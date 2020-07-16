Moody's assigns credit enhanced A1 to Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Series 2020-MIZ9026

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned an A1 credit enhanced
rating to Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts,
Series 2020-MIZ9026 (the Receipts) evidencing beneficial ownership
of River Islands Public Financing Authority Community Facilities District
No. 2003-1 (Public Improvements) Subordinate Special Tax
Refunding Bonds Capital Appreciation Bonds, Series 2020 (the Bonds).
The Receipts are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) from Mizuho Capital
Markets LLC (MCM) and guarantee from Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (the
Bank).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is based upon the guarantee provided by the Bank; the
structure and legal protections of the transactions, which provide
for timely payment of debt service and purchase price to receipt holders;
and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the bank issuing the guarantees.
Moody's currently rates the Bank's long-term Counterparty Risk
(CR) Assessment A1(cr).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of Mizuho Bank,
Ltd.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of Mizuho
Bank, Ltd.
The Custody Receipts do not pay interest as the Bonds are zero-coupon
accretion bonds. Should the Bonds and/or the Custody Receipts be
subject to redemption they would be paid an amount equal to the accreted
value on the Bonds minus applicable fees, if any. The LOC
covers amounts due on the Custody Receipts on any Bond payment date to
the extent that such amounts are not received by the custodian from the
Bonds. The LOC provider is also obligated to pay full principal
due on the Custody Receipts upon any optional redemption of the Custody
Receipts.
The LOC is sized for the full accreted value of the Bonds, which
will provide sufficient principal and interest coverage for the Custody
Receipts. Draws for funds made by 11:00 a.m.
(New York City time) by the custodian under the LOC on any business day
shall be paid by the LOC provider by 12:00 p.m. (New
York City time) on such business day. The guarantee provided by
the Bank unconditionally and irrevocably guaranty all amounts payable
under the LOC when due.
The custodian is instructed to draw under the LOC for interest/principal
(in the form of accreted value) due on the Receipts on any Bond payment
date to the extent of any shortfall. In addition, the custodian
is instructed to draw under the LOC for the accreted value due on the
Receipts on the second business day prior to any optional redemption date
of the Receipts. Payments to Custody Receipt holders are first
paid from the Bonds. In the event of a bankruptcy filing of the
Issuer of the Bonds, the custodian shall draw on the LOC for an
amount equal to the amount of accreted value paid by the obligor on the
Bonds during the 124 day period prior to such filing. Such amounts
shall be held by the custodian in the preference account and shall be
available for payment to the Custody Receipt holders in the event any
payments made to holders are subsequently avoided as preference payments.
The amounts advanced to cover potential preference will be held until
the Preference Period Expiration Date which shall be the earlier of (i)
the date on which an order is received that payments to the Custody Receipt
holders must be returned as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding in which
case the custodian shall pay over from the preference account to the Custody
Receipt holders an amount equal to any payments of the accreted value
on the Bonds that have been returned; or (ii) the date on which notice
has been received by the custodian that such bankruptcy proceeding is
closed or dismissed and such dismissal or closure cannot be appealed in
which case the funds in the preference account shall be returned to the
Bank. In the event that the custodian receives an order that payments
to the Custody Receipt holders must be returned as a result of the bankruptcy
proceeding and the funds deposited to the preference account are less
than the amount required to be paid to the Custody Receipt holders representing
the payments of the accreted value on the Bonds that have been avoided
as a pre-bankruptcy transfer, the custodian shall draw on
the LOC for an amount equal to such difference (Preference Account Shortfall)
for deposit to the preference account.
The LOC shall expire; except with respect to the obligation to honor
any Preference Draft under the Custody Agreement, upon the earliest
of (i) the honoring of a Redemption Draft with respect to a payment of
the Redemption Draw Amount upon optional redemption of all Custody Receipts,
(ii) the day on which the Bank receives a certificate stating that an
amount representing the accreted value on the Custody Receipts has been
paid to the Holders of the Custody Receipts in full and the Custody Receipts
have been satisfied and discharged, (iii) the effective date of
a replacement Credit Enhancement Agreement pursuant to the terms of the
Custody Agreement, and (iv) July 1, 2025, which date
shall be the stated expiration date, provided, however that
if, in any year, the Bank does not elect to redeem the Custody
Receipts on a Custody Receipt Optional Redemption Date or if the Bank
elected to redeem the Custody Receipts on a Custody Receipt Optional Redemption
Date but the Custodian has not received an amount equal to the Redemption
Draw Amount by 10:00 a.m., New York time,
on the Custody Receipt Optional Redemption Date, then the stated
expiration date shall be automatically extended to the date that is 364
days after the then-existing stated expiration date.
Substitution of the LOC must be accompanied by written evidence stating
that the rating on the Custody Receipts will not be reduced or withdrawn
as a result of such substitution.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Tender Option Bonds
and Related Instruments published in February 2018 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1088098.
An additional methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
