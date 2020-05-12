Moody's assigns an initial Aa2 to Eastern Gateway Community College District's (OH) enhanced; outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an enhanced Aa2 to Eastern Gateway Community College District, OH's proposed $13.5 million of General Receipts Improvement Bonds, Series 2020. The bonds have an expected final maturity in 2050. The outlook for this financing level rating mirrors the stable outlook for the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program's programmatic rating. We do not have an underlying rating on the college.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment of Eastern Gateway Community College District's (EGCCD) initial Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the sound mechanics of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program, very strong intercept debt service coverage of the college, and the overall sufficiency of the financing structure. Under Ohio law, a community college must satisfy minimum coverage standards to be eligible for the intercept enhancement program. EGCCD exceeds these standards with substantial headroom, which provides runway to absorb recently enacted state funding reductions driven by COVID-19. Based on fiscal 2020 state funding levels, EGCCD's projected coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) payments would be about 17x as measured at the end of the fiscal year. Reliance on the final state aid payment to cover MADS would still provide a solid 3.6x coverage for fiscal 2020. Even after assuming a 20% reduction in state funding over the next fiscal year, coverage remains very strong under both measurement calculations.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. Social distancing measures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus are exacting tremendous economic costs. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond will depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented

The recent resignation of the president and dismissal of the chief of staff adds disruption to leadership continuity during a period of significant operational uncertainty. Favorably, ongoing leadership continuity is provided by the governor-appointed board of trustees and the chief financial officer that has assumed the role of interim president. Further, the district's heavy focus on online curriculum delivery and unique partnerships will support continued favorable student demand, enabling it to withstand the widespread economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the enhanced rating is based on the outlook for the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program. It also reflects expectations of ongoing strong debt service coverage provided by state appropriations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

- Upgrade of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

- Downgrade of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program

- Marked decline in debt service coverage from interceptable revenues

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a general receipts pledge of the District with additional security provided by the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program. The program allows the Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education to redirect the college's SSI to the bond trustee to pay debt service if there is a shortfall in general receipts revenue.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2020 bonds will be used to purchase and upgrade existing campus buildings, including three academic buildings and a student services building. Proceeds will also be used to finance other capital improvements and fund a contingency.

PROFILE

Eastern Gateway Community College District is a public, open-access provider of two-year degrees, certificates, and programs with an operating history of over 50 years. The college offers two physical locations in northeastern Ohio and serves a four county area. In fall 2019, the college served a total headcount of 25,630 students, many of which are enrolled online and from outside of Ohio. Enrollment growth has increased substantially in recent years, mostly because of a strategic collaboration with a group of unions, organizations, and companies that provide institutional grants to eligible participants. The grant acts as a "last dollar scholarship", essentially providing an education at no cost to the participant.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Collins

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

