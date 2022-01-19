Moody's assigns an A2 rating to Target's proposed new notes

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
an A2 rating to Target Corporation's ("Target") proposed new senior unsecured
notes. The outlook remains stable. Net proceeds of the new
debt will be used for refinancing existing debt and general corporate
purposes.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Target Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Target's A2 senior unsecured rating is supported by its excellent
execution ability as evidenced by its continued very strong operating
performance, with meaningful retention of the explosive revenue
growth that occurred during 2020, and solid margin performance despite
expense pressures and periodic merchandise mix issues that are continuing
as derivatives of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result its credit
metrics are currently very strong with debt/EBITDA of 1.3 times,
EBIT/interest at 17.2 times, and retained cash flow/net debt
at 81.6% at October 30, 2021. Leverage is currently
below historical levels due to strong operating performance and prudent
financial strategies instituted during the pandemic. Moody's
expects Target's leverage to increase over the next 12-18
months and gradually revert back to normalized level of around 1.8
to 2.0 times. Target's rating is supported by its long-standing
conservative and predictable financial strategy which is providing it
with the ability to execute its multi-year strategic shift with
no meaningful credit impact, as well as absorb the continuing surge
in online sales. Other factors include its excellent liquidity,
its formidable market position, which is driven by its ever-growing
suite of private and exclusive brands, and its substantial on-line
business that is leveraging its voluminous store base. In addition,
Target's credit profile considers the risks inherent in its focus on fashionable
merchandise within a highly competitive retail environment.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Target's multi-year strategic
initiatives and investments will continue to pay off, with benefits
ultimately outweighing potential costs, and that its financial strategies
will remain conservative and liquidity will remain robust.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if financial strategy remains predictable and
balanced between shareholders and debtholders such that there is a firm
commitment to a higher rating. Quantitatively ratings could be
upgraded if EBITA/interest is sustained above 8 times, debt/EBITDA
is sustained well below 2 times, and retained cash flow/net debt
is sustained well-above 30%.
Ratings could be downgraded if either via operating performance missteps
or a more aggressive financial strategy, debt/EBITDA is sustained
above 2.25 times, retained cash flow/net debt is sustained
below 25%, or EBITA/interest is sustained below 6.5
times.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in
November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target is a leading
discount retailer with approximately 1,900 stores in the US.
LTM October 2021 revenues are approximately $103 billion.
