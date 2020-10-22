Moody's assigns an A2 rating to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's General Resolution Projects Subordinated Bonds, Series 2020A; Outlook is Stable

Approximately $80 million of rated bonds

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned an A2 rating to the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's (MEAG Power) planned issuance of approximately $80 million of General Resolution Projects Subordinated Bonds, Series 2020A. The bonds are expected to be issued during November 2020; the amount of bonds issued could change subject to market conditions. The Series 2020A bonds will rank pari passu with about $248 million of MEAG Power's other General Resolution subordinated bonds also rated A2, and rank junior to about $115 million of General Power Revenue bonds rated A1. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The credit profile for MEAG - General Resolution Project (A1 senior lien; A2 subordinate lien stable) reflects the estimated A2 weighted average participant credit quality along with the benefits of diversifying project risks across a large number of participants. Moody's view of the credit profile also reflects the strong security for the bonds provided through court validated take-or-pay (TOP) contracts that MEAG Power has with its project participants and the additional security provided by the General Obligation (GO) full faith and credit pledge of the participants. MEAG Power General Resolution's additional credit positive attributes include competitive rates versus peers in Georgia, the resource diversity provided through the project's ownership in multiple generation facilities, and access to strong liquidity through MEAG Power's Municipal Competitive Trust Fund (MCT).

These positive credit attributes help balance General Resolution's credit challenges, including moderate exposure to carbon transition risk because of MEAG Power's coal-fired generation exposure, and the negative credit implications from MEAG Power's participation in the much delayed and over budget Vogtle Nuclear Units 3 and 4 (Vogtle 3 & 4) new construction project.

General Resolution's leverage continues to decline, with an adjusted debt ratio of 49.1% in fiscal 2019. The fixed charge coverage ratio in FY 2019 was at 1.0x, when considering the timing differences, as the project continues to adequately set rates, collect the necessary revenue and make scheduled debt service payments. Any timing differences are attributable to the fact that all MEAG Power projects collect a large portion of their customer payments after their fiscal year end of December 31st but before their semi-annual debt service payment dates on May 1st and November 1st.

MEAG General Resolution had 137 days cash as of FY 2019. As of June 30, 2020, the project had $23 million in unrestricted cash. Furthermore, the project benefits from access to MEAG Power's Municipal Trust Fund which had a cash and investment balance of approximately $630.5 million at the end of August 2020 and is available to mitigate any potential customer rate increases associated with future capital expenditures. This fund was applied to reduce customer rates as recently as fiscal 2018. General Resolution Project also shares a $62.5 million revolving line of credit with MEAG Power's Combined Cycle and Project One of which, as of fiscal year end 2019, $38.5 million was available.

Overall, MEAG Power has seen a 4% decline in energy sales during 2020 owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. MEAG Power has established a Covid-19 Gap Funding Agreement, non-recourse to MEAG which provides liquidity to participants to fund revenue shortfalls brought upon by Covid-19. No participants have signed up to access the facility so far and all participants have continued to pay their bills on time, indicating the credit strength of the participants.

Vogtle 3&4 construction continues to progress, with 88.1% construction completed as of August 2020 and cold hydro testing at Unit 3, a key milestone, recently completed, albeit slightly delayed from the prior planned July date. In June, Georgia Power Company (GPC: Baa1 stable) announced changes to the timing of certain activities at Vogtle 3&4. The shift in planned activities was primarily the result of continued challenges in electrical construction productivity, a previously implemented workforce reduction in April related to the coronavirus pandemic and adjustments to work practices at the project site amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The project does however continue to achieve key milestones indicated by the completion of the structural integrity test and integrated leak rate test for the Unit 3 containment vessel. GPC and its affiliate, Southern Nuclear Operating Company, who manages project construction, continue to maintain target in service dates of November 2021 for Unit 3 and November 2022 for Unit 4.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood of stability in the participants' weighted average credit quality, expectations for continued favorable asset performance to support the competitiveness of the General Resolution rates charged to participants, and access to strong liquidity, primarily through the MCT. The outlook also takes into account the construction progress at Vogtle 3 & 4 and credit supportive provisions incorporated into the Joint Owners Agreement currently governing the Vogtle project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- An improvement in the weighted average credit quality of the General Resolution Projects participants

- Commencement of commercial operations for Vogtle 3 & 4 without further delays or cost overruns beyond the current schedule and budget

- Maintaining competitive wholesale power rates once Vogtle 3 & 4 begins commercial operation

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A decline in the weighted average credit quality of the General Resolution Projects participants

- If the cost to comply with future environmental or other regulatory standards increase significantly at the General Resolution Projects existing generation facilities thus causing the participants to question the TOP contract terms and, in the extreme, jeopardize their compliance

- Additional and significant Vogtle 3 & 4 construction delays and cost increase beyond the current schedule and budget

LEGAL SECURITY

MEAG Power's General Resolution Projects are being financed pursuant to the General Power Revenue Bond Resolution as supplemented, amended and restated through the issuance of both senior lien bonds and subordinated lien bonds. The General Resolution Projects bonds have among the strongest bond security provisions versus peer agencies in the US. The General Resolution Projects bonds are secured by a pledge of the Trust Estate which includes bond proceeds and the revenues derived from long-term take-or-pay power supply agreements between MEAG Power and its 49 participants through June 1, 2054, subject however to the senior priority of security and claim that General Resolution Projects senior lien bondholders have over the General Resolution Projects subordinated lien bondholders. The participants' payments are an O&M expense of the respective municipal utility electric system. If the payment is not made, the participant is required to include in its general revenue or appropriations measure or annual tax levy amounts sufficient to make payments.

Specifically, the bond security for MEAG Power's General Resolution Projects revenue bonds includes the unlimited general obligation tax pledge of the individual municipalities. The MEAG Act provides that MEAG Power can compel the participants' fiscal officers to appropriate amounts necessary to pay all amounts owed under the power sales contracts and the Georgia Supreme Court has confirmed the legal enforceability of this statutory provision. MEAG Power had the General Power Revenue Bond Resolution validated in state court proceedings, to establish that it will at all times charge and collect rates, fees and other charges at least sufficient in each calendar year for the payment of operating expenses, debt service and reserves.

The take-or-pay contracts for General Resolution Projects also incorporate a step-up provision based on a multi-pronged test to ensure at least sum sufficient coverage of operating expenses, debt service and reserves.

The existing MEAG Power General Resolution Projects senior lien bonds with the exception of the 2018A series senior lien bonds have a fully funded maximum annual debt service reserve; the 2018A series debt service reserve is funded at average annual debt service. The subordinate lien General Resolution Projects bonds have no debt service reserve requirement, which is viewed negatively, however this is mainly mitigated by availability under the $62.5 million revolving credit agreement shared by, General Resolution, Project One (A1 Senior/A2 Subordinate, Stable) and the Combined Cycle Project (A1, Stable).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the issuance of the General Resolution Projects Subordinated Bonds, Series 2020A will be used in part to (a) refund approximately $45.015 million General Resolution Projects subordinated bonds Series 2011A & B and 2016(b) Finance capital improvements of around $25 million (c) pay a portion of the costs of issuance of the General Resolution Projects Series 2020A Subordinated Bonds.

PROFILE

MEAG Power is the all-requirements wholesale power provider to 48 municipalities and one county located throughout the State of Georgia. The participants subscribe for a capacity entitlement on a project-by-project basis. MEAG Power has ownership interests in nine jointly-owned coal, nuclear and oil-fueled generation facilities; owns a natural gas-fired generation facility and is a 22.7% owner in Vogtle 3 & 4 under construction near Augusta, Georgia.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1207102. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

