Rating Action:

Moody's assigns an A2 rating to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's Project One Subordinated Bonds, Series 2020A; Outlook is Stable

22 Oct 2020

Approximately $230 million of rated bonds

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned an A2 rating to the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's (MEAG Power) planned issuance of approximately $230 million of Project One Subordinated Bonds, Series 2020A. The amount of bonds issued could change subject to market conditions. The Series 2020A bonds are pari passu with about $1.19 billion of MEAG Power's other Project One subordinated bonds outstanding at October 16, 2020, also rated A2, and rank junior to about $364 million of Project One senior lien bonds outstanding, rated A1. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The credit profile for MEAG - Project One (A1 senior lien; A2 subordinate lien stable) reflects the estimated A2 weighted average participant credit quality and the benefits of diversifying project risks across a large number of participants. Moody's view of the credit profile also reflects the strong security for the bonds provided through court validated take-or-pay (TOP) contracts that MEAG Power has with its project participants and additional security provided by the General Obligation (GO) full faith and credit pledge of the participants. MEAG Power Project One's additional credit positive attributes include competitive rates versus peers in Georgia, the resource diversity provided through the project's ownership in multiple generation facilities, and access to strong liquidity through MEAG Power's Municipal Competitive Trust Fund (MCT).

These positive credit attributes help balance Project One's credit challenges, including moderate exposure to carbon transition risk because of MEAG Power's coal-fired generation exposure, and the negative credit implications from MEAG Power's participation in the much delayed and over budget Nuclear Units 3 and 4 (Vogtle 3 & 4) nuclear construction project.

Project One's leverage continues to decline, with an adjusted debt ratio of 76.2% in fiscal 2019. The fixed charge coverage ratio in FY 2019 was at 1.0x, when considering the timing differences, as the project continues to adequately set rates, collect the necessary revenue and make scheduled debt service payments. The timing differences are attributable to the fact that all MEAG Power projects collect a large portion of their customer payments after their fiscal year end of December 31st but before their semi-annual debt service payment dates on May 1st and November 1st.

MEAG Project One had 106 days cash as of FY 2019. As of June 30, 2020, the project had $54 million in unrestricted cash. Furthermore, the project benefits from access to MEAG Power's Municipal Trust Fund which had a cash and investment balance of approximately $630.5 million at the end of August 2020 and is available to mitigate any potential customer rate increases associated with future capital expenditures. This fund was applied to reduce customer rates as recently as fiscal 2018. Project One also shares a $62.5 million revolving line of credit with MEAG Power's Combined Cycle and General Resolution Project of which, as of fiscal year end 2019, $38.5 million was available.

Overall, MEAG Power has seen a 4% decline in energy sales during 2020 owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. MEAG Power has established a Covid-19 Gap Funding Agreement, non-recourse to MEAG which provides liquidity to participants to fund revenue shortfalls brought upon by Covid-19. No participants have signed up to access the facility so far and all participants have continued to pay their bills on time indicating the strength of the MEAG participants.

Vogtle 3&4 construction continues to progress, with 88.1% construction completed as of August 2020 and cold hydro testing at Unit 3, a key milestone, recently completed, albeit slightly delayed from the prior planned July date. In June, Georgia Power Company (GPC: Baa1 stable) announced changes to the timing of certain activities at Vogtle 3&4. The shift in planned activities was primarily the result of continued challenges in electrical construction productivity, a previously implemented workforce reduction in April related to the coronavirus pandemic and adjustments to work practices at the project site amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The project does however continue to achieve key milestones indicated the completion of the structural integrity test and integrated leak rate test for the Unit 3 containment vessel. GPC and its affiliate, Southern Nuclear Operating Company, who manages project construction, continue to maintain target in service dates of November 2021 for Unit 3 and November 2022 for Unit 4.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood of stability in the participants' weighted average credit quality, expectations for continued favorable asset performance to support the competitiveness of the Project One rates charged to participants, and access to strong liquidity, primarily through the MCT. The outlook also takes into account the construction progress at Vogtle 3 & 4 project site and credit supportive provisions incorporated into the Joint Owners Agreement currently governing the Vogtle project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-An improvement in the weighted average credit quality of the Project One participants

