Moody's assigns backed senior unsecured Baa2 rating to Orient Zhisheng Limited's proposed bonds

Hong Kong, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a backed senior unsecured Baa2 rating to Orient Zhisheng Limited's proposed USD-denominated senior unsecured bonds, guaranteed by Orient Securities Company Limited (Orient Securities, Baa2 stable).

Orient Zhisheng Limited plans to use the proceeds to refinance Orient Securities' existing offshore indebtedness.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Orient Zhisheng Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orient Finance Holdings, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orient Securities.

The entity-level outlook on Orient Zhisheng Limited is stable, in line with the outlook on Orient Securities.

The assigned rating is based on draft documents reviewed by Moody's, which the agency expects will not be materially different from those in the final documentation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Orient Zhisheng Limited's Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating is in line with Orient Securities' issuer rating because the proposed bonds are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Orient Securities.

The guarantee will constitute a direct, unsubordinated, general, unconditional and unsecured obligation of Orient Securities. The payment obligations under the guarantee will rank pari passu with Orient Securities' present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. Moody's has therefore rated the proposed bonds at Baa2, the same level as Orient Securities' Baa2 issuer ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given that the proposed bonds are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Orient Securities, an upgrade of Orient Securities' issuer rating will result in an upgrade of the bonds' rating.

Orient Securities' issuer rating could be upgraded if the company strengthens its franchise, diversifies its business mix away from its proprietary trading business, stabilizes its pretax earnings volatility, maintains its strong liquidity and keeps its leverage ratio below 6x.

Conversely, a downgrade of Orient Securities' issuer rating will lead to a downgrade of the bonds' rating.

Orient Securities' issuer rating could be downgraded if Moody's assesses that the willingness and ability of the Chinese government or the company's parent to support Orient Securities have weakened. Orient Securities' rating could also be downgraded if the company faces a significant decline in its profitability; experiences a significant weakening in its financial profile, for example, because of a substantial increase in its leverage above 6x or a deterioration in its liquidity and funding; or faces regulatory sanctions or risk management missteps that impair its franchise and management stability.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Orient Securities reported assets of RMB355.5 billion as of 30 June 2022.

