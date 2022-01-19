Moody's assigns an A2 rating to Target's proposed new notes

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned an A2 rating to Target Corporation's ("Target") proposed new senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains stable. Net proceeds of the new debt will be used for refinancing existing debt and general corporate purposes.

..Issuer: Target Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

Target's A2 senior unsecured rating is supported by its excellent execution ability as evidenced by its continued very strong operating performance, with meaningful retention of the explosive revenue growth that occurred during 2020, and solid margin performance despite expense pressures and periodic merchandise mix issues that are continuing as derivatives of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result its credit metrics are currently very strong with debt/EBITDA of 1.3 times, EBIT/interest at 17.2 times, and retained cash flow/net debt at 81.6% at October 30, 2021. Leverage is currently below historical levels due to strong operating performance and prudent financial strategies instituted during the pandemic. Moody's expects Target's leverage to increase over the next 12-18 months and gradually revert back to normalized level of around 1.8 to 2.0 times. Target's rating is supported by its long-standing conservative and predictable financial strategy which is providing it with the ability to execute its multi-year strategic shift with no meaningful credit impact, as well as absorb the continuing surge in online sales. Other factors include its excellent liquidity, its formidable market position, which is driven by its ever-growing suite of private and exclusive brands, and its substantial on-line business that is leveraging its voluminous store base. In addition, Target's credit profile considers the risks inherent in its focus on fashionable merchandise within a highly competitive retail environment.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Target's multi-year strategic initiatives and investments will continue to pay off, with benefits ultimately outweighing potential costs, and that its financial strategies will remain conservative and liquidity will remain robust.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if financial strategy remains predictable and balanced between shareholders and debtholders such that there is a firm commitment to a higher rating. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if EBITA/interest is sustained above 8 times, debt/EBITDA is sustained well below 2 times, and retained cash flow/net debt is sustained well-above 30%.

Ratings could be downgraded if either via operating performance missteps or a more aggressive financial strategy, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.25 times, retained cash flow/net debt is sustained below 25%, or EBITA/interest is sustained below 6.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target is a leading discount retailer with approximately 1,900 stores in the US. LTM October 2021 revenues are approximately $103 billion.

