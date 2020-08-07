Moody's assigns an initial Aa2 to Lafayette, LA's GOLT bonds

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa2 to the City of Lafayette, LA's $25.9 million Taxable Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 long-term issuer rating. We have also assigned a Aa3 to each of the city's five sales tax bonds: $3.5 million Public Improvement Sales Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020, $7.5 million Taxable Public Improvement Sales Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, $25 million Public Improvement Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2020B, $5.3 million Taxable Public Improvement Sales Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C and $25 million Public Improvement Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2020D. In addition, Moody's maintains the Aa3 ratings on all of the city's outstanding sales tax debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's large tax base, anchored by a university and several healthcare systems, and a currently healthy financial position that may weaken modestly in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, but remain comparable to peers. The rating further incorporates the city's average income levels and elevated fixed costs, due in part by rapid principal amortization.

The lack of rating distinction between the Aa2 issuer rating and initial Aa2 GOLT ratings reflects the ample taxing headroom under the tax cap (5.42 mills). The GOLT debt is secured by the city's constitutional millage, which also supports operations. Per state law, upon reassessment, millages must be set to be at least revenue neutral, providing some stability to the pledged revenue stream.

The Aa3 sales tax ratings for both the 1961 pledge and 1985 pledge reflects the strong coverage provided by pledged revenues for both liens and relatively stable local economy supported by institutional presence. The nature of both taxes are fairly broad, though the 1985 tax exempts food and medical while the 1961 does not. Based on year to date collections from November 2019 to June 2020, coverage on both liens remains adequate despite a softening in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rating also incorporates adequate legal provisions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Lafayette: the city is not reliant on sales taxes for operations, and reserves are currently healthy. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Lafayette changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant economic expansion and diversification (issuer/GOLT & SPTAX)

- Moderation of fixed costs (issuer/GOLT)

- Material growth in sales tax collections, increasing debt service coverage (SPTAX)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant economic contractions (issuer/GOLT & SPTAX)

- Substantial deterioration of reserve position (issuer/GOLT)

- Further leveraging of pledged revenue streams, reducing headroom (GOLT) or narrowing coverage (SPTAX)

LEGAL SECURITY

The limited tax bonds are secured by and payable from an irrevocable pledge and dedication of the funds to be derived by the Issuer from the levy and collection of a special tax of 5.42 mills (such rate being subject to adjustment from time to time due to reassessment), which the Issuer is authorized to impose and collect each year on all property subject to taxation within the corporate boundaries of the Issuer.

Series 2020, series 2020A and series 2020B sales tax bonds are payable solely from and secured, equally with the 1961 Tax Outstanding Parity Bonds, by an irrevocable pledge and dedication of the avails or proceeds of the special one percent (1%) sales and use tax now being levied and collected by the Issuer, pursuant to elections held in the Issuer on May 13, 1961, November 20, 1965, March 22, 1977, and July 21, 2001 (the "1961 Tax"), subject only to the prior payment of the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the 1961 Tax (the "Net Revenues of the 1961 Tax").

Series 2020C and series 2020D sales tax bonds are payable solely from and secured, equally with the 1985 Tax Outstanding Parity Bonds, by an irrevocable pledge and dedication of the avails or proceeds of the special one percent (1%) sales and use tax now being levied and collected by the Issuer, pursuant to elections held in the Issuer on May 4, 1985, November 15, 1997, and July 21, 2001 (the "1985 Tax"), subject only to the prior payment of the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the 1985 Tax (the "Net Revenues of the 1985 Tax").

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the limited tax bonds will be used to restructure outstanding debt for cash flow relief in FYE 2021 and 2022. The relief is expected to be approximately $3 million in FYE 2021 & 2022 and $500,000 in years 2023 through 2028.

Proceeds from the series 2020 sales tax bonds will be used to (i) refund the Issuer's outstanding Taxable Public Improvement Sales Tax Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds, Series 2009A, (ii) funding a reserve, and (iii) paying the costs of issuance of the Series 2020 Bonds.

Proceeds from the series 2020A sales tax bonds will be used to (i) refunding the Issuer's outstanding Public Improvement Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2011A, dated June 1, 2011 and maturing March 1, 2022 to March 1, 2026, inclusive (the "Series 2020A Refunded Bonds"), (ii) funding a reserve, and (iii) paying the costs of issuance of the Series 2020A Bonds.

Proceeds from the series 2020B sales tax bonds will be used to (i) purchasing, constructing, acquiring, extending and/or improving public works or capital improvements for the Issuer, (ii) funding a reserve, and (iii) paying the costs of issuance of the Series 2020B Bonds.

Proceeds from the series 2020C sales tax bonds will be used to (i) refunding the Issuer's outstanding Public Improvement Sales Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2011B, dated June 1, 2011 and maturing May 1, 2022 to May 1, 2026, inclusive (the "Series 2020C Refunded Bonds" and together with the Series 2020A Refunded Bond, the "Refunded Bonds"), (ii) funding a reserve, and (iii) paying the costs of issuance of the Series 2020C Bonds.

Proceeds from the series 2020D sales tax bonds will be used to (i) purchasing, constructing, acquiring, extending and/or improving public works or capital improvements for the Issuer, (ii) funding a reserve, and (iii) paying the costs of issuance of the Series 2020D Bonds.

PROFILE

The city is located in south central Louisiana, about 135 miles northwest of New Orleans and 60 miles west of Baton Rouge. The city's 2019 population is estimated at 136,000.

