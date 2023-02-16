Moody's assigns an A3 to Quinnipiac University's (CT) Series N bonds; outlook revised to positive

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Quinnipiac University's (CT) A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. Concurrently, we have assigned an A3 to the proposed $58 million in Series N Revenue Bonds. These bonds will be issued through the State of Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Authority. The university has approximately $445 million in total debt, inclusive of the new issuance. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to positive reflects the potential for credit improvement if the university is able to sustain its recent history of continued favorable operating performance while managing some enrollment volatility. The university's successful track record of operating performance even during unfavorable macroeconomic conditions and enrollment softening are key governance considerations as per Moody's ESG framework and serve as a driver for the rating action.

The affirmation of Quinnipiac's A3 issuer rating incorporates the university's longstanding track record of excellent operating performance and stable free cash flow generation, underpinned by the university's good scale and programmatic diversity. The university's accumulation of wealth and robust liquidity has led to a superior 826 monthly days cash on hand, allowing for added flexibility to invest in strategically important initiatives and facilities. These strategic investments in capital, partnerships and programs enable favorable prospects to meet enrollment and net tuition revenue goals in the longer-term.

Offsetting credit factors include a very high dependence on net student revenue, which accounts for an average of 90% of total operating revenues over the last five years. This challenge is partly mitigated by the university's diverse program offerring and delivery formats. Other credit challenges include limited fundraising relative to peers, modestly elevated financial leverage and a highly competitive student market that requires ongoing careful enrollment management.

The assignment and affirmation of the A3 revenue bond ratings incorporates the issuer rating and general obligation characteristics of the bond, currently additionally enhanced by a mortgage lien on the university's main campus.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook incorporates the university's currently excellent operating performance, robust liquidity, and very good financial strategy and policy, while also acknowledging that student demand is vulnerable to shifting consumer preferences and macroeconomic conditions. Credit momentum is possible from a successful execution of a multifaceted strategy to address market challenges while sustaining operating performance. The outlook also incorporates the absence of additional new debt over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in strategic positioning reflected in sustained strengthening in student demand, earned revenue growth, and fundraising

- Substantial growth in financial reserves, materially strengthening coverage of debt and operations - Evidence of continued ability to sustain strong operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained deterioration in operating performance or debt affordability

- Material weakening in student demand - Material increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are payable from a pledge of university gross receipts with further security provided by a mortgage lien on its main campus, Mount Carmel. Under the loan agreements for the Series L and M bonds, the university covenants to maintain at least 1.25x debt service coverage. However, according to the loan agreement for the Series N bonds, upon maturity of the outstanding Series M and L bonds, the existing bonds will no longer be secured by the mortgage lien or subject to the debt service covenants described above.

Moody's expects the university to continue to comfortably meet the current debt service requirement, however, a violation of the covenant beyond a cure period could trigger debt

acceleration.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to fund the construction of a 110,000 sq ft residence hall, consisting of 417 beds, located on the South Quad of the institution's Mount Carmel Campus and to pay

costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Quinnipiac University, founded in 1929, is a large private comprehensive university offering a broad array of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs including schools of law, engineering, business, nursing, health sciences and medicine. The university has three campuses, two of which are located in Hamden, Connecticut. In fall 2022, the university

enrolled 8,341 full-time equivalent students and recorded fiscal 2022 operating revenue of $371 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sanjay Motwani

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