-Commencement of commercial operations for Vogtle 3 & 4 without further delays or cost overruns beyond the current schedule and budget

-Maintaining competitive wholesale power rates once the Vogtle 3 & 4 begin commercial operation

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-A decline in the weighted average credit quality of the Project One participants

-If the cost to comply with future environmental or other regulatory standards increase significantly at the Project One's existing generation facilities thus causing the participants to question the TOP contract terms and, in the extreme, jeopardize their compliance

-Additional and significant Vogtle 3 & 4 construction delays and cost increase beyond the current schedule

LEGAL SECURITY

MEAG Power's Project One is being financed pursuant to the Power Revenue Bond Resolution as supplemented, amended and restated through the issuance of both senior lien bonds and subordinated lien bonds. The Project One bonds have among the strongest bond security provisions versus peer agencies in the US. The Project One bonds are secured by a pledge of the Trust Estate which includes bond proceeds and the revenues derived from long-term take-or-pay power supply agreements between MEAG Power and its 49 participants through June 1, 2054, subject however to the senior priority of security and claim that Project One senior lien bondholders have over Project One subordinated lien bondholders. The participants' payments are an O&M expense of the respective municipal utility electric system. If the payment is not made, the participant is required to include in its general revenue or appropriations measure or annual tax levy amounts sufficient to make payments.

The bond security for MEAG Power Project One's revenue bonds includes the unlimited general obligation tax pledge of the individual municipalities. The MEAG Act provides that MEAG Power can compel the participants' fiscal officers to appropriate amounts necessary to pay all amounts owed under the power sales contracts and the Georgia Supreme Court has confirmed the legal enforceability of this statutory provision. The payments are required to be made whether or not the project is completed, is operating, or operable or its output is suspended, interrupted, interfered with, reduced, curtailed or terminated in whole or in part. MEAG Power had the Power Revenue Bond Resolution validated in state court proceedings, to establish that it will at all times charge and collect rates, fees and other charges at least sufficient in each calendar year for the payment of operating expenses, debt service and reserves.

The take-or-pay contracts for Project One also incorporate a step-up provision that requires each participant to increase its original entitlement obligation up to a cap 150% of its most recent maximum hourly peak demand.

The existing MEAG Power Project One senior lien bonds with the exception of series HH senior lien bonds have a fully funded maximum annual debt service reserve; the series HH debt service reserve is funded at average annual debt service. The subordinate lien Project One bonds have no debt service reserve requirement, which is viewed negatively, however this is mainly mitigated by availability under the $62.5 million revolving credit agreement shared by MEAG - Project One, MEAG - General Resolution Project (A1 Senior/A2 Subordinate, Stable) and the MEAG - Combined Cycle (A1, Stable).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the issuance of the Project One Subordinated Bonds, Series 2020A will be used in part to (a) refund approximately $156.625 million of Project One subordinated bonds Series 2011A & B and 2016 (b) Finance capital improvements of around $41 million and (c) Repay approximately $32.4 million of the $34.4 million outstanding under the $62.5 million shared revolving credit agreement among Project One, General Resolution and Combined Cycle projects.

PROFILE

MEAG Power is the all-requirements wholesale power provider to 48 municipalities and one county located throughout the State of Georgia. The participants subscribe for a capacity entitlement on a project-by-project basis. MEAG Power has ownership interests in nine jointly-owned coal, nuclear and oil-fueled generation facilities; owns a natural gas-fired generation facility and is a 22.7% owner in Vogtle 3 & 4 under construction near Augusta, Georgia.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1207102. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer Chang
Lead Analyst
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Angelo Sabatelle
Additional Contact
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

