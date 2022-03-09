Moody's assigns an initial A2 UND and Aa2 ENH rating to Litchville-Marion School District 46, ND's GOULT bond

New York, March 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying A2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and a Aa2 enhanced rating to Litchville-Marion School District 46, ND's $3 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2022A. Concurrently Moody's has assigned an initial A2 issuer rating to the district. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale, the district will have $3 million in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy, though nominally small reserves that will remain stable given predictable revenue and conservative expenditure budgeting. Additionally incorporated in the rating is the district's stable agriculture driven economy in southeastern North Dakota (Aa1 stable) with solid resident income, very strong wealth and stable enrollment that benefits from demand for open enrollment. District governance is solid with maintenance of strong revenue raising flexibility and an informal fund balance target. Fixed costs are manageable, though long term leverage will be elevated following an upcoming borrowing.

The A2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the A2 issuer rating based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy an unlimited property tax.

The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the security provided by the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's (NDDPI) school district credit enhancement program, as established by state statute. The program rating incorporates adequate program mechanics and the credit quality of the State of North Dakota (Aa1 stable). The program requires that districts certify to an additional bonds test of two times maximum annual debt service (MADS) based on school aid available to the district. The district has completed all of the pre-sale requirements for participating in the program. The MADS for the Series 2022A bonds, which is the district's only credit enhanced issue, is $204,000 in fiscal 2033. The total state aid due to the district for fiscal 2022 was $1.4 million. The state aid provides 7.2x coverage for the MADS of the enhanced bonds. In addition, participation in the intercept program is irrevocable as long as the bonds are outstanding.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversification of the local economy

- Moderation of long-term liabilities- Upgrade of the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's school district credit enhancement program (enhanced rating only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declining enrollment trend

- Material reduction in fund balance or cash- Downgrade of the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's school district credit enhancement program (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's bonds are general obligations backed by the district's full faith and credit and authority to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service. The bonds are also secured by the state's pledge to accelerate state aid that has been appropriated to the district during the current fiscal year should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds will fund construction of a new elementary school adjacent to the current middle and high school facilities in Marion along with classroom remodeling and upgrades to the existing middle and high school facilities. The current elementary school in Litchville will be closed.

PROFILE

Litchville-Marion School District 46 is located in southeastern North Dakota, about 90 miles southwest of the City of Fargo (Aa2 stable) and covers approximately 511 square miles across Barnes (A2 stable), LaMoure, Ransom (A2), and Stutsman Counties. The district operates one elementary school, and one combined middle school and high school providing pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to roughly 140 students. The district's population totals around 1,000 residents.

