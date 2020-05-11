Moody's assigns an A2 rating to Marquette University, WI's Series 2020 bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Marquette University, WI's proposed $150 million Taxable Fixed Rate Bonds, Series 2020. We additionally affirm the A2 rating on the university's outstanding rated unsecured general obligation debt totaling $200 million. Upon the issuance of the Series 2020 bonds, total pro forma rated debt is estimated at $354 million. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 rating with a stable outlook reflects Marquette's very good market position as an urban, comprehensive Jesuit university located in the City of Milwaukee, WI (A1 negative) with sizeable operating revenue of $453 million in fiscal 2019. Although the university will confront operational challenges from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, management is taking strong action to respond. Further, while liquidity is moderate, the university's historically favorable operating performance, strong overall wealth, and well-established brand indicate the ability to weather near term uncertainties.

Student demand has been sound, evidenced by continual, albeit modest enrollment and net tuition growth. The university has consistently generated positive operating performance, with a 12.5% operating cash flow margin in fiscal 2019, leading to strong debt service coverage and the ability to absorb additional debt. Overall wealth is robust at $766 million, bolstered by favorable three-year average gift revenue of $57 million. Leverage, however, will become moderately elevated with the issuance of the proposed Series 2020 bonds, with total pro forma debt estimated to rise to 6.3x cash flow compared to 3.6x in fiscal 2019. Despite rising leverage, a conservative fixed rate debt structure and regular amortization is likely to keep leverage manageable in context to stable and sizeable operations. The proposed issue will fund forward capital plans and in the interim bolster liquidity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent, length, and magnitude of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a deteriorating global economic outlook, risks remain firmly to the downside. The university has received some offset from the federal relief program, but additional offsetting relief as the university confronts potential future revenue streams is uncertain.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Marquette University will successfully manage through the next year of challenging credit conditions. Our outlook incorporates our expectation that Marquette will sustain operating cash flow margins of at least 10% by fiscal 2022, with ongoing favorable fundraising support. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively affected.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial increase in total cash and investments

-Improved student market position with ongoing net tuition revenue growth and stronger operating performance

-Reduced leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Challenges adapting operating performance to the financial shocks caused by the pandemic

-Inability to grow net tuition revenue over multiple years

-Material deterioration of cash flow resulting in weaker debt service coverage and debt affordability

-Significant spend down of liquid reserves

-Further increases in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

All of Marquette University's outstanding debt, as well as the proposed Series 2020 bonds, are unsecured general obligations of the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will provide liquidity to fund multiple ongoing capital projects, maintain existing facilities, and opportunistically refund outstanding debt over the course of several years.

PROFILE

Marquette University, founded in 1881 as Marquette College, is a large private Jesuit Catholic urban university located in the City of Milwaukee, WI (A1 negative). With nearly 11,000 full-time equivalent students in academic year 2019, Marquette offers comprehensive academic programs with undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs, including dentistry, nursing, law, business, education, and has graduate schools of management, health sciences, nursing, engineering, and a strong liberal arts program.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ceridwynne Lake

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

