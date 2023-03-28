Moody's assigns an A3 to St. John's University's (NY) Series 2023 bonds ; outlook remains stable

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed St. John's University's (NY) A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. Concurrently, we have assigned an A3 to the proposed $58 million in Revenue Bonds, Series 2023. These bonds will be issued through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. The university has approximately $448 million in total debt, inclusive of the new issuance. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of St. John's University's A3 issuer rating reflects its relatively large scope of operations, sizable wealth and liquidity, and very good brand and strategic positioning as a prominent Vincentian institution located in New York City. Financial flexibility remains strong with total cash and investments of $967 million in fiscal 2022, approximately 82% of which is spendable. These strong reserve levels provide a runway as the university works through the forecasted thinner operating results in fiscal 2023, driven by the smaller new first-year class size in the pandemic-disrupted fall 2020 semester, inflationary pressures and reduced federal relief aid. Favorably, management has a history of prudent financial stewardship, which will prevent a sustained erosion in operating performance. Further, in response to the challenging market landscape and heightened competition, management has articulated a recently board-approved strategic plan to bolster the university's competitive profile. The success of these strategies, which includes an increasing focus in health sciences programs, will be determined over time. Additional credit challenges included moderately high financial leverage and weaker fundraising relative to peers.

The assignment and affirmation of the A3 revenue bond ratings incorporate the issuer rating and the general obligation characteristics of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the university will carefully manage expenses to maintain at least break-even Moody's-adjusted operations. It also incorporates Moody's expectations of maintenance of strong liquidity, continued growth in net student revenue, and no additional near-term debt plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant strengthening in brand and strategic positioning, reflected in trends in student demand, revenue growth, and philanthropy

- Materially improved financial reserve coverage of adjusted debt and operating expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Move to deficit operations on a Moody's-adjusted basis over a multi-year period

- Erosion in student demand, resulting in an inability to sustainably grow net student revenue

- Material increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The pledge on the series 2023, 2022, 2021A and B and the 2017A bonds is an unsecured general obligation of the university. At the A3 rating, we have not differentiated these unsecured general obligation pledge ratings from prior bonds that are secured by pledged revenues and, in some cases, mortgages. The university covenants that if any future revenue bonds are granted a security pledge, the same security interest will also be provided to the series 2017A, 2021A, 2021B, 2022 and 2023 bondholders.

Certain bonds issued prior to 2016 include the following financial covenants; (1) available assets to debt ratio of 0.4x (1.8x in fiscal 2022), and a debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x (1.7x in fiscal 2022). A breach in the covenants does not constitute an event of default. We expect the university to continue to demonstrate similar headroom under these covenants.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds will be used pursuant to a forward delivery agreement executed by the university in May 2021 for the refinancing of the Series 2013A bonds.

PROFILE

St. John's University is a large, urban, private Catholic university, with its main campus in Queens and satellite campuses/sites in Manhattan; Staten Island; Rome, Italy; and Paris, France. The university offers a diverse array of undergraduate, graduate and professional programs, including law, business and pharmacy studies, enrolling 14,875 full time equivalent students in fall 2022 and generating $477 million of operating revenue in fiscal 2022 (ending May 31, 2022).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

