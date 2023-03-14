Moody's assigns an initial Baa2 issuer rating to Laurel Highlands SD, PA and a Baa2 underlying/ A1 enhanced rating to the district's GOLT Bonds, Series of 2023; outlook stable

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa2 issuer rating, Baa2 underlying general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating, and A1 fiscal agent enhanced rating to Laurel Highlands School District, PA's $22.54 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Bonds, Series of 2023. Post-issuance, the district will have approximately $49 million in debt outstanding. The outlook for the underlying GOLT and issuer ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Baa2 issuer rating incorporates its healthy full value per capita, somewhat offset by below average resident wealth and other econometric weaknesses. Enrollment has declined over the past three years, and the district faces modest pressure from cyber charter schools. The Baa2 rating also incorporates the district's relatively low leverage and manageable fixed costs. A material credit challenge for the district is its slim fund balance and weak liquidity. While the district has budgeted for balance in 2023, any further weakening of its currently 4% fund balance would potentially impact its rating.

Governance is a key ratings driver. The district has a history of uneven financial performance, though fund balance has remained in the range of $2.5 million over the last five years. The district has satisfactory transparency and disclosure, policy credibility and effectiveness.

The absence of distinction between the district's issuer rating and the Baa2 rating on the district's GOLT debt is based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge. The GOLT rating also reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service and the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions.

The A1 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A1 enhanced rating reflects the presence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. A sinking fund deposit is required no later than January 15 and July 15 each year in advance of the Series 2023 bonds' February 1 and August 1 debt service payment dates. Should the district fail to deposit the required debt service payment, the trustee will instruct the secretary of education to divert state aid from the district so that debt service can be paid in full and on time.

Laurel Highlands School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying and issuer ratings reflects the expectation that the district's financial resources will remain limited in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, material increase in fund balance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in the district's tax base and deterioration of wealth and income levels

- Failure to maintain structurally balanced operations resulting in any further decline in reserves or cash position - Substantial increase in the debt burden beyond what is currently anticipated

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series of 2023 proceeds will be used to currently refund the district's outstanding General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2013.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series of 2023 bonds are backed by the district's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge, which is subject to the limitations of Pennsylvania's Act 1 index.

The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program.

The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable). The legal security for the intercept is spelled out, in particular, in section 633 of the School Code and Public Act 85 of 2016, which provide for the commonwealth to intercept aid due to a school district and redirect it to bondholders in the event of a default, and to do so even when the commonwealth has not adopted an annual budget. In order to achieve a structure that would prevent a default in the first place, school districts' bonds sometimes also include provisions for early notification or for the commonwealth to pay debt service directly.

PROFILE

The district is located about an hour south of Pittsburgh (A1 stable) in Fayette County (A2 stable) and serves a population of about 36,000. The district operates four elementary schools and two middle / senior high schools, with enrollment of 3,054 as of the 2023 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

