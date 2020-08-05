Moody's assigns credit enhanced Aa1 to Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Series 2020-MIZ9025

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned credit enhanced Aa1 to
the Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts,
Series 2020-MIZ9025 (the Receipts) evidencing ownership of Economic
Development Authority of the City of Suffolk Hospital Facilities Revenue
and Refunding Bonds (Sentara Healthcare) Series 2008 (the Bonds).
The Receipts are supported by a standby letter of credit (LOC) from Mizuho
Capital Markets LLC (MCM) and a guaranty from Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
(the Bank).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is based upon Joint Default Analysis (JDA), which reflects
Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. The
JDA rating is based on the long-term senior unsecured rating,
A1, of the Bank as provider of the guaranty on the LOC, the
underlying rating of the Bonds deposited, and the structure and
legal protections of the transactions which provide for timely payment
of debt service to Custodial Receipts holders. Moody's underlying
rating on the Bonds is Aa2.
Since a payment default on the Custodial Receipts would occur only if
both the Bank and the obligor default on bond principal and interest payment
dates, Moody's has assigned the rating based upon the joint probability
of default by both parties. In determining the joint probability
of default, Moody's considers the level of default dependence between
the Bank and the obligor. In this case, Moody's has determined
that there is a low level of default dependence between the Bank and the
obligor which results in a long-term JDA rating of Aa1 on the Custodial
Receipts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
• Moody's upgrades either the long-term senior unsecured rating
of the Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
• Moody's downgrades either the long-term senior unsecured
rating of the Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of
the Bonds.
• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the obligor
and the Bank increased.
The Custodial Receipts pay interest on the same date on which interest
is paid on the Bonds (semiannually) in an amount equal to the interest
paid on the Bonds minus applicable fees, if any. The LOC
covers amounts due on the Custodial Receipts on any Bond payment date
to the extent that such amounts are not received by the custodian from
the Bonds. The LOC provider is also obligated to pay principal
and interest due on the Custodial Receipts upon any optional redemption
of the Custodial Receipts.
The LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the Bonds plus 309 days
of interest at the Bond rate, which will provide sufficient principal
and interest coverage for the Custodial Receipts. Draws for funds
made by 11:00 a.m. (New York City time) by the custodian
under the LOC on any business day shall be paid by the LOC provider by
12:00 p.m. (New York City time) on such business day.
The guaranty provided by the Bank unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees
all amounts payable under the LOC when due.
The custodian is instructed to draw under the LOC for interest or principal
due on the Receipts on any Bond payment date to the extent of any shortfall.
In addition, the custodian is instructed to draw under the LOC for
principal and interest due on the Receipts on the second business day
prior to any optional redemption date of the Receipts. Draws made
under the LOC for interest shall be automatically and immediately reinstated
upon the honoring of such draw.
Payments to Custodial Receipt holders are first paid from the Bonds.
In the event of a bankruptcy filing of the obligor of the Bonds,
the custodian shall draw on the LOC for an amount equal to the amount
of principal and/or interest paid by the obligor on the bonds during the
124 day period prior to such filing. Such amounts shall be held
by the custodian in the preference account and shall be available for
payment to the Custodial Receipt holders in the event any payments made
to holders are subsequently avoided as preference payments.
The amounts advanced to cover potential preference will be held until
the Preference Period Expiration Date which shall be the earlier of (i)
the date on which an order is received that payments to the Custodial
Receipt holders must be returned as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding
in which case the custodian shall pay over from the preference account
to the Custodial Receipt holders an amount equal to any payments of principal
and interest on the Bonds that have been returned; or (ii) the date
on which notice has been received by the custodian that such bankruptcy
proceeding is closed or dismissed and such dismissal or closure cannot
be appealed in which case the funds in the preference account shall be
returned to the Bank. In the event that the custodian receives
an order that payments to the Custodial Receipt holders must be returned
as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding and the funds deposited to the
preference account are less than the amount required to be paid to the
Custodial Receipt holders representing the payments of principal and interest
on the Bonds that have been avoided as a pre-bankruptcy transfer,
the custodian shall draw on the LOC for an amount equal to such difference
(Preference Account Shortfall) for deposit to the preference account.
The LOC shall expire, except with respect to the obligation to honor
any Preference Draft under the Custody Agreement, upon the earliest
of (i) the honoring of a Redemption Draft with respect to a payment of
the Redemption Draw Amount upon optional redemption of all Custody Receipts,
(ii) the day on which the Bank receives a certificate stating that an
amount representing the principal and accrued interest on the Custody
Receipts has been paid to the Holders of the Custody Receipts in full
and the Custody Receipts have been satisfied and discharged, (iii)
the effective date of a replacement Credit Enhancement Agreement pursuant
to the terms of the Custody Agreement, and (iv) August 1,
2025, which date shall be the stated expiration date, provided,
however that if, in any year, the Bank does not elect to redeem
the Custody Receipts on a Custody Receipt Optional Redemption Date or
if the Bank elected to redeem the Custody Receipts on a Custody Receipt
Optional Redemption Date but the Custodian has not received an amount
equal to the Redemption Draw Amount by 10:00 a.m.,
New York time, on the Custody Receipt Optional Redemption Date,
then the stated expiration date shall be automatically extended to the
date that is 364 days after the then-existing stated expiration
date.
Substitution of the LOC must be accompanied by written evidence from Moody's
stating that the rating on the Custody Receipts will not be reduced or
withdrawn as a result of such substitution.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Tender Option Bonds
and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1088098.
An additional methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joann Hempel
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael J. Loughlin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653