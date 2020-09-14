Moody's assigns an A3 rating to Bethel Local School District, OH's certificates of participation

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an A3 rating to Bethel Local School District, OH's $28.5 million Certificates of Participation (Bethel Local School District - School Facilities Project). Additionally, we affirm the A2 ratings assigned to the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The current offering reflects the entirety of the district's certificates of participation (COPs) debt. The A2 GOULT rating affects $19.7 million in outstanding bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's A2 GOULT rating reflects its steady operating history and consistent voter support for locally generated revenue that has contributed to the maintenance of healthy fund balance and liquidity. Additionally factored are the district's modestly-sized tax base and above average resident income characteristics. These factors help to balance the district's elevated pension and debt burdens, the latter of which is on the rise because of additional capital needs to accommodate the district's growing student enrollment.

The one notch distinction applied to the district's A3 COPs rating reflects the more essential nature of the capital projects to be financed with debt proceeds, as well as annual appropriation risk by the district's board of education.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Bethel Local School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. Economic impacts of the coronavirus has been felt broadly across the state, leading to significant decreased to the state's revenue collections. We anticipate funding reductions to the state's K-12 sector in upcoming fiscal 2021, the degree of which is currently uncertain. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material tax base expansion coupled with a strengthening of the district's socioeconomic characteristics

-Sustained increases to operating fund balance and liquidity

-Significant moderation to the district's long term debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material tax base contraction or weakening of the district's socioeconomic characteristics

-Pronounced narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity

-Significant increases to the district's long term debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the district's COPs is secured by lease payments subject to annual appropriation by the district board of education.

Outstanding GOULT debt is secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge, along with its authority to levy an ad valorem tax that is unlimited as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the COPs will finance the construction and equipping of a new K-5 elementary school and athletic stadium/complex, along with improvements to the existing high school and other district buildings.

PROFILE

Bethel Local School District encompasses 34 square miles of Miami County (Aa2), in west-central Ohio, approximately 15 miles north of the City of Dayton (Aa2 stable). The district currently operates three school facilities, and provides preK-12th grade education to 1,653 students in a community of an estimated 6,743 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.oodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Andrew Van Dyck Dobos

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

