debt increase from
€5.3 billion in 2010 (or 81.1% of operating
revenues) to €12.7 billion in 2019 (98.9% of
operating revenues), the region's debt remains affordable,
reflecting favourable borrowing conditions. The rating also accounts
for a high indirect debt, mainly comprised of guaranteed debt,
with a net direct and indirect debt (NDID) that recorded 176.0%
of operating revenues at the end of 2019.
The Walloon Region's A2 rating incorporates a BCA of a3 and Moody's assessment
of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Belgium
(Aa3 stable).
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's view, environmental risks are not material to the
Walloon Region's credit profile.
Social risks are material to the Walloon Region's credit profile
through demographic trends, labour and income, housing,
access to basic services as well as health and safety. Social considerations
mainly impact expenditures due to the region's competences (including
employment, transport, housing, and the environment)
but also impact revenues. We also view the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given its expected impact
on economic growth and consequently on the Walloon Region's operating
revenues, while the direct management of the crisis is provided
by the federal government.
Governance considerations are material to the Walloon Region's credit
profile. We assess the Walloon Region's governance as sound as
illustrated by its prudent and sophisticated debt management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Meaningful and structural improvements in the region's operating performance
and debt position could lead to a rating upgrade.
Wider financing deficits and rapidly increasing debt levels would weigh
on the region's rating. A weakening in market access and/or in
the liquidity position would also be credit negative.
Any upgrade/downgrade of Belgium's sovereign rating would have positive/negative
implications for the Walloon Region. However, this is unlikely
as the outlook on the sovereign rating is stable.
The assignment of an issuer rating prompted the publication of this credit
rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release
date in the sovereign release calendar published on www.moodys.com
SOVEREIGN ISSUER : Belgium, GOVERNMENT OF
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 49,529 (2019
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 1.4% (2019 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.9%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.9%
(2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.2% (2019 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: aa3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE
On 09 July 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Walloon Region. The main points raised during the discussion
were: the issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic
strength, the issuer's institutions and governance strength,
the issuer's governance and/or management, the issuer's fiscal or
financial strength, including its debt profile, the systemic
risk in which the issuer operates.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Matthieu Collette
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mauro Crisafulli
Associate Managing Director
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454