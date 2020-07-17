Moody's assigns an A3 to Peralta CCD, CA's Taxable 2005 Limited Obligation OPEB Bonds, Series B-3; outlook negative

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to Peralta Community College District, CA's $43.2 million Taxable 2005 Limited Obligation OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefit) Bonds, Series B-3 (Weekly Rate). We maintain an A3 rating on the district's outstanding 2005 OPEB bonds, Series B-2. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects a two-notch distinction between the GO rating of A1/NEG, reflecting a legal security structure functionally equivalent to typical California pension obligation bonds and OPEB bonds. The notching also reflects the strong legal features of California local government general obligations bonds that are not shared by OPEB obligations.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Peralta CCD. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects continued risks facing the district as it works to respond to the ACCJC's concerns by November 2020. It also reflects the district's longer term challenges in eliminating a structural deficit and restoring stable finances given ongoing enrollment declines, reductions in state funding following the end of the "hold harmless" period in fiscal 2022, weak financial practices, high staff turnover and rising debt expenditures associated with OPEB obligations. The negative outlook also incorporates risks given weak internal controls noted in audit findings including oversight of enrollment, federal student aid and yearend reconciliations, and the continued, though low, loss of accreditation risk at all four colleges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Elimination of structural deficit

-Resolution of findings in annual audit and FCMAT report, thereby removing accreditation risk

-Improved reserves and sustained compliance with the district's newly adopted 10% reserve policy

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Failure to fully resolve accreditation risks by November 2020

-Failure to fully address material FCMAT report findings

-Continued enrollment declines

LEGAL SECURITY

The OPEB obligations are secured by all legally available revenue of the district. The Series B-3 Bonds are not limited as to payment to any special funds of the District, including the General Fund of the district. The bonds are additionally secured by a lien against the assets of Trust 1, which exceeded $199 million as of the end of February 2020.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2005 OPEB Bonds, Series B-3, will be used to fund the district's OPEB obligations.

PROFILE

The district serves six East Bay Area cities including Oakland, Piedmont, Berkeley, Albany, and Alameda in Alameda County. The district operates four colleges: Laney College in downtown Oakland, College of Alameda in Alameda, Merritt College in the Oakland hills, and Berkeley City College in downtown Berkeley. The district also operates one community education center in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood. The district's four colleges are fully accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges ("ACCJC").

For fiscal year 2020, the district's enrollment totals approximately 16,861, up slightly from 16,551 in the prior year, but down significantly from historical highs of over 20,000. The district has experienced a long-term trend of declining enrollment, and officials currently project that enrollment will level out at around 16,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

